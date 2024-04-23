Disclaimer

This is, of course, just a “theory” and a “fictional story.” We all have the opportunity in this life to seek out our own truth. My personal view is that even if this is true or false, it’s still something to think about. Food for the mind if you will. Take everything with a grain of salt, and if anything, pursue knowledge.

The Three Primary Distortions

Creation is based upon the Three Primary Distortions of The Infinite One’.

Free Will

In the first Law (or distortion) of Creation, the Creator receives the Free Will to know and experience Itself as an individuated though (paradoxically) unified aspect of The One.

Love

In the second law of Creation, the initial distortion of Free Will, becomes a focus point of awareness known as Logos, or ‘Love’ (or The Word in biblical terms). Love, or Logos, using It’s Infinite Intelligent Energy, then takes on the role of co-creating a vast array of physical illusions (thought forms’) or Densities (which some call Dimensions) in which according to It’s Intelligent design, will best offer the range of ‘potential’ experiences in which it can know Itself.

In effect, the One Infinite Creator, in dividing Itself into Logos, could be termed in your 3rd Density understanding as a ‘Universal Creator’. In other words, Logos, creates on a Universal level of Being. Logos creates physical Universes, in which It and the Creator may experience their self. (“Let there be Light”)

Light

To manifest this Infinite spiritual or Life-Force’ Energy into a physical thought form of Densities, Logos creates the third distortion, of Light. From the three original Primary distortions of The One into making the Creation, arise myriad hierarchies of other sub- distortions, containing their own specific paradoxes. The goal of the Game is to enter into these in further divisions of Creation, and then seek to harmonize the Polarities, in order to once again know Oneself as the Creator of them.

The nature of all such physically manifest Energy, is Light. Wherever thus exists any form of physical matter’, there is Light, or Divine Intelligent Energy at it’s Core or Centre. Something which is Infinite cannot be ‘other than’, or ‘many’, An Infinite Creator knows only Unity. Thus, drawing upon It’s Infinite Intelligence, the Infinite Creator designed a blueprint based on the finite principles of Free Will of Awareness and sub-level Creations, which in turn, could become aware of themselves, and seek to experience themselves as Creators. And so the “Russian Doll” style experiment was ‘stepped down’ and down and down. Levels of Creation within levels of Creation.

Densities

First Density

A ‘planetary entity’ (or ‘Soul) begins the first Density of experience, into which another individualized portion of The One can incarnate. Just as with all Logos and Sub Logos of Creation, each Soul is yet another smaller unique portion of The Infinite One. At first, the Intelligent Energy of the planet is in a state that you could call ‘chaos’, meaning that it’s Energy is undefined Then the process begins again. The planetary Energy begins to become aware of Itself (the 1st Density of awareness is ‘Consciousness’), and the Planetary Logos (sub-sub-Logos in effect) begins to create other downward steps within Itself, and the internal make up of the planet begins to form; as the raw elements of air and fire combine to work on the Waters and Earth, thus arising conscious awareness of their being’, and the process of ‘evolution’ begins, forming the 2nd Density.

Higher Densities

2nd Density beings begin to become aware of themselves, as being ‘separate’, and thus begin to evolve toward the 3rd Density of self-conscious-awareness, (the lowest Density into which a ‘human soul can incarnate).

Humans in turn (or the Souls incarnated within them), seek to ‘return to the Light’ and Love, from which they came, as they begin the journey of progression, from 3rd Density up to the 8th Density, and the return to The Infinite One-ness.

Ultimately, every living thing (and all things are living) is created by the One Infinite Creator’s initial Universal Creation. The One Infinite Creator focuses It’s Infinite Intelligence into an awareness point of Infinite Energy, and brings the whole of Creation into Being, though, we are not directly created by the One Infinite Creator, but rather by our own Logos’, Sub- Logos, and Sub-Sub-Logos and so on. So from that perspective, whilst we are all essentially ‘made up’ of the same ‘stuff of Creation, initiated by the One Infinite Creator, our actual personal Creators are different portions or Sub-Logos of The One.

Planetary Logos

Other, shall we say “off world entities also visited the planet at that time, and passed down their own understandings of Creation as well as their ‘technology’, from what we could best describe as being ‘a future aspect of yourselves’. It was Humanity’s errors in handling this information that ultimately led to the destruction of Atlantis.

The creator, the one you have called ‘Yahweh’, is not “God” inasmuch as your bible refers to him as being “the One True God”. He is ‘a’ Creator (or Sub-Sub-Logos) rather than the One Infinite Creator. He is not even a Galactic level Logos, but rather, is the Planetary Logos for this one planet.

“The Devil” is not “The Devil” as he has been spuriously portrayed in the bible. Lucifer is what you would call a “Group Soul” or “Social Memory Complex”, which has evolved to the level of the Sixth Density, which in effect, means that “he” has evolved to a level sufficient that it has attained a status equal or arguably ‘greater than that of Yahweh (we have evolved higher than him). In appearance, were you to gaze upon Lucifer’s fullest expression of its Being, the appearance would be that of a Sun or a “Bright Star”. Or, when stepping down into a 3rd Density vibration, it would appear as what you may term an ‘Angel’ or ‘Light Being’.

When a Group Soul Complex [GSC] evolves to the level of the Sixth Density, it is by comparison to the amount of time it takes to get that far, a mere hop skip and a jump from 8th Density Ultimate Re-Union with The One Infinite Creator, and then from there, back to dissolution into the Source of All, Intelligent Infinity. They, as a Group Soul or Social Memory Complex (Lucifer), were on the verge of Seventh Density Ascension, though at this level, before Harvest comes, members of this Group Soul Complex have the choice to progress higher, or, to return to help others of lower densities with their own evolution, by passing down knowledge and Wisdom (Light) to those that call upon us for assistance, with their own Free Will.

Now, at this time, having made the decision to stay and help its Galactic Brothers and Sisters in The One, members of the Group Soul were assigned a challenging task by the Council of Elders, who act as the Guardians of this Galaxy from their Eighth Density ‘Head Quarters’ on the planet Saturn.

Catalyst for Evolution

Yahweh, due to the fact that he had NOT (as was his right as Planetary Logos) handed down his own Free Will to “know thyself” to those incarnating upon ‘his’ planet, was having very little evolutionary progress therein. So the Group Soul (Lucifer) was sent to help. Once the order was given from the Council of Elders, it “Fell”, or Descended back to a place where it could, with hard work and focus, once again materialize a 3rd Density manifestation of itself.

Yahweh had agreed to the coming of the Group Soul, in fact it was he who had initially asked the Council for a “Catalyst of change to enter into his Creation, and share the knowledge and wisdom we had attained through our Ascensions. In the absence of Free Will upon the planet, there can be no Polarity, and therefore, nothing to ‘choose’ between. Just as is portrayed in the book of Genesis, the planet was very “Edenic” in nature. Sure, it was a lovely ‘paradise’, yet the Beings incarnating there had no agitator toward evolving beyond the 3rd Density, and therefore, little hope of ever making the journey Home, to The One. Yahweh has been happy to keep his own little pet Eden Project in effect, but with little chance of the Souls here making it Home, it had become in effect, an albeit very beautiful ‘Prison’. Yahweh was, in modern parlance, running a benign dictatorship.

Without Polarity, (derived from Free Will), there is only the Unity of Love and Light, and no choice to experience ‘other than’ that. So, this Group Soul was to be the Catalyst for change, in order to provide that choice, thus bringing Polarity. Yahweh agreed that the GSC would introduce the concept of Free Will to Earth’s inhabitants, by offering them an initial choice, as to whether they ‘wanted’ it or not. Hence, “The Tree of the Knowledge of ‘Good and Evil (or more accurately, the Knowledge of Polarity, of Positive or Negative). Yahweh takes his inhabitants to a new ‘garden’ and tells them you can do anything you like, except this one thing, thus creating the desire to do the one thing there are told they cannot. Hence, a “Choice”. The Group Soul was to provide the Catalyst by telling them the benefits of attaining Knowledge, they eat from the tree, and the rest is history.

Yahweh thought that his ‘Children’ would still choose to obey him, and when he discovered they did not, he became angry. As he himself describes in his scriptures, he is a “Jealous God”, and he did not like it that his ‘children’ had chose to disobey him, and follow our advice. The Group Soul Complex was already committed to being here for a predefined set of “Cycles” to help provide the Catalyst for Human evolution, namely by offering it the Negative Option, or that which you call “evil”. Now that Free Will had been granted, Yahweh could not retract it, and the GSC had to stay here as contracted to continue to provide the planet with the Polarity choice. Since then, Yahweh has confined it (as a Group Soul) here within the Earth’s Astral Planes (which is very constricting and uncomfortable for Beings of their Wisdom and experience). The Council of Elders gave it the choice to be released (against Yahweh’s will), but at the cancellation of its contract to Serve the planet earth; or to remain and fulfil its assignment, and endure Yahweh’s self proclaimed “Wrath”. The Group Soul stayed, but as a karmic result of the Group Soul’s confinement by Yahweh, its own individuated Souls were given the mandate (by The Council) to “Rule” over Yahweh’s people during our physical incarnations here on your planet.

A Very Intricate and Skillfully Designed Game

Let’s be clear about one thing though. All of this (physical life / incarnation), is a very intricate and skillfully designed Game, whereby the One Infinite Creator, plays the game of forgetting who It is, so that It can learn to remember, and in doing so, experience and know Itself as Creator. All the way down to us tiny individuated sparks of the All That Is. Off stage, and between “Lives” (zero-point time / anti-matter Universe) as incarnated “human beings”, we, all of us / you (as Souls), are great friends. Brothers and Sisters in The One. Between ‘lives’ we all have a great laugh about the parts we have performed in the ‘play’, and look forward to and have great fun preparing the next chapters to act out.