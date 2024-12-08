There are two major schools of thought on mind control - Magic, and Trauma. Trauma based mind control, henceforth referred to as the MONARCH program, dips heavily into magic and occultism in order to reinforce and maintain control over its subjects. Thus we come to the question - why is the trauma necessary, and what exactly is magic capable of?

The answer? Both more and less than you expect. The first major limitation of magic is that it doesn’t really work on people who don’t believe in magic. For magic to really work, there has to be a mutual agreement. For example, say I want to cast a “weight loss” spell on you. You would have to agree and believe that such magic exists and works in order for it to actually have any effect on you. If you refuse to believe in the weight loss spell, you won’t lose weight. Most forms of magic require some form of cooperation and agreement.

That’s also why there is so much emphasis on mass media and “programming”. The TV isn’t casting spells on you, but it’s putting you into a mental mindstate wherein you are willing to accept the effect of the spell, should someone decide to cast one in the future. “Media programming” is preparatory groundwork for large magical works.

Let’s take another example: the classic love spell. Love doesn’t just spark into existence without cause. There is generally some underlying attraction that gets fanned into flames of emotional need and physical desire. Therefore, attempting to cast a love spell on someone who is not already attracted to you simply won’t work, as there is no mutual agreement.

Does this illustrate the limitations of magic yet? When it comes to mind control, that’s where the trauma steps in. The purpose of trauma based programming is almost entirely to force the subject to accept a lie as the truth. If you attempt to do so with magic, the subject would reject the notion and the attempt would fall flat. What you do instead is force the subject to accept the lie as truth with trauma, and then reinforce your control with magic.

This comes with a variety of problems, the biggest one being that the cognitive dissonance of holding a lie as truth will inevitable cause a collapse of cognitive ability, and likely a complete mental breakdown. This most often happens around the age of 30.

Magic can be used to attempt to forestall this - but this is where we step out of the realm of magic and into the land of the occult. The single best way to prevent immediate programming breakdown is by utilizing dark magic to instill a monitor spirit that prevents a thought from reaching a conclusion that may cause cognitive dissonance. To word it more simply - they put a demon in you that controls your thoughts.

That’s the ultimate difference between pure magic and occultic mind control - magic can be used to mislead, but works best when working with the truth. Magic cannot force you to accept a lie. Occultic mind control forces a lie into you with trauma and reinforces it with demonic power.

There is one other factor to consider - that of the source of power. Most practitioners of magic don’t have enough juice to do much of anything, and are forced to rely on outside entities for power. These entities inevitably bring their own desires and will into the equation, meaning that any spell cast utilizing their power will often come at a significant cost. Occult practitioners bypass drawing power from the entity and bind the entity itself to do the work. This is a practice that is incredibly hazardous to the long-term health of the practitioner. There’s a reason there aren’t many warlocks left running around. If you aren’t able to go head-to-head with an entity, it’s only a matter of time until it decides that it is time to collect on the boons it granted you.

Messing with entities does not end well. Ever. If you don’t have the ability to pull the power you need to accomplish a task, leave it to those of us who are more gifted.

Love,

Stove