The Works of Ray Sherwin: The Theatre of Magick

The texts provide instruction in the principles and techniques of chaos magic, drawing heavily on the practical sigilisation methods pioneered by Austin Osman Spare and expanded upon by Ray Sherwin. A major technical focus is the detailed process of encoding desires into glyphs and charging them using various gnostic techniques that bypass the analytical mind. Sherwin repeatedly stresses that true magical power stems from intense self-inquiry and the systematic conquest of internal psychological limitations, which he advises practitioners to map out as personal “demons.” To manage these operations and prevent obsession, the sources detail the creation of a rigid yet flexible magical oath and provide rubrics for banishing rituals, such as the original Caltrop of Chaos rite designed to interact with both cosmos and chaos. Instruction is also given on achieving the Liminal Gnosis to access the subconscious and using specialized techniques for self-initiation and group work. Ultimately, the material defines magic as a science of self-evolution performed within a personalized “Theatre of Magick” where beliefs are willingly adopted and discarded to violate consensus reality.

The Book of Results

Ray Sherwin’s The Book of Results is a practical manual that extends and refines the sigilization methods pioneered by Austin Osman Spare, emphasizing an intensely individualistic approach to sorcery. Central to this system is the idea that the magician must achieve a “blank slate” of non-belief through rigorous self-enquiry, identifying habits and flaws as self-created “demons” that must be conquered through willed and necessary actions. The work details how sigils are successfully implanted into the subconscious/reactive mind during the gnostic state—a process supported by specialized techniques like the Caltrop of Chaos banishing, which prepares the mind to embrace chaotic energy rather than ward it off. The text ultimately aims toward complete magical efficacy, even presenting advanced concepts like Action Sigils designed to facilitate the abandonment of individual identity to ensure detachment from the desired result.

The Theatre of Magick

Ray Sherwin’s The Theatre of Magick presents a radical, pragmatic system of self-evolution, immediately setting a skeptical tone by asserting that all its words are paradoxical lies, thereby shifting focus from dogma to subjective experience. The central philosophy is rooted in the idea that the only significant duality is the process of imposing Cosmos upon perceived Chaos, arguing that all belief systems are merely temporary mental constructs. The core methodology is the Theatre of Magick, a conceptual space where the practitioner serves as director and actor, employing dramatic rituals and bizarre scenarios to induce gnosis—a profound, consciousness-altering state leading to self-recognition. Through detailed methods for both group initiation and solitary practice, the text provides a toolkit of techniques, including the use of Liminal Gnosis (the state between waking and sleep) and personalized banishing rituals, all designed to hone the magician’s perception and violate objective probability.

