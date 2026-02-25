Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

The Venetian Conspiracy: The Hidden Origins of the British Empire & Modern Science [Webster Tarpley]

Was the British Empire actually a Venetian metastasis? In this deep dive, we explore the "Dead Souls" faction of Venetian intelligence and their 500-year project to control human thought.
Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban (theofficialurban)
Feb 25, 2026

Discover how the Venetian oligarchy transferred its fortunes to London and launched an epistemological war against scientific discovery. We break down the three generations of Venetian game masters—from Contarini to Sarpi to Conti—who manufactured the “scientific frauds” of Galileo and Newton to stifle creative reason.

Key Topics Covered:

  • The shift of the Venetian Party from the Adriatic to the Thames.

  • Epistemological warfare: Why ideas are more powerful than bombs.

  • The “Dead Souls” pedigree: The denial of the human soul and creative power.

  • How Paolo Sarpi orchestrated the Thirty Years’ War.

  • The Newton Myth: Alchemy, the “last of the magicians,” and the fraud of the calculus.

Timestamps

00:00:00 The Cancer of Oligarchism: From Venice to London
00:04:53 The Dead Souls Faction: Denying the Human Spirit
00:07:56 Paolo Sarpi: The Architect of European Destruction
00:11:54 The Telescope Operation: Galileo as a Venetian Agent
00:14:52 Plagiarizing Kepler: The War on True Discovery
00:24:43 Isaac Newton: The Last of the Babylonian Magicians
00:29:25 The Green Lion: Newton’s Secret Alchemical Obsession
00:36:31 The Calculus War: Leibniz vs. the Royal Society
00:45:52 Antonio Conti & the Birth of the French Enlightenment
00:53:00 Venetian Agents: Voltaire, Montesquieu, and Casanova
01:03:11 Giammaria Ortez: Newtonian Social Science & Malthusianism

