The provided text is comprised of excerpts from a novel titled “The Secret of the Zodiac”, along with advertisements for other non-fiction books focused on secret societies and subversive political movements, suggesting the novel is part of this theme. The excerpts follow Major Kavanagh and his friend Brandon as they investigate a shadowy, highly organized global conspiracy led by “Hidden Chiefs” known as the Zodiac, who are using both political entities like Bolshevism and occult groups such as the Order of the Phoenix to achieve world domination. The protagonists uncover plots, including a pact signed by British socialists and a German general, and attempt to expose the financiers and thinkers behind the revolution, culminating in Kavanagh’s futile efforts to convince British politicians of the danger before a bloodless, disastrous communist revolution takes over England. Rosamund Dare, Kavanagh’s love interest and former occult initiate, plays a critical role, providing insider information and surviving an attempt on her life at the conspirators’ clinic/prison, “Nirvana.”
[⭐] The Secrets of the Zodiac [Julian Sterne aka Nesta Webster]
An interesting text by Nesta Webster published under the pseudonym 'Julian Sterne,' this likely due to the unique blend of Zodiac and Political Conspiracy
Nov 22, 2025
Other Articles on the Work of Nesta Webster
