The whole “we all live in a computer simulation” theory has been gaining a lot of ground recently, especially among those who are easily impressed by AI output masquerading as human. The notion may seem outlandish to some, while to others it may seem difficult to disprove. I am writing to expound on the topic.

Simulation theory is directionally correct in a few aspects - this world was created for us, this world was created to contain us, and our existence continues on and exists outside of this world.

Let us elaborate on each point. The fact that this world was created for us is indisputable. There are few-to-zero planets that are capable of supporting similar life within hundreds of millions of miles, and none of the ones that we are aware of have shown signs of life.

The same logic applies to the second point, that this world was created to contain and protect us. For reasons good or bad, there have been multiple incidents wherein entities that are not known to commonfolk have intervened to protect the safety and security of humankind. One simple example of this would be the increase in reported UFO activity whenever nuclear testing is performed. There are additional layers such as the firmament, which may or may not be a physical boundary but functions as one regardless, that are dedicated towards keeping us both isolated and contained.

To stray off topic for a second - I don’t agree with those that claim that space doesn’t exist, or that the firmament is an impenetrable barrier. The firmament appears to be an intelligent and selectively porous barrier that allows specific things in and out, but blocks off the majority of other things.

The final point is the one to be addressed. This is a topic that is I have touched on somewhat in my other post on Consciousness , so I won’t rehash the material too much. It is essentially indisputable that our consciousness is tethered to our body, rather than originating from it. In other words, our body is simply a fleshly robot that serves as a temporary vessel for us.

What does this all tie into? This world was created for us, to nourish, protect, and grow us, as we interface with it through the construct of our fleshly body. We are, in effect, “plugged into” our bodies and this world much as one would be plugged into the matrix. The major difference between The Matrix and reality is that reality serves us, rather than the other way around. We do not exist to feed the Creator, rather the world was created by the Creator to feed us so that we may grow and ascend.

One additional point to touch on is that this world and our reality are far more malleable than one may think possible. This world is a training and proving ground, and we were given dominion over it. This means that one who has mastery over himself is able to create an outsized effect on the world around him. Some try to do this by making deals with entities. Ever met someone who could best be described as an “emotional vampire”? Someone whom people generally liked and for whom the doors always seemed to open, but interaction would leave you fatigued and uncertain? You met one of those people. They strike deals with external entities to serve as a conduit for said entity, and in exchange they are granted some limited use of the entities world-shaping abilities.

One can do this on their own. The process has been called “magic” or “manifestation” most recently, and is far more real than you may think.

More on this topic in the future

— stove