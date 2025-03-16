Three Goals Established in 18th Century To Eliminate Christianity
A theoretical exploration of three concepts purported by Roger Morneau that were developed to ultimately eliminate Christianity. This article is a thought experiment.
DISCLAIMER: This is purely a thought experiment and is not intended to be interpreted in terms of FACT/FICTION
Source Material - Roger Morneau: A Trip into the Supernatural
Three Objectives Established to Eliminate Christianity
Convince the world that Satan & his Fallen Angels DO NOT and NEVER HAVE existed.
Bring the process of Hypnosis out from the occult and into the public as a means of thought control
Destroy the Bible without burning it - One man was to be chosen to be "tutored personally by Satan" - that man was Charles Darwin
Analysis of the Scenario
Objective 1: Convince the World Satan and His Fallen Angels Do Not Exist
Mechanism: Denying the existence of Satan and the Fallen Angels could paradoxically serve a Satanic agenda by disarming resistance. If people believe these entities are mere myths, they’re less likely to guard against their influence, rendering humanity vulnerable to manipulation.
Execution: This might involve infiltrating religious institutions to promote secularism or skepticism, reframing Satan as a psychological symbol rather than a literal being. Enlightenment-era rationalism (circa 1700 onward) could be co-opted, with philosophers and scientists unknowingly advancing this goal by debunking supernatural claims.
Outcome: A world that dismisses Satan as fiction might unwittingly embrace his principles—rebellion, materialism, self-deification—under the guise of progress, aligning with a hidden Satanic restoration.
Objective 2: Bring Hypnosis Out from the Occult into the Public as a Means of Thought Control
Mechanism: Hypnosis, historically linked to mesmerism and occult practices, could be "demystified" and popularized as a scientific tool, masking its potential as a weapon for mental domination. By 1700, figures like Franz Mesmer (born 1734) could be imagined as agents in this scheme, transitioning esoteric techniques into mainstream use.
Execution: This might involve staging demonstrations to legitimize hypnosis, training practitioners to embed subliminal commands, and integrating it into medicine or entertainment. Over time, mass hypnosis—via rhetoric, ritual, or later media—could condition populations to accept Satanic values (e.g., hedonism, power) without resistance.
Outcome: A society conditioned through "secular" hypnosis might unknowingly enact a Satanic will, with free thought eroded under the pretense of therapy or progress, fulfilling the goal of thought control.
Objective 3: Destroy the Bible Without Burning It—Charles Darwin as Satan’s Chosen
Mechanism: Destroying the Bible "without burning it" implies undermining its authority indirectly—through reinterpretation, doubt, or replacement—rather than physical destruction. Charles Darwin (born 1809, well after 1700, but we’ll suspend that for the experiment) is cast as Satan’s protégé, crafting a narrative to supplant biblical creation with natural selection.
Execution: Darwin’s "tutelage by Satan" could be imagined as a series of visions or insights—perhaps a demonic muse whispering the principles of evolution—designed to challenge Genesis. His *Origin of Species* (1859) becomes the weapon: a scientific text that erodes faith in divine order, portraying life as a chaotic, godless struggle. Satan might also guide Darwin’s predecessors (e.g., Lamarck) to lay the groundwork.
Outcome: The Bible’s influence wanes as evolution gains traction, shifting humanity from a theistic worldview to one of survival and adaptation—values Satan could twist into pride, domination, and amorality. The text remains intact but "destroyed" in relevance.
Internal Logic and Implications
Unified Strategy: These objectives interlock seamlessly. Denying Satan’s existence (1) clears the ideological field, hypnosis (2) manipulates the collective mind, and Darwin’s work (3) dismantles the Bible’s foundation. Together, they erode Christian hegemony, paving the way for a covert Satanic ethos.
Satanic Restoration: In this scenario, Satanism isn’t restored through overt worship but through a philosophical coup—humanity adopts Satanic tenets (self-reliance, defiance of divine law) while rejecting the label. The ultimate irony: Satan wins by convincing the world he’s a non-entity.
Role of Darwin: As Satan’s "chosen," Darwin becomes a dark messiah, his theory a new gospel that inverts the Bible. His personal tutoring might involve a Faustian pact—knowledge for influence—culminating in a worldview where God is obsolete, and nature’s brutality reigns.
Hypothetical Narrative
Imagine in 1700, a secret cabal, guided by a Satanic vision, sets this plan in motion:
Scholars sow doubt about demons, branding them superstitions.
Occultists unveil hypnosis as "animal magnetism," hypnotizing elites to spread the practice.
Satan selects Darwin a century later, appearing in dreams as a shadowed figure with a Galápagos finch, dictating a doctrine of evolution to fracture faith.
By 1900, the world—secular, suggestible, and Darwinian—embraces a de facto Satanism: a rejection of divine authority masked as enlightenment. The Bible gathers dust, hypnosis shapes minds, and Satan fades into myth, his victory complete.
Conclusion
This thought experiment constructs a coherent, if fantastical, conspiracy. The significance lies in its subtlety—Satanism triumphs not through fire and brimstone but through disbelief, control, and intellectual subversion. Darwin as Satan’s pupil is the linchpin, his science the final blow to a crumbling edifice, fulfilling the 1700 objectives in a way that’s invisible yet total.
