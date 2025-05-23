The Law of One: Book III, part of a series documenting communications from Ra, an Humble Messenger of The Law of One, a social memory complex. It presents transcripts from channeling sessions held in 1981, focusing on the "Law of One" and its "distortions," covering various metaphysical concepts like the nature of densities, intergalactic travel through thought or technology, the balancing and activation of energy centers (chakras), and the purpose of Earth's transition to fourth density. The text delves into the challenges faced by Wanderers (souls from higher densities incarnating on Earth to assist) and the interactions between positively and negatively oriented entities (Confederation and Orion groups), highlighting the Law of Confusion or Free Will as paramount in all interactions and experiences, including healing, magical workings, and even physical and mental distortions. The discussions emphasize the importance of intent, service to others or self, and the potential for any entity to balance its energy centers and access intelligent infinity, ultimately becoming more consciously aware of its nature as the Creator.

Audio Deep Dive

0:00 -24:08

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Urban Odyssey Playlist

Resources

Briefing Document: The Law of One, Book III (Sections 51-75)

I. Introduction:

This document summarizes key information and concepts presented by Ra, a social memory complex, in communication with the Questioner, as found in the provided excerpts from Book III of The Law of One. The sessions cover topics ranging from space travel and the discipline of personality to planetary evolution, energy centers, healing, magical abilities, and the nature of the Creator and creation.

II. Main Themes and Key Ideas:

A. Modes of Space Travel and Density:

Ra describes three types of entities that travel between star systems.

Third-density entities: These entities, such as those from Sirius, utilize craft and a modified use of hydrogen. They employ hypothermia to slow down physical and mental processes to endure long durations of travel.

Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth-density entities (from other galaxies and some within this galaxy): These entities have mastered the "disciplines of personality" to the point where they can travel by thought alone, materializing necessary craft. This ability stems from viewing the universe as "one being."

"Slingshot effect": While not elaborated on, this is mentioned as another type of movement besides travel by thought or sub-light speeds.

The term "galaxy" is used by Ra to refer to a "star system" in the context of travel abilities.

It is clarified that while these abilities exist in other star systems, it is not necessarily true that other systems are more capable of manipulating dimensions than the Questioner's own; there are simply many other systems.

B. The Importance of Discipline of Personality and Knowledge of Self:

The "great work in evolution" is the "discipline of personality."

This discipline, along with "knowledge of self," and the strengthening of the "will" are crucial from "third through early seventh densities."

Ra corrects the Questioner's use of the word "control," stating that it is not desirable to control thought processes or impulses unless they violate the Law of One. Control can be a "short-cut" but necessitates further incarnations to balance this "repression."

C. Energy Centers and Their Function:

All mind/body/spirit complexes across the infinite creation have "seven energy centers" in potential.

These centers are created by the Logos's light frequencies. The highest "honor/duties" relate to this.

The Logos creates light, and the nature of this light determines the "catalytic and energetic levels of experience."

Mind/body/spirit complexes can activate and utilize the energy of any of the "seven rays" or "colors," but this requires "skill and discipline," particularly for the "more advanced or lighter vehicles."

Energy flows into the complex primarily through the feet and base of the spine, going up to the indigo ray.

The violet ray is an "indicator of the whole."

In a "fully activated entity," only a small portion of in-streaming light is used to "tune the energy center," with the rest being "channeled and attracted upwards."

Energy is not only absorbed but also radiates outwards, beginning at the blue center and occurring in the indigo and violet rays.

Blockages in energy centers are possible, even a "complete blockage in any energy or color or combination of energies or colors."

The "Law of Confusion" (Free Will) allows for experiential distortions and blockages, as it offers a "free reach for the energies of each mind/body/spirit complex." Ra avoids the term "allow" as it implies a right/wrong dichotomy.

D. Polarization and Service-to-Self vs. Service-to-Others:

The negative polarization is significantly aided by the "subjugation or enslavement of other-selves."

In a negatively polarized interaction between two entities, the one who enslaves gains negative polarity, while the enslaved entity loses negative polarity but gains a "desire for further negative polarization," creating opportunities to regain it.

Negatively oriented entities typically program for "wealth, ease of existence, and the utmost opportunity for power" in their incarnations, often exhibiting robust physical health.

When faced with a bodily distortion, a positively oriented entity should consider which path (e.g., seeking allopathic aid or experiencing the catalyst) offers the most opportunity for "service-to-others."

E. Planetary Evolution and the Shift to Fourth Density:

The planetary system of a sun is the "total of the experience created by our sun as a Logos."

Planets experience "disharmony on a great scale" when the inhabitants repeatedly experience disharmony. This resonates with the planet, causing distortions like "uncontrolled heat and its expansive consequences."

The Earth sphere is described as having a "honey-comb nature," with a "solid" molten center.

While third-density entities once inhabited these "honey-comb areas," they do not at the present time.

There are "inner plane entities" who materialize in third density and bases of both positive and negative entities from elsewhere within these areas. These bases are used for materializing equipment, communication, resting places for small craft, and surveillance.

The Earth is seen as "seven Earths" corresponding to the different densities.

The current period involves a transition from yellow-ray (third-density) to green-ray (fourth-density).

The yellow-ray Earth will cease to be inhabited by third-density entities for a period while fourth-density entities learn to "shield their density."

Eventually, third-density may again cycle on the yellow-ray sphere.

Third-density harvestable entities from other planets (where harvesting has already occurred) are currently incarnating on Earth (approximately 35,000 entities).

These entities are in "dual bodies" at this time and are visible to third-density individuals.

The transition to fourth density involves the "birthing of transitional mind/body/spirit complex types of energy distortions" due to the mix of yellow and green ray environments.

Full activation of the green-ray density means the planetary sphere will be "solid and inhabitable upon its own," with appropriate fourth-density bodies being born through "bisexual reproduction."

The heating effect on the planet is analogous to disease in the body and is caused by the "spiritual configuration as well as mental biases" of the inhabitants.

When third-density goes out of activation, the planet will have first, second, and fourth densities.

F. Wanderers and Harvest:

The current population on Earth includes "those of the planetary sphere you call Maldek," "those of other third-density entrance or neophytes," and "the Wanderers."

Wanderers have been visiting for approximately 200 years and are taking advantage of the "harvesting process" opportunities.

The influx of Wanderers has "greatly increased the mental configuration toward things of a more spiritual nature," contributing to a better atmosphere for service.

Wanderers' physical presence also aids the planet by "adding to the planet just as electrical polarity or charging a battery." This is described as a "doubling effect of planetary love and light."

Wanderers also offer "special service" based on their preincarnative talents.

Many Wanderers experience "dysfunction with regard to the planetary ways of your peoples," sometimes hindering their intended service.

The possibility of greater service during this time is linked to the "increased seeking" resulting from the polarization of current inhabitants and the influx of Wanderers.

G. Psychic Attack and Negative Influence:

The instrument (Carla Rueckert) is subject to "psychic attack due to this opportunity," leading to weakness in her mental and physical complexes and physical distortions (kidney/urinary tract issues, arthritis).

This psychic attack is expected to be "constant."

The Orion group uses "physical examination" to "terrify the individual" and make them feel like a laboratory animal, demonstrating their control. Sexual experiences are a subtype of this.

Thought-form experiences are subjective and mostly do not occur in this density.

The Orion group does target entities on both ends of the harvestability spectrum (positively and negatively oriented) for contact.

Negatively oriented forces have observed the instrument for some time.

The "dizzying effect" experienced by the instrument is due to the energy transfer and the psychic attack.

The negative harvest is characterized by "intense disharmony," which the planet will express.

Fourth-density negative entities have many abilities but find it harder to hide their true vibrations, allowing them to form social memory complexes and exert power over others.

Late third-density negative entities on a planet are more likely to face issues of "bellicose actions" (warfare) rather than the planet's reaction to negativity, as global warfare helps achieve the necessary negative polarization.

Negative entities "do not operate with respect to free will unless it is necessary." They infringe "whenever they feel it possible."

The Orion entity attempting to disable the power source (the group's contact with Ra) targeted the instrument's "free will, preincarnative distortions with regards to the physical vehicle" and any distortion away from service-to-others.

The psychic attack is possible due to a "very slight window" facilitated by the group's work and the balancing action of the first distortion, allowing opportunity for both positive and negative entities to offer information or influence.

H. Healing and Energy Work:

Healing involves balancing and polarizing the self, connecting "inner light with the upward spiraling in-pourings of the universal light."

Examining the "sensations of the body" is crucial for balancing energy centers. These sensations carry importance based on the "charge or power which is felt by the mind."

Balancing sensation involves analyzing it with respect to "love and wisdom" (positive/negative) and allowing what is lacking to come into being by remembering and recalling the sensation in detail.

Bodily distortions can offer a "catalyst." Seeking allopathic aid is one path, while experiencing the catalyst is another. The choice should be guided by the path offering the most opportunity for service-to-others.

An entity may unconsciously seek healing or consciously desire it while subconsciously holding distortions as "appropriate" for their evolutionary path.

An adept who is aware of their polarization might use meditation to understand the "mental configuration for alleviating the physical distortion so that it could be of greater service-to-others."

"Laying on of hands" is a method of energy transfer to aid those with low energies, helping with "distortions called illnesses." This does not attempt the King's Chamber effect but adds energy to build up an entity's reserves.

I. Pyramid Energy:

The pyramid shape, if used carefully, can be beneficial.

It can improve meditation in the "Queen's Chamber position."

A small pyramid beneath the body can "energize" it for brief periods (max 30 minutes).

Other shapes like silos, cones, domes, and tipis also have the "Queen's Chamber effect."

A "strongly crystallized entity is, in effect, a portable King’s Chamber position."

The pyramid exemplifies three spirals of light energy:

First spiral: Used for study and healing, begins at or below the Queen's Chamber, moves through the King's Chamber, intensifying energy in the top third.

Second spiral: Used for building, goes from the end of the first spiral to the apex. Tapped into by those who can focus upward spiraling light, enabling abilities like metal bending (likened to a metaphysical laser beam).

Third spiral: Used for energizing, spreads from the apex. Full of "positive effects of directed prana," energizing electro-magnetic fields. Can be stimulating but also traumatizing if used for too long.

The "Bermuda Triangle" effect is possibly due to a "large pyramid beneath the water which releases this third spiral in discrete and varying intervals," changing the "space/time continuum."

The "resonating chamber position" within a pyramid is a "mental test" to face the self, described as "powerful and quite dangerous."

J. Magical Ability and Crystallization:

Magical ability is linked to the channeling of "upward spiraling light" and contact in the indigo ray with "intelligent energy."

The pure crystalline shape (like diamond) is a "third-density physical manifestation of light" and a "window or focusing mechanism for the third distortion."

The "will of the crystallized entity" is needed to cause interdimensional light to flow through such materials.

The more "regularized" (balanced/polarized) the entity and the crystal, the more profound the effect.

Developing abilities like metal bending is a signpost of indigo-ray development.

An entity seeking "magical ability must do so in a certain manner." Ra cannot give specific instructions that violate the first distortion, only general ones.

To offer an entity "the scepter of magical power" before they are ready is an unbalanced infringement.

K. The Nature of the Creator and Creation:

The "Law of One" is the foundational principle. The "first distortion" is Free Will or the "Law of Confusion."

The first distortion allows for "variety" and the potential for "misunderstanding and, therefore, understanding," which creates "experience."

All mind/body/spirit complexes are "co-Creators."

The Logos is the Creator of star systems and their densities. Mind/body/spirit complexes are also Logoi in their own right.

The relationship between the Logos (sun) and a mind/body/spirit complex is not parent-child but "Creator to Creator."

Realization of this relationship allows for recognizing parts of the Logos throughout the creation.

The concept of "seven areas of knowing" (energy centers) is a result of the Logos creating light and its nature.

The "archetypical mind" contains "portions of the one infinite Creator or aspects of its face."

Archetypes are "constant in the complex of generative energies offered," but yield different complexes to each seeker based on what is most important to them.

The "entire major galaxy" and its planetary systems spiral through transitions from density to density, driven by a "clock-like face."

The general plan of created evolution is "uniform throughout the One Infinite Creation," with minor variations introduced by sub-Logoi (major and minor galaxies).

The process involves sub-Logoi (like suns and mind/body/spirit complexes) growing through densities and, under the first distortion, finding their way back to the "original thought."

Intention and desire, whether for service-to-others or service-to-self, have a corresponding intensity of attraction to the polar opposite.

Pure negative polarity is a "gravity well, shall we say, pulling all into it."

The percentage of stars with planetary systems is approximately 32%, with 6% having other potentially habitable clustering material. Approximately 3% of stars have inhabited planets.

L. Other Concepts:

Hypnosis: Regressive hypnosis to reveal past-life memories is considered a general query and an opportunity to discuss a significant point, but the specific application to the Questioner's future causes concern regarding the first distortion.

Higher Self: The higher self is the entity of "mid-sixth-density" which "turning back, offers this service to its self." Individuals exist at "all levels simultaneously," and the higher self is the self in the future in terms of time measurement. All mind/body/spirit complexes below mid-sixth density have a higher self at that level.

Craft: Ra's craft used 18,000 and 11,000 years ago are described as "bell craft" with portholes and three hemispheres underneath. These were constructed in "time/space" and the hemispheres were part of a "system of propulsion" as well as being aesthetically pleasing.

Negatively Polarized Incarnation: Incarnation into "negative time/space" results in darkness and makes it difficult to maintain positive polarity. The entity must use the catalyst to "recapitulate the lessons of service to self" to build enough polarity for reversal.

Adept Cycles: The adept has an "eighteen-day cycle" operating with sine wave qualities, with the 4th, 5th, and 6th days being most favorable for workings. As an adept becomes more balanced, reliance on these cycles decreases.

Sound Vibration Complexes: Certain Hebrew and Sanskrit vowels are described as having "power before time and space" and represent "configurations of light which built all that there is." Their power is "mathematical" or related to musical ratios and rotations of primary material particles. Correctly vibrating these sounds causes the "creation sings," allowing the practitioner to become more "contained within the creation."

Paradox of Service: The group experiences a paradox with seemingly opposite requests from different portions of the Creator (those wanting Ra's information vs. those wanting the contact to cease). Ra advises recognizing that "All are the Creator" and that true service involves becoming a more perfect representation of one's true self, even when faced with opposition. It is not necessary to serve where no service is requested.

Instrument's Condition: The instrument's physical condition (weakness, pain, physical distortions) is noted throughout the sessions, attributed to the psychic attack and the challenges of channeling. Attending to the neck area is suggested for greater comfort. The instrument's senior vibratory level (green ray) and cosmic/planetary influences contribute to her bodily distortions.

III. Important Facts and Quotes:

Space Travel: "Those for the most part coming from distant points, as you term them, do not need craft as you know them."

Third-Density Craft: "These entities have learned to use hydrogen in a way different from your understanding now... using hypothermia to slow the physical and mental complex processes in order to withstand the duration of flight."

Higher-Density Travel: "fourth, fifth, and sixth densities... which have learned necessary disciplines of personality to view the universe as one being are able to proceed from locus to locus by thought alone, materializing the necessary craft."

Discipline of Personality: "the great work in evolution is the discipline of personality."

Control vs. Discipline: "it is not desirable or helpful... to control thought processes or impulses except where they may result in actions not consonant with the Law of One."

Orion Group Intent: "The intent is to demonstrate the control of the Orion entities over the Terran inhabitant."

Logos and Densities: "From the Logos comes all frequencies of radiation of light. These frequencies of radiation make up all of the densities of experience that are created by that Logos."

Energy Centers: "These energy centers are in potential in macrocosm from the beginning of creation by the Logos."

Blockages: "There may be... a complete blockage in any energy or color or combination of energies or colors."

Law of Confusion: "The Law of Confusion offers a free reach for the energies of each mind/body/spirit complex."

Negative Polarization: "The negative polarization is greatly aided by the subjugation or enslavement of other-selves."

Planetary Disharmony: "When an entire planetary system of peoples and cultures repeatedly experiences disharmony on a great scale the earth under the feet of these entities shall begin to resonate with this disharmony."

Earth's Inner Structure: "You may say that your sphere is of an honey-comb nature. The center is, however, solid if you would so call that which is molten."

Seven Earths: "You must see the Earth, as you call it, as being seven Earths."

Fourth-Density Transition: "the green-ray cycle or the density of love and understanding begins to take shape the yellow-ray plane or Earth which you now enjoy in your dance will cease to be inhabited for some period of your space/time."

Dual Bodies: "These entities [harvestable from other planets] are in dual bodies at this time."

Planetary Heating: "the spiritual configuration as well as mental biases of your peoples has been responsible for these distortions of the body complex of your planetary sphere."

Wanderer Influx: "the influx of Wanderers has greatly increased the mental configuration toward things of a more spiritual nature."

Wanderers and Planetary Energy: "This is correct and the mechanism is precisely as you state... adding to the planet just as electrical polarity or charging a battery."

Logos to Creator: "recognizing parts of the Logos throughout the one infinite creation and feeling... the parents aiding their planets in evolution..."

Healing and Opportunity: "if the opportunity has been taken by the seeker the apparent malcondition of the physical complex will be at variance with the actual health... of the seeker."

Archetypes: "archetypes are portions of the one infinite Creator or aspects of its face."

Pyramid Energizing Spiral: "each cell, both in space/time and in time/space, is charged as if hooked to your electricity."

Bermuda Triangle: "this third spiral has an energizing effect that, if strong enough, will actually change the space/time continuum."

Negative Harvest: "The negative harvest is one of intense disharmony and the planet will express this."

Fourth-Density Negativity: "The fourth-density is more dense and it is far more difficult to hide the true vibrations of the mind/body/spirit complex."

All Are the Creator: "All are the Creator."

Magnet Analogy: "The magnet will attract or repel. Glory in the strength of your polarization and allow others of opposite polarity to similarly do so, seeing the great humor of this polarity..."

Higher Self and Time: "your higher self is you in mid-sixth-density and, in your way of measuring what you know of as time, your higher self is your self in your future."

Craft Construction: "These were constructed in time/space."

Negative Incarnation: "The entity which incarnates into negative space/time will not find it possible to maintain any significant positive polarity as negativity, when pure, is a type of gravity well, shall we say, pulling all into it."

Cosmic Evolution: "This process occurs many, many times in the evolution of the creation as an whole."

Law of Confusion Paramount: "The Law of Confusion or Free Will is utterly paramount in the workings of the infinite creation."

Banishing Ritual: "the banishing ritual is efficacious in creating a vibratory condition of lessened attraction for this particular polarity."

Specific Sounds: "The exception is the sounding of some of what you call your Hebrew and some of what you call you Sanskrit vowels. These sound vibration complexes have power before time and space and represent configurations of light which built all that there is."

Sympathetic Resonance: "When certain sounds are correctly vibrated, the creation sings."

Creation Within Practitioner: "in this circumstance the creation becomes more and more contained within the practitioner."

IV. Areas for Further Exploration:

The specific nature and mechanics of the "slingshot effect" for travel.

A deeper understanding of the balancing exercises for bodily sensations beyond initial analysis.

More detail on the archetypical mind, its structure, contents, and function.

Elaboration on the "cosmic patterns" influencing incarnative entrance, including the roles of the moon, other planets, the galactic sun, and major galactic energy flows.

Further discussion on the nature of "negative time/space" and the experience of darkness there.

The practical application and determination of the specific "Hebrew and Sanskrit vowels" with resonant properties.

The process of shedding the dual body for harvestable third-density entities currently on Earth.

The specific mechanisms by which planetary disharmony translates into physical changes on the planet.

This briefing document provides a structured overview of the significant topics and concepts discussed in the provided excerpts, highlighting key ideas and supporting them with direct quotes from Ra's communication.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the different ways entities travel between star systems?

Entities travel between star systems in a few ways. Some third-density entities, like those from Sirius, use craft that utilize hydrogen differently than current Earth understanding. This travel is slow, and entities use hypothermia to slow their biological processes to endure the long durations. Higher-density entities (fourth, fifth, and sixth density) can travel by thought alone and materialize necessary craft because they have developed necessary disciplines of personality to perceive the universe as one being. The questioner also mentions entities using a "slingshot effect" for travel, separate from sub-light speeds.

What is the importance of the discipline of personality in spiritual evolution?

The discipline of personality, knowledge of self, and strengthening of the will are considered important aspects of evolution from third through early seventh densities. It involves understanding the self. Ra clarifies that "control" is not the desirable term; instead, it's about not allowing thought processes or impulses to result in actions that violate the Law of One. True discipline avoids repression, which would necessitate further incarnations to achieve balance.

How do negatively oriented entities interact with Earth inhabitants and what is their purpose?

The Orion group, a type of negatively oriented entity, interacts with Earth inhabitants through methods like physical examinations, which are intended to terrify and cause feelings similar to those of laboratory animals. Some sexual experiences are a part of this. The primary intent is to demonstrate the Orion entities' control over Terran inhabitants. While they may target entities across the harvestability spectrum, their goal is to serve the self, and this is greatly aided by the subjugation or enslavement of other-selves. Negatively oriented entities may program for wealth, ease, and power in their incarnations.

How does a planetary system, particularly Earth, relate to the concept of a Logos and energy centers?

A planetary system, such as Earth's system around the sun, is considered the total experience created by its sun as a Logos (a Creator). The Logos creates light, and the nature of this light determines the catalytic and energetic levels of experience. All mind/body/spirit complexes across creation have potential energy centers, which are inherent from the beginning of creation by the Logos. These centers correspond to different colors or rays and represent areas of knowing. While an entity potentially has access to all seven ray vehicles, skill and discipline are needed to utilize the more advanced ones.

What is the role of the "first distortion" and the "Law of Confusion" in creation and experience?

The "first distortion" is related to variety as a hallmark of the infinite Creator, allowing for potentials of misunderstanding and therefore understanding, which enables experience. The "Law of Confusion" (or Free Will) allows for a free reach for the energies of each mind/body/spirit complex, offering choices and experiential distortions without implying a polarity between right and wrong. This law is paramount in the workings of infinite creation and allows for the attraction of polar opposites based on the intensity of intention or desire.

How do the pyramid shape and other similar shapes function in relation to energy and healing?

The pyramid shape, when carefully used, can be beneficial. It can improve meditative states if an entity or group is in the Queen's Chamber position or balanced around it. Small pyramid shapes can energize a portion of the body for brief periods. Other shapes like the silo, cone, dome, and tipi also offer a Queen's Chamber effect. Ra describes three spirals of light energy within a pyramid: the fundamental spiral for study and healing (Queen's Chamber to King's Chamber and upwards intensification), the spiral to the apex for building (related to abilities like metal bending), and the spiral from the apex for energizing (can stimulate electromagnetic fields but can be traumatic if used for too long). A strongly crystallized entity can function as a portable King's Chamber position. The energizing spiral, if strong enough, can even change the space/time continuum, which is suggested as a possible explanation for phenomena like the Bermuda Triangle.

What is the current state of Earth's transition and the nature of the entities present?

Earth is transitioning into fourth density, or the green-ray cycle. This involves the yellow-ray plane (current Earth) ceasing to be inhabited by third-density entities for a period while fourth-density entities learn to shield their density. The planet itself is expressing disharmony (heating effect) due to the disharmony of its inhabitants. There are inner plane entities and bases of both positive and negative entities from elsewhere in Earth's "honey-comb" interior, used for materialization and surveillance. Currently, cosmic influxes are forming green core particles, creating a mixed yellow and green environment, necessitating transitional mind/body/spirit complexes. The number of third-density harvestable entities who have transferred from other planets to Earth recently is not in excess of 35,000. These entities are currently in "dual bodies" and, along with harvested entities from this planet, will contribute to the evolutionary process of bisexual reproduction to create fourth-density body complexes. The presence of Wanderers and their increased mental configuration towards spiritual matters, along with the planetary transition, creates an atmosphere for increased seeking and service.

What is the relationship between a mind/body/spirit complex and its higher self?

A mind/body/spirit complex exists simultaneously at all levels of being. The higher self is the entity itself in mid-sixth density. In the concept of time, the higher self is the entity in its future. All mind/body/spirit complexes below mid-sixth density have a higher self at the mid-sixth-density level.

Glossary of Key Terms