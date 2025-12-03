Urban & Juxtaposition1 | Ep. 02 | All Roads Lead to Switzerland: The BIS & Global Control

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, Juxtaposition1 joins us to lay the foundation for understanding the global power structure, arguing that Switzerland is the perfect microcosm of secret societies, world banking, and world government. We explore the history of the Knights Templar and how the combination of Christianity and military force established a template for colonialism and control.
Deep diving into the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), we reveal its special sovereign status that makes it immune to Swiss authorities and police. From the symbolism of the obelisk in major power centers to the compartmentalized structure of banking that mirrors the military, we connect the dots between ancient history and modern techno-enslavement.
Key Topics Covered:
The Swiss Hub: How Geneva and Basel serve as the central command for global policy, banking, and military operations.
The Money Trust: The connection between the House of Savoy, the Red Cross, and the banking elite.
Symbolism: Decoding the numbers 11, 12, 13, and 33 in architecture, from the Transamerica Pyramid to Disneyland’s address.
Control Grid: The shift from physical enforcement to digital geo-fencing and programmable money.
Show Notes
Timestamps
00:00 Introduction: The Swiss Microcosm
04:14 The Knights Templar & The Military-Religious Complex
17:50 Banking & Military Compartmentalization
32:03 The BIS: Sovereign Territory & Immunity
40:28 House of Savoy & The Flag of Control
53:34 The Chain of Command: From Geneva to Local Boots
1:04:12 Techno-Enslavement: Geo-Fencing & Smart Control
1:12:44 The Magician’s Code: Secrecy & Occultism
1:22:27 The Anglo-Saxon Mission & Human Husbandry
1:34:10 Symbolism in Plain Sight: Disneyland & The Number 33