The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome (Michael Hoffman II)

The provided excerpts, taken from Michael A. Hoffman II’s The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome, present a controversial thesis arguing that the Church of Rome underwent a radical and occult transformation starting in the late fifteenth century during the Renaissance. The author asserts that this shift involved the infiltration of Neoplatonic-Hermeticism, Kabbalism, and rabbinic Judaism into the papal hierarchy and its theology, leading to the corruption of core Christian dogma, notably concerning usury and morality. Furthermore, the text details the alleged use of deceit, equivocation, and mental reservation by high-ranking churchmen to maintain control and conceal this occult influence, which it contrasts with earlier Catholic and Protestant traditions. Finally, the sources suggest that contemporary “traditional” Catholic movements fail to grasp the historical depth of this betrayal, incorrectly dating the Church’s corruption only to the mid-twentieth century.

This extensive source critiques the Church of Rome’s radical departure from traditional dogma beginning in the Renaissance, arguing that a Neoplatonic-Hermetic and Kabbalistic occultism infiltrated the papal hierarchy. The text highlights a stark contrast between the “good spirit of immemorial Catholicism” among the laity and the moral and ethical degeneration at the top, which included the adoption of pagan Egyptian iconography and the legalization of the love of money through redefined usury laws. Furthermore, the source details how this occult influence led to a “Judaizing” of the Church, exemplified by the protection of the Talmud, and fostered a corrupt moral theology of lying and deceit through concepts like equivocation and mental reservation, a tradition upheld by later figures like Alphonsus Liguori. Ultimately, the author frames post-Renaissance Catholicism as an entity distinct from the historical Catholic Church, driven by a secretive, tyrannical elite who embraced syncretism and modernism while simultaneously condemning them to control the conservative backlash.

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Also by Michael Hoffman

An Introduction to the Occult Renaissance in the Church

1. Setting the Stage: A Tale of Two Churches

This overview, drawing from the source analysis, presents a challenging historical argument: that beginning in the Renaissance, a hidden movement dedicated to occult Gnosticism began to infiltrate the highest levels of the Catholic Church. This sophisticated effort, according to the source, was a conspiracy of “sons of Belial boring into the bowels of the Church of Jesus Christ.” The goal of this movement was not merely political power, but a fundamental transformation of Christian doctrine from within, replacing it with a pagan worldview disguised in Christian terminology.

To understand this historical conflict, the source material makes a critical distinction. It refers to the pre-Renaissance institution as the “Catholic Church” or the “Church of Jesus Christ”—a flawed but orthodox body that fought usury, evangelized pagans, and affirmed Biblical dogma. In contrast, it identifies the post-Renaissance hierarchy that embraced this occult revival as the “Church of Rome.” This document will explore the core Gnostic ideas that animated this movement and detail how they stood in stark opposition to traditional Christian belief, based exclusively on the analysis presented in the source context. To grasp the full scope of this spiritual warfare, we must first understand the profound ideological chasm that separated these two worldviews.

2. A Fundamental Conflict: Christian Doctrine vs. Occult Gnosis

The conflict at the heart of this historical narrative is a clash between two irreconcilable understandings of God, humanity, and the material world. The following table compares the foundational beliefs of traditional Christianity with the Gnostic worldview promoted by the occult movement, as outlined in the source material.

Christianity vs. Occult Gnosis: A Worldview Comparison

This occult worldview was not an invention of the Renaissance. Rather, it was an ancient Gnostic heresy that was repackaged and presented as a prisca theologia (”first theology”) or philosophia perennis (”perennial philosophy”)—a primordial wisdom that allegedly predated and secretly affirmed Christianity. This revival was accomplished using a specific toolkit of occult philosophies, presented as the key to unlocking this “ancient wisdom.”

3. The Toolkit of Infiltration: Key Occult Ideas

The occult movement advanced its Gnostic worldview through a syncretic fusion of three primary philosophies: Neoplatonism, Hermeticism, and Kabbalah. These systems were presented as the prisca theologia, or “first theology,” an ancient and eternal wisdom that its proponents claimed was the hidden source of all true religion, including Christianity itself.

3.1. Neoplatonism: The Soul in the Bodily “Prison”

Neoplatonism, as described in the source, is a philosophical system that posits a radical disconnect between the soul and the body. Its core idea is that the human soul is divine and immortal but has become trapped in the material body, which it views as a “prison.” The goal of life, therefore, is to cultivate the soul so that it may be released from its bodily prison at death and ascend to the invisible spiritual realm.

The source identifies several direct conflicts between Neoplatonism and traditional Christian doctrine:

It fundamentally denies the future resurrection of the physical body , which it sees as a trap to be discarded, not a temple to be glorified.

It recasts Jesus Christ as an “educator of the soul” who provides moral examples, rather than the unique Redeemer who saves man in historical, physical reality.

It devalues God’s creation, promoting a false picture of a “shabby existence on a wretched planet earth that must be escaped.”

3.2. Hermeticism: The Art of “Making Gods”

Hermeticism is an occult belief system based on a collection of texts known as the Corpus Hermeticum. Renaissance occultists fraudulently claimed these texts were written in ancient Egypt, predating Christ, by a mythical sage named “Hermes Trismegistus” (Hermes the Thrice-Greatest).

Its central—and from a Christian perspective, blasphemous—claim is that humans “invented the art of making gods.” According to the Hermetic text Asclepius, ancient magicians were able to evoke the souls of demons and angels and bind them into statues, thereby animating the idols and giving them power. This practice, a clear violation of the First Commandment, was deceptively presented as a form of benevolent “white magic.”

Crucially, the scholar Isaac Casaubon later proved that the Hermetic texts were not products of ancient Egypt. They were, in fact, forgeries created in the early centuries A.D. by conspirators seeking to legitimize pagan magic by giving it a false air of primordial authority.

3.3. Kabbalah: The “Secret” Jewish Sorcery

Kabbalah is described in the source as a form of Jewish mysticism and sorcery. Its proponents fraudulently claimed it was a secret oral tradition passed down directly from Moses on Mount Sinai, containing the “true interpretation of the law” that was not to be written down but transmitted orally to a select elite.

The pivotal innovation during the Renaissance was “Christian Kabbalah,” pioneered by the nobleman Giovanni Pico della Mirandola. Pico mounted an audacious hoax, claiming that the Kabbalah contained secret proofs for core Christian doctrines, including the Trinity and the divinity of Jesus Christ. He asserted that the Kabbalah’s magical methods—such as gematria (transforming words through their numerical values)—could unlock the true, hidden meaning of the Bible, a meaning supposedly concealed from the uninitiated masses. This was a powerful and insidious tactic designed to give pagan and Jewish magic a Christian veneer, legitimizing their practices by fraudulently presenting them as primordial wisdom traditions that secretly pointed to Christ. These occult ideas did not spread in a vacuum; they were actively championed by influential figures who operated under the protection of the highest authorities in the Church.

4. The Occult Takeover: Key Figures and Papal Patrons

The infiltration of the Church by Neoplatonism, Hermeticism, and Kabbalah was driven by charismatic intellectuals who were shielded and patronized by powerful figures, including the popes themselves. This high-level protection allowed a “spiritual bacillus” to be passed on freely, fundamentally altering the theological DNA of the Church’s leadership.

4.1. The Priest and the Wizard

The source identifies two men as the most influential and flagrant proponents of this occult renaissance:

Marsilio Ficino: A Catholic priest and “Florentine occult theologian” who served the powerful Medici family. Ficino translated the complete works of Plato and the Corpus Hermeticum into Latin. In doing so, he deliberately ignored St. Augustine’s explicit condemnation of the Hermetic passage on “making gods,” identifying the practice as demonic.

Giovanni Pico della Mirandola: A brilliant and audacious nobleman who fused Hermeticism with Kabbalah into a new syncretic theology. He famously offered to travel to Rome, the very heart of the Church, to publicly defend Nine Hundred Theses drawn from these occult sources, brazenly claiming they confirmed and completed Christian truth.

4.2. The Pope of Occultism: Alexander VI

While history often remembers Pope Alexander VI as a “playboy pope” for his notorious sexual and political corruption, the source argues that his more significant crime was creating a “safe haven for the forces of Satan.” Alexander VI stands as the primary example of a pontiff who, while never formally teaching heresy in an encyclical, actively enabled the occult conspiracy through patronage and protection.

He shielded the two most influential occultists of the era, Marsilio Ficino and Giovanni Pico, from their conservative critics. The most stunning evidence of his patronage is found in the frescoes he commissioned for his private papal residence, the Borgia Apartment:

The artwork depicts the pagan Egyptian goddess Isis seated on a throne, instructing both Moses and Hermes Trismegistus . This symbolically suggests that the wisdom of both the Hebrews and the pagans came not from God, but from an Egyptian deity. The inclusion of Hermes (identified by Cicero as the Roman god Mercury) was particularly potent, as he was seen as the original lawgiver to the Egyptians.

The sacred Apis bull (the image of the resurrected Egyptian god Osiris) is explicitly identified with the Borgia family’s coat of arms. This creates an allegorical sequence in which the pope himself becomes the resurrected sun god.

This papal embrace of pagan symbolism signaled the victory of the occult movement at the very top of the Church’s hierarchy. The careful, centuries-long project of occult infiltration created a hidden spiritual conflict that would shape the future of the Church and Western civilization.

5. Conclusion: A Hidden Conflict that Shaped History

As this overview has detailed, the source material argues that a sophisticated occult movement, built on the foundations of Neoplatonism, Hermeticism, and Kabbalah, successfully infiltrated the command structure of the Church during the Renaissance. This was not a random series of heresies, but a coordinated effort to replace the core tenets of Christianity with a Gnostic worldview that devalued creation, denied the physical resurrection, and promoted a syncretic belief that all religions share a hidden, common truth. This revolution was enabled by influential theologians like Ficino and Pico and protected by popes, most notably Alexander VI, who turned the Vatican itself into a sanctuary for pagan ideology.

For a student of history, this narrative provides a new and challenging lens through which to view the conflicts and changes within the Church. It suggests that many of the upheavals that followed were not merely political, moral, or random, but were battles in a long-running spiritual conspiracy. By distinguishing between the true, pre-Renaissance Church of Christ and the occult-influenced “Church of Rome” that emerged from this period, the source offers a framework for understanding a hidden history—a secret war for the soul of Christendom that continues to have repercussions today.