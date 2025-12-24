In Episode 05 of Urban Odyssey, Urban and Juxtaposition1 dive deep into the concept that ‘The Medium IS The Message’. We explore the hidden meanings behind Marshall McLuhan’s famous phrase and how it applies to modern technology, mind control, and the military-industrial complex.
Join us as we decode the lexicon of control, from CRISPR and synthetic biology to S.M.A.R.T Dust (MEMS) and Terahertz Radiation (THz). Discover how language and technology are weaponized to shape our reality.
Key Topics Covered:
The true meaning of ‘The Medium is the Message’
How money parallels water in the control grid
What is S.M.A.R.T Dust and how omnipresent is it?
The dangers of Terahertz radiation and 6G technology
Juxtaposition1 Lexicon: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/juxta-glossary.html
Additional Terms: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vTjFubVoA60qFjP6fquRlSxMDtgLLDOt_jTgKaKxUwkUfhMeTXTJM8M5TMzip162Hqq64mfN4qDtEAq/pubhtml
Music Credit (End)
Downloads
Dictionaries Drive: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZEMbx5ZmjiCnIMnbwf6xVbws4me1477EgSy
Timestamps
00:01:20 Intro & Welcome
00:03:52 The Power of Words & Lexicon
00:07:24 CRISPR & Synthetic Biology
00:12:13 Money vs Water Analogy
00:21:44 Marshall McLuhan & The Medium is the Message
00:26:32 Smart Dust & MEMS
01:06:52 Terahertz Radiation & 6G
01:46:25 Conclusion