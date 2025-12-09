You Can Run, But You Can't Hide: S.M.A.R.T Dust, 6G & Human Husbandry | Urban & Juxtaposition1 | Ep. 03

We are living in an era of “Omni War” where everything is weaponized. Join us as we peel back the layers of the surveillance state, revealing how military-grade technology is being used against the public. We discuss the terrifying reality of “Human Husbandry,” where citizens are tracked, traced, and targeted like livestock.

The Surveillance Grid: How cell phones, ring cameras, and even LED streetlights act as Doppler radar to track your every move.

S.M.A.R.T Dust & 6G: Understanding the dangers of terahertz radiation, “mesogens,” and programmable matter embedded in our environment.

The Swiss Connection: Why all roads lead to Geneva and the banking cartels that finance global conflict.

Weaponized Science: The dark history of UC Berkeley, cyclotrons, and the connection to the Department of Energy.

Medical Tyranny: How the “law of the sea” and medical officers are used to override personal sovereignty.

