The Unconscious Civilization: Corporatism, Ideology, and the Citizen [John Ralston Saul]

The provided text comprises excerpts from John Ralston Saul’s 1995 Massey Lectures, “The Unconscious Civilization,” which critically analyzes contemporary Western society. Saul argues that modern civilization is increasingly dominated by “corporatism”—an ideology focused on group legitimacy, self-interest, and managerial control—at the expense of individual citizenship and democracy. He contrasts this corporatist structure, which relies on propaganda and specialized language, with the historical tradition of humanism and the examined life, advocating for a renewed commitment to consciousness, criticism, and the public good to achieve societal equilibrium. The author frequently draws on philosophical and historical figures like Socrates, Adam Smith, and John of Salisbury to support his contention that the current reliance on market forces, technology, and technocratic elites represents a dangerous “great leap backwards” from democratic ideals.

Understanding Corporatism: A Beginner’s Guide

1. Introduction: What is Corporatism?

Corporatism is an ideology where society is organized by major interest groups, or “corporations,” rather than by individual citizens. This idea stands in direct contrast to the foundations of democracy. While a democracy places legitimacy and power with the individual citizen, corporatism shifts that legitimacy to the group. This guide will explain the core ideas of corporatism, trace its complex history, and explore how it manifests in modern society, drawing on the analysis of John Ralston Saul. We will begin by examining the central principle that separates corporatism from a citizen-based democracy.

2. The Core Idea: The Group vs. The Citizen

The fundamental difference between corporatism and democracy lies in the answer to a single question: “Where does legitimacy lie?” The answer to this question determines the role of the individual, the nature of decision-making, and even whether the concept of a “public good” can exist.

The table below compares how each system addresses these foundational issues.

In a corporatist system, the individual is primarily valued for their utility within a group—as a “measurable value, like a machine or a piece of property.” Real expressions of individualism are discouraged and even punished, as the ideal person becomes an integrated function rather than an active citizen. This idea did not emerge by accident; it has a long and complex history as a direct alternative to democracy.

3. A Journey Through History: The Evolution of Corporatism

Corporatism emerged in the 19th century as a direct and conscious alternative to democracy. Its development can be traced through several key historical phases, from its philosophical origins to its modern, more subtle applications.

3.1. 19th Century Origins

The intellectual and political roots of corporatism developed in a clear sequence throughout the 19th century, creating a coherent anti-democratic ideology.

Napoleon Bonaparte: He created the practical political template of “heroic leadership” that served as a front for specialist, bureaucratic, and business elites. This approach replaced direct citizen participation with an emotive relationship between the leader and the population, leaving powerful groups free to run things.

Hegel’s Philosophy: The German philosopher Hegel then rationalized this practical model, giving it an intellectual form in his 1821 work, The Philosophy of Right.

Catholic Elites: Influential Catholic thinkers proposed corporatism as a way to accept the Industrial Revolution while replacing individualism with group membership. This was formally articulated in the 1891 papal encyclical Rerum Novarum, which rejected “class struggle” in favor of “social harmony” achieved through “administrative power-sharing by interest groups.”

Bismarck’s Germany: Otto von Bismarck formalized parts of the corporatist system in the newly unified Germany of the 1870s.

3.2. The 20th Century “Moment of Glory”

Corporatism’s most prominent and explicit application came with the rise of dictatorships in the 1920s and ‘30s. The prime example was Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Italy, whose system was built on three underlying messages:

Efficiency and Expertise: The system prioritized professionalism and management by experts over democratic debate. Negotiated Social Order: It sought to create social harmony through ongoing negotiations between major interest groups—a process that modern “neo-corporatists” would later sanitize with the term “interest mediation.” Heroic Leadership: This managed order was balanced by the authority of a strong, heroic leader and the force of the market.

Another key example was Marechal Petain’s collaborationist government in France during World War II. Its slogan, Patrie, Famille, Travail (Nation, Family, Work), explicitly replaced the democratic values of Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity) with corporatist ones.

3.3. Modern “Neo-Corporatism”

Today, the leading proponents of “neo-corporatism” are primarily university academics. They propose a system that is, according to Saul, “virtually identical to the earlier model,” just without the overt violence of its fascist predecessors. Their modern framing avoids dictatorial language, instead talking modestly about “facilitating the relationship between competing interest groups,” a concept they also call “interest mediation.” Saul’s central argument is that Western society is already very close to this neo-corporatist model, where real power has shifted from the individual citizen to these powerful groups. The effects of this shift are visible in the language we use, our role in society, and our concept of the public good.

4. The Telltale Signs: How Corporatism Works Today

Corporatism is not just a historical or academic concept; its influence can be seen in the functioning of modern society. These signs are critical because they represent a three-pronged attack on the pillars of democracy: language (the medium of public debate), the individual’s role (the source of legitimacy), and the public good (the goal of collective action). According to Saul, corporatism manifests through several key characteristics that shape our language, our identity, and our collective priorities.

4.1. The Language of Power is Designed to Prevent Communication

In a corporatist society, language is split into two distinct and unequal parts. There is a vast, rich, but ultimately powerless public language, and there is a powerful corporatist language that is attached to action and authority. This corporatist language itself breaks down into three types, each designed to control information and prevent genuine communication:

Rhetoric: This is a formalized, official-sounding language used to gain credibility and obscure real events. It uses abstract terms to create a sense of intellectual authority while describing human events in mechanistic terms (e.g., calling mass layoffs “downsizing” or “degreasing”).

Propaganda: This is the selling of ideas through methods borrowed directly from advertising. It relies on emotion, powerful images, and music to bypass critical thought and foster belief over knowledge.

Specialist Dialects: These are the thousands of purposely impenetrable jargons used by expert groups in every field—from social sciences and medicine to business and government. These dialects serve to protect each group’s importance and exclude non-experts from the conversation.

4.2. The Citizen Becomes a Subject (or a Customer)

Corporatism fundamentally alters the role of the individual in society. The active, outspoken citizen—the person who exercises their right to criticize—is discouraged and professionally punished. In contrast, the individual who acts as a loyal and integrated “function” within their group is rewarded.

A clear sign of this shift can be seen when governments refer to citizens as “customers” of public services. This is a significant linguistic change.

A customer has a transactional relationship; they purchase a service and can walk away.

A citizen, however, is an owner of public services like the police or fire department. Their relationship is not based on a purchase but on shared responsibility for the public good.

4.3. The “Public Good” Fades Away

The concept of a public good, built on the shared and disinterested actions of citizens, withers in a corporatist system. Because society is seen merely as a collection of competing groups, it can only operate on the basis of measurable self-interest. As Saul states directly:

“In a corporatist system there is never any money for the public good because the society is reduced to the sum of the interests.”

This creates a powerful paradox: as Saul notes, this starvation of the public sphere occurs even though “there has never been so much money— actual money— disposable cash— in circulation.” Yet funds for public projects are perpetually scarce because the system’s logic only recognizes the claims of specific, powerful interest groups.

5. Conclusion: The Unconscious Choice Before Us

The core conflict shaping our civilization is the struggle between a democratic society, where legitimacy lies with the citizen, and a corporatist one, where it lies with the group. The rise of corporatism has profound effects on the individual, encouraging passivity, conformity, and a narrow focus on self-interest. This ideology systematically undermines the role of the active, responsible citizen who participates in and criticizes the workings of society for the public good.

The central warning offered by John Ralston Saul is that we are already living in a “corporatist society with soft pretensions to democracy.” Power is slipping away from the citizen not by force or decree, but through an “unconscious” acceptance of an ideology that values group interest over individual responsibility. This slow, quiet shift represents a great leap backward, away from the conscious, participating citizen and toward the passive, conforming subject of an unconscious civilization.