Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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🧠The Trivium Method Explained✨ (BITE SIZED Edition)

In this bite-sized video, I present the Trivium Method in a quick and easy to digest manner. To teach something is a guaranteed way to strengthen your own comprehension. This is Step #03: Rhetoric
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Apr 23, 2026

Short on time but want to sharpen your critical thinking? In this “Bite Sized” episode, we break down the Trivium Method—a classical foundation for learning that remains the ultimate tool for navigating the modern information age.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

We explore how this “Threefold Path” unifies ancient Greek education, esoteric Kabbalah, and modern computer science models to help you move from raw data to true wisdom.

Slides Album on Imgur

Key Takeaways:

  • The 3 Stages: Knowledge (Input/Grammar), Understanding (Processing/Logic), and Wisdom (Output/Rhetoric).

  • Problem Solving: Why the quality of your research determines the quality of your solution.

  • Generative Force: How spreading knowledge through rhetoric creates real-world change.

  • The McKenna Key: Understanding that the world is built of words.

Images & Graphics

Some slides are from Mark Passio’s Episode #085 on The Trivium

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🤫Occult Ponerology🦹‍♂️

Papus' Treatise on Ancient Science, Occultism, and Hermetic Philosophy on Numbers & Mathematics

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 21, 2025
Papus' Treatise on Ancient Science, Occultism, and Hermetic Philosophy on Numbers & Mathematics

Based on a second word by Papus, the original work "Tarot of the Bohemians" by Papus is one of the best explanations of the numerical basis of the Tetragrammaton.

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Urban's Compendium
John Dee's Monas Hieroglyphica
The provided text contains excerpts from John Dee’s esoteric treatise, Monas Hieroglyphica (”The Hieroglyphic Monad”), originally published in 1564. This highly symbolic work, dedicated to King Maximilian, presents twenty-four theorems outlining a mystical language and system that Dee believed would unify and revolutionize disciplines such as…
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7 months ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)

Original Presentation /w Prophet & Devon from 2025

Mark Passio’s Presentation

Mark Passio’s Website: https://whatonearthishappening.com/

Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro: Quick Content for Busy People
00:00:43 Purpose: Education through Dialogue
00:01:15 Kathy O’Brien & Mark Phillips: Problem Solving Formula
00:02:44 Etymology: The Threefold Path to Truth
00:03:38 Patterns of 3 and 4: Occult Science Keys
00:04:40 Map of the Trivium & Quadrivium
00:06:14 Classical vs. Esoteric vs. Modern Perspectives
00:07:23 Kabbalah: Tree of Life & Hidden Knowledge
00:08:16 Modern Computing: Input, Processing, and Output
00:08:34 Grammar, Logic, and Rhetoric Explained
00:11:22 Conclusion: Terence McKenna & The Power of Words

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