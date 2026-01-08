⭐The CIA's Kubark Manual for Interrogation, aka the "Wizard of Oz" Programming Script

The KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation manual serves as a comprehensive guide for questioning resistant sources, drawing heavily on psychological principles and scientific research rather than physical force. The text is structured to move from the general theory of interrogation and the necessary qualities of the interrogator to the specific phases of screening, reconnaissance, and detailed questioning. A central theme is the concept of regression, where the interrogator utilizes environmental control and non-coercive techniques to shift a subject from a state of autonomy to one of infantile dependency. While the manual outlines coercive methods such as isolation, sleep deprivation, and the use of drugs, it emphasizes that these are designed to induce internal psychological pressure and must be paired with a face-saving rationalization to ensure the subject’s eventual cooperation. Ultimately, the manual’s purpose is to provide a professional framework for eliciting information while minimizing the risks of legal repercussions or unreliable, false confessions.

The history behind the Wizard of Oz programming is interesting. It suggests that the Wizard of Oz has had an important part in the occult world all along. One of the secrets of the Mystery Religions, especially the Egyptian Isis mystery religion was the ability to use drugs and torture to create multiple personalities. The word Oz is known to have been used by its author as an abbreviation for Osirus. Monarch victims have the "golden penis of Osirus" placed into them. The occultist Baum, a member of the Theosophical Society, was inspired by some spirit who gave him the "magic key" to write the Wizard of Oz book, which came out in 1900. The book's story is full of satanic activity and satanic thinking. The story was chosen in the late 1940s to be the basis for the Illuminati/Intelligence community's trauma-based total mind control programming.

The 14 books of the Oz series are:

The Wizard of Oz The Land of Oz Ozma of Oz Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz The Road to Oz The Emerald City of Oz The Patchwork Girl of Oz Tik-tok of Oz The Scarecrow of Oz Rinkitink in Oz The Lost Princess of Oz The Tinman Woodsman of Oz The Magic of Oz Glinda of Oz.

Oz Programming / DeMolay Programming / Mickey Mouse Programming

Dr. Robert Duncan identified the Wizard of Oz script as one in the same as the CIA’s Kubark Manual. You can read the notes on that here

📽️Masters Mahan SUPERCUTS 🏰Satanic Mickey Mouse Programming: Disney/DeMolay Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #17]

In this episode we will explore mind mapping, some predictive programming, and mind control known in the occult as Mickey Mouse Programming.



In this episode we will explore mind mapping, some predictive programming, and mind control known in the occult as Mickey Mouse Programming. Read full story

The KUBARK Doctrine: How the CIA Wrote the Secret Playbook on Psychological Warfare

Introduction: The Room Without a Clock

Imagine a room with no windows and no clock. The light is constant, the sounds are muffled, and the temperature never changes. Time itself begins to fray. This is not just a setting; it is a weapon. What is the real nature of psychological warfare? Is it a brutal contest of wills, or is it something more clinical, more insidious? A declassified 1963 CIA document, the KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation manual, offers a chillingly clear answer. It states, “It is a fundamental hypothesis of this handbook that these techniques...are in essence methods of inducing regression of the personality...” The language is that of a psychology textbook, but the objective is the controlled demolition of a human mind. The manual provides a clinical roadmap, categorizing human minds into nine distinct psychological profiles, each a target for tailored manipulation. This investigation into the KUBARK manual reveals three core truths: the CIA’s deliberate pivot from brute force to “scientific” psychological manipulation, its central strategy of forcing adult minds into a dependent, childlike state of “regression,” and its chillingly bureaucratic system for both non-coercive and coercive techniques designed to systematically dismantle human will.

📽️Masters Mahan SUPERCUTS Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

The breaking of a human soul takes an incredible amount of time and effort. It requires a ruthlessness and motivation that can only be described as satanic. The major difference between ancient Mahanism and Modern Mahanism comes with their greater scientific approach. We will explore that soon, but since to date their scientific approach is relatively new in terms of world history, and cannot yet be openly used on the public at large, they continue to use their ancient methods on you and I. In this episode we will start with the past and come forward to the present by way of introduction.

Foundational Context: Ditching the ‘Eighteenth Century Fashion’

The KUBARK manual was a declaration of modernity, a conscious effort by the CIA to professionalize interrogation by integrating contemporary psychological research into its clandestine tradecraft. The document explicitly sought to move beyond what it dismissively termed the “eighteenth century fashion” of intelligence work. But its pivot to “science” was not an ethical awakening; it was a cold calculation of risk and reward. The manual’s authors acknowledged this with unnerving pragmatism: “Moral considerations aside, the imposition of external techniques of manipulating people carries with it the grave risk of later lawsuits, adverse publicity, or other attempts to strike back.” This was not just a training document; it was a risk-management exercise in psychological warfare.

The Spark: A New Kind of War

The manual’s stated purpose was to equip interrogators for the “exacting professional task” of questioning trained, resistant sources from hostile intelligence services. To level the field against disciplined adversaries, it drew upon scientific inquiries into isolation, pain, fear, hypnosis, and narcosis.