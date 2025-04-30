Urban Odyssey

Michele
May 2

Regarding the idea of 'sodomy by a wizard', I came across a site that claims that sodomy is practiced by mkultra handlers, priests, freemasons, global government officials, etc. because it opens victims up to demon possession. Choronzon demons take orders from satan/lucifer and it is through this chain of command that creates a hive mind amongst the members of the one world government/religion.

https://boydenreport.com/2022/05/22/in-the-house-of-the-strong-man-sodomy-is-the-key/

https://boydenreport.com/2021/06/30/pedophilia-empire-satan-sodomy-the-deep-states-blood-lust-for-children/

