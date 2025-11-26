Urban & Juxtaposition1 | Ep. 01 | Exposing Hidden History, JFK, & Techno-Enslavement

Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Join Urban Odyssey for the inaugural episode of a weekly deep-dive series featuring the enigmatic. With a lifetime of experience in high-level finance, auditing, and healthcare, Juxtaposition pulls back the curtain on the “hidden hand” shaping our world.
In this episode, we traverse a shocking timeline of suppressed history—from the forensic realities of the JFK assassination and the Manson family murders to the occult symbolism buried in plain sight. Discover the true definitions of “Network-Centric Warfare” and “Human Husbandry,” and learn why modern transhumanism is just the latest rebranding of medieval slavery.
Topics Covered:
The “Banker’s Heart” and the power of financial denial.
Forensic anomalies in famous cases: JFK, Sharon Tate, and Lino LaBianca.
The connection between military intelligence, “smart dust,” and Havana Syndrome.
Why figures like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk may be part of the “matrix of mendacity.”
Follow
Resources We Will Continue to Reference
Timestamps
00:00:00 The “Banker’s Heart”: A Financial Insider’s Origin Story
00:12:37 A Kindergarten Awakening: The JFK Assassination Timeline
00:19:47 Staged Riots & Media Manipulation: A Paperboy’s Discovery
00:30:17 The Manson Murders: Bayonets, Diamond Wounds & Forensics
00:44:53 Occult Numerology in the Dr. Ota & Erin Valente Cases
00:54:40 Beyond Transhumanism: The Reality of Human Husbandry
01:03:45 Defining “Network-Centric Warfare” & Techno-Enslavement
01:11:40 Exposing Controlled Opposition: The Media’s “Circus Clowns”