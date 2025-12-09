You Can Run, But You Can't Hide: S.M.A.R.T Dust, 6G & Human Husbandry | Urban & Juxtaposition1 | Ep. 03

We are living in an era of “Omni War” where everything is weaponized. Join us as we peel back the layers of the surveillance state, revealing how military-grade technology is being used against the public. We discuss the terrifying reality of “Human Husbandry,” where citizens are tracked, traced, and targeted like livestock.
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Topics Covered
The Surveillance Grid: How cell phones, ring cameras, and even LED streetlights act as Doppler radar to track your every move.
S.M.A.R.T Dust & 6G: Understanding the dangers of terahertz radiation, “mesogens,” and programmable matter embedded in our environment.
The Swiss Connection: Why all roads lead to Geneva and the banking cartels that finance global conflict.
Weaponized Science: The dark history of UC Berkeley, cyclotrons, and the connection to the Department of Energy.
Medical Tyranny: How the “law of the sea” and medical officers are used to override personal sovereignty.
Downloadable Resources
Juxtaposition1’s Lexicon: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/juxta-glossary.html
Previous Episode(s)
Urban & Juxtaposition1 | Ep. 01 | Exposing Hidden History, JFK, & Techno-Enslavement
Urban & Juxtaposition1 | Ep. 02 | All Roads Lead to Switzerland: The BIS & Global Control
Medical Tyranny
Other Article(s)
The Push for Tokenization, Universal Ledgers, Monarch CEOs, "Platform NRx" & Possible Resistance Methods
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Intro: The Rabbit Hole of Surveillance
00:06:30 Smart Dust, 6G & Terahertz Radiation
00:13:20 Jennifer Doudna & Human Augmentation
00:23:00 The Cyclotron & Berkeley’s Dark Secrets
00:33:00 In-Body Nanonetworks & Energy Harvesting
00:41:00 Understanding Havana Syndrome
00:51:00 BlackRock, Blackstone & The Banker’s Heart
01:04:30 Knowledge is the Only Defense
01:17:35 Maritime Law: “We Follow Orders or People Die”
01:36:20 Defining “Human Husbandry”