This is purely a thought experiment and is not intended to be interpreted in terms of FACT/FICTION

Destroy the Bible without burning it - One man was to be chosen to be "tutored personally by Satan" - that man was Charles Darwin

Bring the process of Hypnosis out from the occult and into the public as a means of thought control

Convince the world that Satan & his Fallen Angels DO NOT and NEVER HAVE existed.

Outcome : A world that dismisses Satan as fiction might unwittingly embrace his principles—rebellion, materialism, self-deification—under the guise of progress, aligning with a hidden Satanic restoration.

Execution : This might involve infiltrating religious institutions to promote secularism or skepticism, reframing Satan as a psychological symbol rather than a literal being. Enlightenment-era rationalism (circa 1700 onward) could be co-opted, with philosophers and scientists unknowingly advancing this goal by debunking supernatural claims.

Mechanism : Denying the existence of Satan and the Fallen Angels could paradoxically serve a Satanic agenda by disarming resistance. If people believe these entities are mere myths, they’re less likely to guard against their influence, rendering humanity vulnerable to manipulation.

Outcome : A society conditioned through "secular" hypnosis might unknowingly enact a Satanic will, with free thought eroded under the pretense of therapy or progress, fulfilling the goal of thought control.

Execution : This might involve staging demonstrations to legitimize hypnosis, training practitioners to embed subliminal commands, and integrating it into medicine or entertainment. Over time, mass hypnosis—via rhetoric, ritual, or later media—could condition populations to accept Satanic values (e.g., hedonism, power) without resistance.

Mechanism : Hypnosis, historically linked to mesmerism and occult practices, could be "demystified" and popularized as a scientific tool, masking its potential as a weapon for mental domination. By 1700, figures like Franz Mesmer (born 1734) could be imagined as agents in this scheme, transitioning esoteric techniques into mainstream use.

Mechanism: Destroying the Bible "without burning it" implies undermining its authority indirectly—through reinterpretation, doubt, or replacement—rather than physical destruction. Charles Darwin (born 1809, well after 1700, but we’ll suspend that for the experiment) is cast as Satan’s protégé, crafting a narrative to supplant biblical creation with natural selection.

Execution: Darwin’s "tutelage by Satan" could be imagined as a series of visions or insights—perhaps a demonic muse whispering the principles of evolution—designed to challenge Genesis. His *Origin of Species* (1859) becomes the weapon: a scientific text that erodes faith in divine order, portraying life as a chaotic, godless struggle. Satan might also guide Darwin’s predecessors (e.g., Lamarck) to lay the groundwork.