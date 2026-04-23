🧠The Trivium Method Explained✨ (BITE SIZED Edition)

Short on time but want to sharpen your critical thinking? In this “Bite Sized” episode, we break down the Trivium Method—a classical foundation for learning that remains the ultimate tool for navigating the modern information age.

We explore how this “Threefold Path” unifies ancient Greek education, esoteric Kabbalah, and modern computer science models to help you move from raw data to true wisdom.

Slides Album on Imgur

Key Takeaways:

The 3 Stages : Knowledge (Input/Grammar), Understanding (Processing/Logic), and Wisdom (Output/Rhetoric).

Problem Solving : Why the quality of your research determines the quality of your solution.

Generative Force : How spreading knowledge through rhetoric creates real-world change.

The McKenna Key: Understanding that the world is built of words.

Images & Graphics

Some slides are from Mark Passio’s Episode #085 on The Trivium

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Absolute Key Article(s)

Secondary Article(s)

Original Presentation /w Prophet & Devon from 2025

Mark Passio’s Presentation

Mark Passio’s Website: https://whatonearthishappening.com/

Timestamps