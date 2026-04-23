🧠The Trivium Method Explained✨ (BITE SIZED Edition)

Short on time but want to sharpen your critical thinking? In this “Bite Sized” episode, we break down the Trivium Method—a classical foundation for learning that remains the ultimate tool for navigating the modern information age.
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We explore how this “Threefold Path” unifies ancient Greek education, esoteric Kabbalah, and modern computer science models to help you move from raw data to true wisdom.
Key Takeaways:
The 3 Stages: Knowledge (Input/Grammar), Understanding (Processing/Logic), and Wisdom (Output/Rhetoric).
Problem Solving: Why the quality of your research determines the quality of your solution.
Generative Force: How spreading knowledge through rhetoric creates real-world change.
The McKenna Key: Understanding that the world is built of words.
Images & Graphics
Some slides are from Mark Passio’s Episode #085 on The Trivium
Absolute Key Article(s)
Secondary Article(s)
Original Presentation /w Prophet & Devon from 2025
Mark Passio’s Presentation
Mark Passio’s Website: https://whatonearthishappening.com/
Timestamps
00:00:00 Intro: Quick Content for Busy People
00:00:43 Purpose: Education through Dialogue
00:01:15 Kathy O’Brien & Mark Phillips: Problem Solving Formula
00:02:44 Etymology: The Threefold Path to Truth
00:03:38 Patterns of 3 and 4: Occult Science Keys
00:04:40 Map of the Trivium & Quadrivium
00:06:14 Classical vs. Esoteric vs. Modern Perspectives
00:07:23 Kabbalah: Tree of Life & Hidden Knowledge
00:08:16 Modern Computing: Input, Processing, and Output
00:08:34 Grammar, Logic, and Rhetoric Explained
00:11:22 Conclusion: Terence McKenna & The Power of Words