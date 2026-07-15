🎧Trump is a Jesuit Agent ~ Creation of Global Chaos & Jesuit Controlled Washington, DC [Leuren Moret /w Alfred Webre]

This interview between Alfred Lambremont Webre and scientist Leuren Moret discuss a global Jesuit agenda that orchestrates widespread chaos and human suppression. The conversation details a transnational power structure involving elite bloodlines and intelligence agencies that allegedly manage a massive global drug trade and utilize advanced frequency weaponry against civilians. Murray argues that high-profile figures, including Donald Trump and the Clintons, are merely agents of this “Jesuit Mafia,” working to dismantle national sovereignty and install a repressive New World Order. Central to the narrative is the claim that the United States is being transitioned into a Soviet-style system of control, characterized by environmental poisoning, the “robotizing” of the youth through education, and systematic depopulation via deliberate nuclear contamination.

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The Connection Between Zionism & Jesuitism is Organized Child Abuse

Secrecy also is a common shared bond built in fear of being caught. This is a very deep bond because it’s very often life or death (if you’re exposed as a high level pedophile).

It doesn’t really matter which race, religion or creed a pedophile is, we know all races, religions and creeds have offered (historically and some still to this day) ritual human sacrifice. In many cases the scary part is that it seems it has some power (at least to the one bloodthirsty enough to do it).

The “conspiracy” so to speak is 1/2 the shared spiritual bond of those engaging in the abuse of children (With a millstone about the neck) and 1/2 Elite Ivy League Universities (The Experts, Smarter-than-you, Fraternity/Sorority, Illuminated Ivy Leagues) which are the one significant common thread behind world leaders of all backgrounds. The multiplying factor, of course, is Secrecy. This is why the truth sets us free.

Also the “debt” of Abel’s blood crying out from the Earth Genesis 4:10-11

Demonic Possession / Breath Harvesting / Soul Harvesting often Occurs through Ritual Sodomy

I have studied a significant number of texts on conspiracy theories, occultism, esotericism and of course: theological sources. James Carner and I both arrived (independently) at the concept of energy harvesting which is known in the mainstream by the term “Loosh” but I believe this to be a deliberate obfuscation of the truth.

That truth being that it’s our lifeforce (that measurable weight that leaves the body upon death, a very small weight but a measurable, observable weight nevertheless) which is of divine authorship

As far as I know of, it’s not possible for humans to create the literal breath inside any one of us since we’re born from our mother and with us until our death

I heard once in some TV show (can’t remember which) a quote on death that stuck with me:

“When it’s all said and done, [Our] deaths are the only thing we ever really own. We’re born with it and carry it to the best of our abilities [literally]”

⚠️Cause Before Symptom 🌬️"Breath Wars" Series by James Carner June 8, 2025 James Carner has authored (to date) 5 texts in the "Breath Wars" series (that's a term I use but it's the title of the first book and the whole framework is based on that basic idea).



They are only available in digital format, but are all available from his website (link on this page) for 100% FREE. He's also done audiobooks on his Rumble channel which I'm in the process of making available in audio format. Read full story

More by Leuren Moret

https://open.substack.com/pub/theofficialurban/p/aryans?r=3kr5wz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

Additional Posts

More on Leuren Moret’s Credentials