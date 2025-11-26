Urban & Juxtaposition1 | Ep. 01 | Exposing Hidden History, JFK, & Techno-Enslavement

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Urban (theofficialurban) in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Join Urban Odyssey for the inaugural episode of a weekly deep-dive series featuring the enigmatic

. With a lifetime of experience in high-level finance, auditing, and healthcare, Juxtaposition pulls back the curtain on the “hidden hand” shaping our world.

In this episode, we traverse a shocking timeline of suppressed history—from the forensic realities of the JFK assassination and the Manson family murders to the occult symbolism buried in plain sight. Discover the true definitions of “Network-Centric Warfare” and “Human Husbandry,” and learn why modern transhumanism is just the latest rebranding of medieval slavery.

Topics Covered:

The “Banker’s Heart” and the power of financial denial.

Forensic anomalies in famous cases: JFK, Sharon Tate, and Lino LaBianca.

The connection between military intelligence, “smart dust,” and Havana Syndrome.

Why figures like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk may be part of the “matrix of mendacity.”

Follow Juxtaposition1

Resources We Will Continue to Reference

Timestamps