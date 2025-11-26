Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

Urban & Juxtaposition1 | Ep. 01 | Exposing Hidden History, JFK, & Techno-Enslavement

Urban is joined by Juxtaposition1 for the first episode of a series of collaborations we've planned to present together.
Juxtaposition1
and
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 26, 2025

Join Urban Odyssey for the inaugural episode of a weekly deep-dive series featuring the enigmatic

Juxtaposition1
. With a lifetime of experience in high-level finance, auditing, and healthcare, Juxtaposition pulls back the curtain on the “hidden hand” shaping our world.

In this episode, we traverse a shocking timeline of suppressed history—from the forensic realities of the JFK assassination and the Manson family murders to the occult symbolism buried in plain sight. Discover the true definitions of “Network-Centric Warfare” and “Human Husbandry,” and learn why modern transhumanism is just the latest rebranding of medieval slavery.

Topics Covered:

  • The “Banker’s Heart” and the power of financial denial.

  • Forensic anomalies in famous cases: JFK, Sharon Tate, and Lino LaBianca.

  • The connection between military intelligence, “smart dust,” and Havana Syndrome.

  • Why figures like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk may be part of the “matrix of mendacity.”

Juxtaposition1

Resources We Will Continue to Reference

Timestamps

00:00:00 The “Banker’s Heart”: A Financial Insider’s Origin Story 
00:12:37 A Kindergarten Awakening: The JFK Assassination Timeline 
00:19:47 Staged Riots & Media Manipulation: A Paperboy’s Discovery 
00:30:17 The Manson Murders: Bayonets, Diamond Wounds & Forensics 
00:44:53 Occult Numerology in the Dr. Ota & Erin Valente Cases 
00:54:40 Beyond Transhumanism: The Reality of Human Husbandry 
01:03:45 Defining “Network-Centric Warfare” & Techno-Enslavement 
01:11:40 Exposing Controlled Opposition: The Media’s “Circus Clowns”

