Unmanned Futures: Europol's Plan for AI, Drones & S.M.A.R.T Policing

Reading through the "Unmanned Futures" report by Europol discussing the major changes in global policing ~the year 2035.
Dec 17, 2025

The future of law enforcement isn’t just about better gadgets—it’s about a fundamental shift in how society is policed. In this video, we break down the Europol Innovation Lab’s report “The Unmanned Future,” which outlines the integration of robots, autonomous drones, and AI into everyday life.

We explore the concept of “Fusion Centers,” where military and police intelligence merge, and discuss the alarming reality of the “Transparent Society”—a world where privacy is obsolete. From the criminal use of drones to the psychological warfare tactics exposed in the “Shadowgate” documentary, this analysis connects the dots between official policy and the darker side of technological surveillance.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Europol’s Report: The shift from situational to systemic use of unmanned systems.

  • Fusion Centers: How local police are integrated into global intelligence networks like NATO.

  • The “Soft Files”: Data collection strategies that target human psychological needs.

The Unmanned Future Report
4.98MB ∙ PDF file
https://www.europol.europa.eu/cms/sites/default/files/documents/The-Unmanned-Future-Report.pdf

View my extended notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/unmanned-futures.html

