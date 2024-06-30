In this article, we will examine the Monarch Modal to programming, specifically along the lines of the Neuro-Linguistic Programming side. We will outline the Eight Steps to Hypnosis and we'll then reference the Masters Mahan Podcast analysis of The Catcher in the Rye (to see the steps in action)

It is imperative to understand these steps & goals in order to develop a resistance to the techniques. Once you understand it, you'll find yourself realizing you're about to be "hooked." Let's begin with the MOST IMPORTANT RULE:

The Most Important Rule

The most important rule of hypnosis is as follows:

Hypnosis only works if and when it is expressly given consent - if the subject refuses to consent to the hypnosis, the hypnosis has failed and cannot continue.

Of course, this consent only implies inner consent; it doesn't matter what a person tells you, it matters that they consent (by allowing the process to take place) by intent or action.

Step I | Focus Human Attention (The Bait)

More commonly known in Hollywood as "baiting & hooking" - baiting to grab attention, and then hooking to KEEP said attention.

One of the most common ways of doing this in a dialectical fashion is to setup / pose a question in which the mind will naturally desire to answer. Humans are naturally curious and if I start talking about my crazy dog who does all that crazy stuff; I can almost certainly bet you'll ask: "what does your dog do?" (I don't have a dog) - point made. This process may occur via an overtly posed question, or by setting up a situation or dialog which creates (in a subconscious sense) many questions which you find yourself asking within your own mind. It is important to remember: humans are NATURALLY CURIOUS; the mind always desires an answer.

The first step functions as the BAIT in the "bait & hook" analogy.

Step II | Enhance Awareness of the Attention By IMMEDIATE Experience (The Hook)

The BEST bait gets the "fish" to bite without realizing that hidden in the bait is a hook.



Once you are hooked, you're caught and you're in the for the ride.



The realization that you have been "hooked" is definitely an "enhanced awareness" - and it is by IMMEDIATE experience.



This step highly emphasizes the word IMMEDIATE as the "hook" relies specifically on the building ATTENTION / SHOCK (hook) factor with the goal of overwhelming that attention or shock. By using an immediate experience, the hypnotist creates a "moment of chaos" in which the mind reaches out for rational meaning.

It is in this moment of shock the hypnotist will offer a new normal with which it is hoped that the subject will readily accept in this moment of chaos.

Step III | Leading the Subject Into Accepting the Experience

Note: If the subject rejects the "hook" by this stage, the hypnosis is over and the programmer has FAILED. The subject MUST "accept the hook" (consent)

This is a bit of a hard step to specifically nail down as it varies greatly with each hypnosis. The best way I can explain this step is the specific moment when you CONSCIOUSLY find yourself JUSTIFYING or COMPENSATING for the new normal

A VERY SIMPLE Example

Example: You notice A SIGNIFICANT amount of hidden symbolism within Disney movies and artwork. There will be a brief moment where within your mind you find yourself saying something like "Oh, well, maybe I just have a bit of a dirty mind" or "Oh, maybe I'm looking at it too hard" or "Oh, maybe I'm just seeing things" - it is this brief moment where you fallaciously justify swallowing the hook

It is THIS STEP IN PARTICULAR that you MUST train yourself to recognize and REJECT the hook. I have given a VERY simple example, but now that you realize it, you will find yourself doing this quite often in todays world.

Step IV | Introducing the Goal

It is widely understood that people have to "marinate" in an idea before it is able to be accepted. This the "pre-conditioning" stage. This is the primary function of Hollywood Propaganda: to introduce future goals for society subconsciously (through "fiction")

Another example might be the "rising death count" that was constantly plastered all over the news during the COVID-19 Pandemic: creating a subconscious tension in the mind. More broadly, this can be achieved rather easily using the symbolism of any "ticking clock"-like dialectical device.

It is highly likely the subject will accept the "new normal" if they perceive that their time to make a decision is reduced, or on a strict limit.

The worst hypnotist is nothing more than a liar attempting to convince you of a "mythology" that is intended to become your "new normal"



Step V | Reinforcing the Goal By Repetition

This stage can best be summed up by considering the natural process of conditioning or more scientifically Pavlovian Conditioning - a trait which almost every animal is capable of to some extent.

Whereas the previous steps introduce a new normal this step focuses on "locking in" the normalcy. This is best accomplished by simple conditioning. By repeatedly associating a trigger with an action, most animals (or humans) will naturally come to expect the action when triggered.

In a modern context, this can be as simple as the rapidly growing number of mainstream music artists who are OPENLY satanic. The "new normal" is being reinforced by repetition (the growing number of musicians promoting Satanism)

Pavlov's Dog

Pavlov's experiment was simple: each time he would feed his dog he would ring a bell. Pavlov repeated this process (this step) until eventually, he would ring the bell and the dog would salivate: the dog began to expect the food due to the ringing of the bell (the trigger).

Step VI | Encouraging Disassociation & Involuntary Responses to the Goal

The goal for this step is to setup a trigger which functions as a command in a disassociated and involuntary (subconscious) way. In our above example of the Satanic music industry, perhaps the music itself is the trigger. Just look at the way modern young men and young women act: do they seem to act in any way similar to the satanic music? Do young men seem to gravitate towards the "amazing lives" of thugs, the trap, and cheating on their significant other? Do young women seem to increasingly view men as a bank account and increasingly demand men have "$X or you can't date me?"

Another possibility for the trigger mechanism within the "musical programming" is the social glorification of celebrities. The subject is triggered by the desire to mimic or relate to their favorite celebrity or to fit in. (Social Pressure)

It's a subconscious & involuntary (disassociated) response. The music introduces the "new amazing life (normal / mythology)" that seems so "amazing," the listener will easily find themselves fantasizing about being in their favorite celebrities' shoes [this is a key step, for programming, it is imperative that the subject places themselves into the shoes/role of the 'subject' this is the consent]. Any person likely has at least one music artist whom they enjoy greatly and any person will naturally (and involuntarily) be susceptible to all of the scientifically engineered subconscious programming within the music. It's important to realize, this happens to EVERYONE. NOBODY is "immune" to this, this is the basis of Neuro-Linguistic Programming and Subliminal Messaging.

This may best be thought of as the subconscious implications of the new normal or the subconscious (involuntary) reaction to the programming. This step heavily relies on a subconscious relation to the programming (stepping into the ..[trance]... shoes of someone or something)

Step VII | Building Anticipation & Expectation

Once you have conditioned your dog, you can trigger him 🛎️and then you have his complete attention - when you have done it right, you also have his mind space as well. (PAYING Attention)



The DEEPER THE SUBJECTS ATTENTION the more likely the HYPNOTIST WILL GAIN THE EXPECTATION ASSIGNED TO THE ANTICIPATION



Following along with our example with the music industry, this is setup by the perceived success and glamor the artist seemingly receives. The deeper the subjects attention (the more the subject listens to the music AND the more said artist is mentioned in pop culture or the media) the more likely the hypnotist (the music industry) will gain the expectation (satanic and sociopathic behavior) assigned to the anticipation (looking cool / fitting in / existing in the new normal).

It is important to build the expectation, in our example, this can simply be the popularity of musicians, celebrities; the money and/or the fame; or the perceived benefits of the lifestyle (or theme) of the music.

Step VIII | Accepting Any & All Success and Using It as Reinforcement the Next Time

NOTE: The final step is always the same in any hypnosis process.

The final step cements the idea of circular logic, it continues and locks in the conditioning. It cements the new normal as TRULY normal.

In our example of subliminal programming in music, this can be thought of as the increasing amount of artists coming out as openly satanic. This can be thought of as the doubling-down of the industry in general to the themes of moral-decay and social delinquency. Simply put: it's quite obvious that the younger generation is being mentally destroyed as a result of the music (and TV, and parenting), yet the industry is pushing the throttle to the max. Instead of less-explicit and socially dangerous themes, the music is getting MORE satanic, MORE morally bankrupt.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming

This section offers some basic definitions and some resources for learning more about Neuro-Linguistic Programming more or less: programming done via words.

Anchoring: Harnessing Emotional States

One of the most prominent techniques in NLP Hypnosis is 'Anchoring'. This involves creating a connection between a specific emotional state and a physical trigger. For instance, a therapist might help a client associate feelings of calm and relaxation with a gentle touch on the hand. Once established, this anchor can be used to quickly induce the desired emotional state, a technique particularly useful in managing anxiety or stress.

Reframing: Changing Perspectives

'Reframing' is another key technique. It involves changing the context or perspective of a problem or a situation. By altering the meaning we assign to experiences, reframing can shift one’s emotional and behavioral responses. For example, viewing a challenging job as an opportunity for growth rather than a burden. This technique helps individuals break free from limiting beliefs and adopt more empowering mindsets.

Visualization: The Power of the Mind's Eye

NLP Hypnosis also extensively utilizes 'Visualization'. This involves guiding individuals to vividly imagine positive scenarios or outcomes. It's based on the principle that the mind often cannot distinguish between real and imagined experiences. Visualization can enhance performance, build confidence, and prepare individuals for future situations, such as public speaking or high-pressure meetings.

Meta-Model: Questioning Limitations

The 'Meta-Model' is a linguistic tool used in NLP to challenge and clarify the language that people use to describe their experiences. It helps uncover hidden beliefs and assumptions, enabling individuals to address vague or generalized thoughts. By asking targeted questions, therapists can help clients recognize and change limiting patterns in their thinking.

Milton Model: Artful Vagueness

In contrast, the 'Milton Model', named after Milton Erickson, employs artful vagueness and metaphor in its approach. It allows for a more indirect form of suggestion that is particularly effective in bypassing resistance in the subconscious mind.

A Quick Summary

The Eight Steps of Hypnosis that we have outlined are as follows:

Focus Human Attention (The Bait) Enhance Awareness of the Attention by IMMEDIATE EXPERIENCE (The Hook, create a moment of chaos, in that moment of chaos, offer a "new normal") Leading the Subject into Accepting the Experience (Reeling it In, forcefully "swallowing the pill") [Getting the Subject to justify / rationalize the experience in attempt to bring order in the moment of chaos] Introducing the Goal (The "new normal") Reinforcing the Goal by Repetition (Pavlov's Dog) Encouraging Disassociation & Involuntary Response to the Goal (Encouraging the subject to accept the 'New Normal' without thinking about it) Building Anticipation & Expectation (The DEEPER THE SUBJECTS ATTENTION the more likely the HYPNOTIST WILL GAIN THE EXPECTATION ASSIGNED TO THE ANTICIPATION) Accepting Any & All Success and Using It as Reinforcement the Next Time

A High Level Examination

This process has been fully detailed by the Masters Mahan Podcast using as an example JD Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye. (Find out WHY this book was associated with so many high profile murders)

Using the previously outlined Eight Steps of Hypnosis , we examine the themes and literary devices used within The Catcher in the Rye - the book is EXPERTLY CRAFTED from a hypnotic point of view including various extremely subtle queues and double meanings used to embed themes of lying, homosexuality, pedophilia, and moral bankruptcy in the subconscious of the reader.

This is a VERY HIGH LEVEL example, some of the literary devices used CAN and WILL be missed by 99% of readers. This going to show rather explicitly that the book is indeed a hypnotic spell. I highly suggest (with this knowledge now in hand) listening to the following episodes:

Other Suggested Resources

Fritz Springmeier's Research

The Illuminati Formula

The initial "handbook" to Monarch / MkUltra Brainwashing

PDF Copy of 'The Illuminati Formula'

Deeper Insights into the Illuminati Formula

Additional information and commentary on the initial book, lots of extra information albeit a bit disorganized but good information none the less

PDF Copy of 'Deeper Insights Into the Illuminati Formula'