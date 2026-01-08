⭐The CIA's Kubark Manual for Interrogation, aka the "Wizard of Oz" Programming Script

The KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation manual serves as a comprehensive guide for questioning resistant sources, drawing heavily on psychological principles and scientific research rather than physical force. The text is structured to move from the general theory of interrogation and the necessary qualities of the interrogator to the specific phases of screening, reconnaissance, and detailed questioning. A central theme is the concept of regression, where the interrogator utilizes environmental control and non-coercive techniques to shift a subject from a state of autonomy to one of infantile dependency. While the manual outlines coercive methods such as isolation, sleep deprivation, and the use of drugs, it emphasizes that these are designed to induce internal psychological pressure and must be paired with a face-saving rationalization to ensure the subject’s eventual cooperation. Ultimately, the manual’s purpose is to provide a professional framework for eliciting information while minimizing the risks of legal repercussions or unreliable, false confessions.
The history behind the Wizard of Oz programming is interesting. It suggests that the Wizard of Oz has had an important part in the occult world all along. One of the secrets of the Mystery Religions, especially the Egyptian Isis mystery religion was the ability to use drugs and torture to create multiple personalities. The word Oz is known to have been used by its author as an abbreviation for Osirus. Monarch victims have the "golden penis of Osirus" placed into them.
The occultist Baum, a member of the Theosophical Society, was inspired by some spirit who gave him the "magic key" to write the Wizard of Oz book, which came out in 1900. The book's story is full of satanic activity and satanic thinking. The story was chosen in the late 1940s to be the basis for the Illuminati/Intelligence community's trauma-based total mind control programming.
~ The Illuminati Formula by Fritz Springmeier, Chapter 5, pg. 137
The 14 books of the Oz series are:
The Wizard of Oz
The Land of Oz
Ozma of Oz
Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz
The Road to Oz
The Emerald City of Oz
The Patchwork Girl of Oz
Tik-tok of Oz
The Scarecrow of Oz
Rinkitink in Oz
The Lost Princess of Oz
The Tinman Woodsman of Oz
The Magic of Oz
Glinda of Oz.
Oz Programming / DeMolay Programming / Mickey Mouse Programming
Dr. Robert Duncan identified the Wizard of Oz script as one in the same as the CIA’s Kubark Manual. You can read the notes on that here
Oz Programming Short
Full Episode
Very important episode to watch on this topic.
‘The Illuminati Formula’ Chapter #5
See Chapter 05 of Fritz Springmeier’s “The Illuminati Formula” book for more on the history of The Wizard of Oz.
Previous CIA PsyOps Articles
The Craft of Intelligence: More CIA Information Warfare Docs + Dulles' Intelligence Manual
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #10 - Jon Rappoport - The CIA, Mind Control and Children
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #24: Don Gillmor - History of Government & Military in Modern Day Mind Control
The KUBARK Doctrine: How the CIA Wrote the Secret Playbook on Psychological Warfare
Introduction: The Room Without a Clock
Imagine a room with no windows and no clock. The light is constant, the sounds are muffled, and the temperature never changes. Time itself begins to fray. This is not just a setting; it is a weapon. What is the real nature of psychological warfare? Is it a brutal contest of wills, or is it something more clinical, more insidious? A declassified 1963 CIA document, the KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation manual, offers a chillingly clear answer. It states, “It is a fundamental hypothesis of this handbook that these techniques...are in essence methods of inducing regression of the personality...” The language is that of a psychology textbook, but the objective is the controlled demolition of a human mind. The manual provides a clinical roadmap, categorizing human minds into nine distinct psychological profiles, each a target for tailored manipulation. This investigation into the KUBARK manual reveals three core truths: the CIA’s deliberate pivot from brute force to “scientific” psychological manipulation, its central strategy of forcing adult minds into a dependent, childlike state of “regression,” and its chillingly bureaucratic system for both non-coercive and coercive techniques designed to systematically dismantle human will.
Foundational Context: Ditching the ‘Eighteenth Century Fashion’
The KUBARK manual was a declaration of modernity, a conscious effort by the CIA to professionalize interrogation by integrating contemporary psychological research into its clandestine tradecraft. The document explicitly sought to move beyond what it dismissively termed the “eighteenth century fashion” of intelligence work. But its pivot to “science” was not an ethical awakening; it was a cold calculation of risk and reward. The manual’s authors acknowledged this with unnerving pragmatism: “Moral considerations aside, the imposition of external techniques of manipulating people carries with it the grave risk of later lawsuits, adverse publicity, or other attempts to strike back.” This was not just a training document; it was a risk-management exercise in psychological warfare.
The Spark: A New Kind of War
The manual’s stated purpose was to equip interrogators for the “exacting professional task” of questioning trained, resistant sources from hostile intelligence services. To level the field against disciplined adversaries, it drew upon scientific inquiries into isolation, pain, fear, hypnosis, and narcosis.