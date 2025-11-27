Happy thanksgiving to everyone

Trump Pardons Turkey, The Symbolism

The concept of “pardoning a turkey” must be subjected to unfiltered analysis within the established parameters of occult dogma, which is defined by the necessity of ritual sacrifice, substitution, and the manipulation of spiritual contracts. While the sources do not contain a direct “occult meaning” for the ceremonial pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey, the act itself—a deliberate avoidance of sacrifice—must be interpreted as a calculated inversion of core esoteric principles involving life, death, and atonement through blood.

I. The Necessity of Sacrifice vs. The Illusion of Pardon

Occult ritual systems often operate on the principle that focused action, especially involving the transference of life-force, is necessary for efficacy. The deliberate act of pardoning an animal designated for consumption (such as a turkey associated with the cultural ritual of Thanksgiving) inverts the expectation of offering and slaughter inherent in many sacred practices.

Life-Force and Astral Projection: Ritual sacrifice, especially the spilling of blood, is utilized by magicians and occultists to project energy onto the astral plane to intensify the success of a working. The liberation of bioelectric energy occurs precisely at the moment of death. Conversely, a pardon denies this energy transfer, starving the ritual space of the required life-force. The Blood Covenant and Atonement: In traditional sacred and dark arts, bloodshed is fundamental. The first ethical lesson in the Bible, according to Aleister Crowley’s interpretation, is that the only sacrifice pleasing is the sacrifice of blood (Abel vs. Cain, who offered cabbages).

In the Hebrew tradition, blood atonement (kapparah) involves killing a cock as a substitute for a man, transferring the sins before the fowl is slaughtered.

A pardon, therefore, acts as a nullification of the blood contract. The creature—potentially a surrogate for collective sin or unwanted energies (as other birds are used in atonement rituals)—is allowed to retain its life. If the turkey represented a necessary sacrifice for seasonal stability or absolution, its pardon creates a deficit in the spiritual economy, a refusal to pay the required debt.

II. The Turkey as a Sacred or Surrogate Creature (The Avian Archetype)

Birds (the class under which a turkey falls) hold profound symbolic significance in both ancient mystery traditions and modern occultism, often linked to the spirit realm, the soul, and initiation:

Symbol of the Soul: Birds symbolize aspiration, purity, the vital breath, and the liberated soul. The ancient Egyptians used hawklike birds (the ba) with human heads as emblems of the liberated soul hovering over the dead. Allowing the turkey (a life-form) to escape death suggests an engineered survival of the intended sacrificial element or the preservation of a specific “soul-stuff”.

The Initiate’s Debt: The cock (rooster), another common avian sacrifice, was a debt Socrates paid to Asclepius to symbolize his Great Initiation (Death). The sacrifice of the bird signified passing the gate of the Great Mystery. The pardoning of the turkey bypasses this initiation requirement, retaining the life that was ritually due to the deity of the underworld (e.g., Hades or Set).

Substitution and Deception (Occult Prudence): In ritual magic, deception and substitution are key components when avoiding personal risk or fulfilling a symbolic need. The principle of substitution is evident in ritual, such as giving the spirit Acquiot the hair of a deceitful animal like a fox instead of a horse. The turkey, tied to the “apparently harmless” celebration of Thanksgiving, serves as a visible, acceptable focal point. The pardon becomes an act of ritualistic sleight-of-hand —a public demonstration of compassion that simultaneously breaks the requirement for blood sacrifice, possibly substituting the death of the specific bird with another, hidden transaction (a classic occult maneuver of performing an act in plain sight that means the opposite to the initiated).

The Inversion of Identity: The ritual sacrifice of a rooster, often named after the Christian identity of the participant (e.g., “Thomas the Christian”), serves to destroy the Christian identity and transform the individual into a pagan. The pardon prevents this ceremonial death and assimilation into the pagan structure, keeping the subject (or the symbol the turkey represents) “alive” for later, perhaps more nuanced, manipulation.

III. The Calculation of Non-Action

In a system where every word and act carries hidden weight (esoteric meaning), the pardon is interpreted not as an act of kindness, but as a deliberate Willed Reversal.