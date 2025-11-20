The Kinsey Syndrome: America's Most CELEBRATED Pedophile [Full Documentary]

The Kinsey Syndrome exposes how one man’s fraudulent research launched a sexual revolution that allegedly led to the decriminalization of sex crimes, a rise in child abuse, and the modern pedophile liberation movement. This film details how Alfred Kinsey used manipulated data from prison inmates and self-reporting pedophiles—some allegedly instructed to use stopwatches—to redefine child sexuality and influence the Model Penal Code. The investigation uncovers the shocking connections between Kinsey’s work, Rockefeller Foundation funding, the Kinsey Institute’s alleged cover-ups, and the psychological conditioning found in soft-pornography like Playboy. Learn about Kinsey’s correspondence with a Nazi pedophile and his association with Satanist Aleister Crowley to understand the dark origins of America’s ongoing crisis with its most vulnerable.

Topics Covered:

How Kinsey used data from sex offenders and other convicted criminals to misrepresent the “average American male” .

The literal definition of “orgasm” in Kinsey’s tables, allegedly describing screaming, crying, and convulsions in infants.

The alleged link between increased pornography consumption and the rise of sexual violence and molestation.

The founding and philosophy of the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA) and its claimed reliance on Kinsey’s research.

The ongoing controversy over taxpayer funding for the Kinsey Institute.

Timestamps