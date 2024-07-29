Time is a complex topic, and many theories abound on the existence of multiple timelines, parallel universes, etc.

Most of them are wrong.

Time is a moving, changing, living and breathing being. Time is not conscious in the way that you and I are, but it isn’t a cold and sterile “thing” either.

Guardians of time exist. No, not guardians of the galaxy. Guardians of time. They are best known as Destiny and Fate, but they have been known throughout history by many others. They exist to carry out the per-ordained plans of God and to make your life difficult.

Destiny is a fragment of Divinity, and the more personable of the two. She is passionate, and very, very jealous. If you ignore her plans and fight her, she will often take it personally and seek to bequeath you with a bouquet of vengeance. If you stay on her good side, you will receive the famous curse of the Chinese: “may you live in interesting times”.

Fate is a different beast entirely. Fate is cold and clinical. Fate doesn’t talk, explain, or argue. If Fate is involved in your case, you are cooked. Hang up your hat and hope that you don’t reincarnate as a cockroach.

Parallel universes exist, but not in the sense that we think they do. There exists a probability matrix that looks something like the following illustration.

As we move into the “now”, timeline branches that are further away from present reality are forced to collapse inwards. Those that refuse to do so are broken off and the inhabitants trapped in the cosmic miasma until the final singularity.

Time is one of the instances where observation changes the state, observation being defined as the “now”. The future compresses and alternative timelines collapse as the future becomes observed - becomes the now.

Certain amounts of latitude are granted towards branches with only small deviations from the central timeline, and it is possible that they may be able to resist folding into the central timeline for an indefinite period of time. Most often however, it is just the strength of one person that is keeping it from collapsing back in on itself, and once that person passes, so does their timeline. This is what people experience when they “timeline hop”. I do not recommend attempting this. Fate tends to become rather displeased with people who deliberately leave their timeline.

In the same way, it is possible to “time travel”. However, no real and significant changes are actually possible, and it is almost certain that you will get trapped in the miasma for attempting to do so - simply observing an event can change it significantly enough to trap you in an offshoot of the timeline.

Imagine time like water flowing through a PVC pipe. There is a certain volume going through, and some of the water may splash this way or that way, but ultimately, all of the water is going the same direction.

Now, what happens if we spring a leak? Where does this water go?

Nowhere. It just creates a puddle. Leaks attract the attention of the plumber, Fate. She will then patch the leak and mop up the mess, or if the damage is significant enough cut out the damaged section and replace it entirely.

Branches that differ significantly from the main timeline will starve and die. The sensation of being shifted over from a dying timeline to the present one is often described as Déjà vu - the feeling that you are doing something you just did. You are. An unforeseen meteor crashed through your living room ceiling and killed you in an alternate timeline.

Being shifted over is the most common outcome. The cosmic miasma is most often reserved as a punishment for those that deliberately attempted to manipulate time or history.

Sometimes these leaks take a while to be noticed by Fate. Ever felt like you were in an episode of groundhog day, where you never quite manage to accomplish anything and every day feels like it’s a slight variation of the day before? You were stuck in a puddle.

The future exists as a matrix of possibilities and probabilities. No single outcome can achieve a 100% probability, as there will always be parallel timelines that chose an alternative - major events like a nuclear bombing notwithstanding. The highest I see the probabilities realistically go is 85% or so. I find humor in the matter, as it means that for the majority of things God lets chance play a role. Destiny hates that, by the way.

It is possible for a skilled practitioner to “lean on” certain probabilities in order to increase or decrease the likelihood of them happening, but nothing is ever guaranteed for certain. The vast majority of my interventions in the timeline are for the purpose of preventing harm to my loved ones.

I have been asked by some how they can know if the hand of Destiny is active in their life. The simple answer is - you’ll know. Destiny only picks a handful of people every generation to follow. These are people who have the power and ability to change timelines and to reshape the world to their own vision. Do you feel like the world bends to accommodate you? Do you feel like you usually get what you want, and those who stand in your way or refuse to go with the plan meet misfortune after misfortune? Have you managed to avoid death a dozen times and walked away from things that would cripple a normal human? You may be one of the chosen ones. If not, don’t despair. It’s not something to envy. It’s a heavy burden.

Until next time!

You can reach me at: @OfficialOven