Urban Odyssey

The Medium IS The Message (Applied Linguistics) | Ep. 05 | Urban Odyssey /w Juxtaposition1

Urban & Juxtaposition discuss various words, terms and phrases all with the key point that "the Medium is the message." We wish you the best holiday season!
Dec 24, 2025

In Episode 05 of Urban Odyssey, Urban and Juxtaposition1 dive deep into the concept that ‘The Medium IS The Message’. We explore the hidden meanings behind Marshall McLuhan’s famous phrase and how it applies to modern technology, mind control, and the military-industrial complex.

Join us as we decode the lexicon of control, from CRISPR and synthetic biology to S.M.A.R.T Dust (MEMS) and Terahertz Radiation (THz). Discover how language and technology are weaponized to shape our reality.

Key Topics Covered:

  • The true meaning of ‘The Medium is the Message’

  • How money parallels water in the control grid

  • What is S.M.A.R.T Dust and how omnipresent is it?

  • The dangers of Terahertz radiation and 6G technology

Juxtaposition1 Lexicon: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/juxta-glossary.html

Additional Terms: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vTjFubVoA60qFjP6fquRlSxMDtgLLDOt_jTgKaKxUwkUfhMeTXTJM8M5TMzip162Hqq64mfN4qDtEAq/pubhtml

Dictionaries Drive: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZEMbx5ZmjiCnIMnbwf6xVbws4me1477EgSy

Timestamps

00:01:20 Intro & Welcome 
00:03:52 The Power of Words & Lexicon 
00:07:24 CRISPR & Synthetic Biology 
00:12:13 Money vs Water Analogy 
00:21:44 Marshall McLuhan & The Medium is the Message 
00:26:32 Smart Dust & MEMS 
01:06:52 Terahertz Radiation & 6G 
01:46:25 Conclusion

