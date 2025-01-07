Let’s run with the “the universe is a simulation” theory for the sake of a quick example. Imagine standing in front of a computer that is able to shape reality. The Master PC of the universe. If you give it commands, it will cause the universe to change to accommodate them. How will you interact with it?

Will you speak or write your commands out for the computer to read? That’s an invocation.

Will you create macros that run a pre-written order at the touch of a button? That’s a sigil.

Or will you take advantage of the computer’s ability to read your mind, and simply imagine what you want to happen? That’s the fastest way to get the message across, isn’t it? Creating a mental image of the desired result is much faster and gets much more detail across. That’s visualization.

Let’s drop the example now. There is no Master PC, and yet the universe seems to have ignored that fact. All three of the methods of spellcasting we discussed above somehow continue to work in it’s absence. There seems to be some part of the universe that listens to your thoughts and desires and occasionally bends reality to make them come about. How do you communicate with that part of the universe? Magic.

Many Christians seem to push manifestation as being a harmless practice. They seem to think that if they desire something and focus on it, God will provide it for them because he was impressed with how hard they focused on having a bajillion dollars and a ‘65 Mustang. If you haven’t yet realized yet that the practice literally stinks to high heaven, you’ve got a lot of work to do.

Manifestation is a form of magic. You aren’t getting God to do what you want. You are fully in the drivers seat and whatever comes out of that prize box is yours to deal with. Better hope it doesn’t bite your nose off.

Visualization is effectively imagination. The only difference between them is that when you visualize something, you give it a “push” into the aether, whereas imagination tends to stay in your head. Whether it works or not depends on several factors. How vivid and strong your ability to visualize something is a big part of it. If you aren’t at least a 2 from the scale below, it’s effectively hopeless for you. Pick a different method.

The more vivid and realistic the image in your head is, the more pull it has on reality. A three dimensional image is best. Moving the object around and examining all sides of it in detail will strengthen the visualization and the impact it has on reality. The illustration below, though closer to a 2 on the scale, is significantly more powerful simply because it has been visualized from all angles.

The next major factor is the similarity of your visualization to current reality. If it’s close, then it is more likely to slide in easily. Wishing for your hot teacher’s clothes to vanish on the other hand is effectively impossible. Finding a dollar bill on the street? Easy. Finding a wallet full of 100’s? Highly improbable.

To touch back to the topic of “christian manifestation”, most practitioners seem to focus almost exclusively on financial success. As a practice, it is rooted almost entirely in white-washed greed and envy. “Lord, I see what you have done for others…” is a prayer that seemingly always comes from a place of jealousy. Are there any Christians out there that think that God will give them the things they ask for out of greed and jealousy? No. You know who might give you those things though? The one who knows the destruction it will bring upon your life.

Think of it this way - thousands of people win the lottery every year, and yet none of them ever seem to have any money. Why is that?

Instead of attempting to manifest the end result of years of hard work and intelligence, why not instead ask for the building blocks to do so yourself? I guarantee you that God would be far more pleased to hear you say “Lord, grant me wisdom” than “God, give me…”.

Money and magic don’t mix. Not because of any specific property of money, but because of the emotions associated with it. Greed and lust are negative emotions. Negative emotions draw negative entities who may be inclined to grant you what you desire to toy with you. Can any of you say that you truly have the discernment and sight to know who or what answered your call?

When attempting to manifest, it must always be for a good reason or purpose. A selfless purpose. The universe is significantly less likely to grant a personal request than a request on behalf of someone else. For the same reason, it is significantly easier to alter the destiny of another than to alter your own.

Once you have understood the above details, you may prepare yourself for your first attempt to manifest reality. The exercise is simple. Imagine someone you know receiving a very nice gift that they have wanted for a long time but have not been able to afford. Focus on the image. Make sure every detail is in perfect contrast and sharpness. Once it is as detailed as you can make it, simply *push* it out on the universe. Repeat this exercise daily until one of your visualizations comes true. You may choose different people, gifts, or come up with your own scenario entirely.

The image doesn’t matter. What matters is attuning your senses to the flow of time and probability in the universe and learning to feel when you make a change. The first time I was able to make a significant change in the universe, I had a sudden sensation very similar to a sharp concussion. My vision suddenly jolted as though I had been hit in the head, and shortly afterwards it was confirmed that my visualization had been successful.

Don’t treat this like a one & done scenario. Visualization is effectively focused meditation. You must learn to quiet the thoughts in your head in order to be able to sense those of the universe. Most start out at a fairly quiet baseline, but some people’s heads are so chaotic that they don’t even notice the singing of their internal ceiling bird.

Truly, there is no hope for those people. Pity them.

This was just one segment of a multi-part series that I am writing on magic. I am not a student of any school of magic, nor have I read any of their works. Figuring out how I know the things that I know is an exercise left to the reader.

Until next time,

Stove