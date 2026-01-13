We analyze the boards of directors for the Stanford Research Institute International (SRII) and the RAND Corporation, revealing the revolving door between military intelligence, private banking, media, and academia. This episode explores how these entities engineer society through “Human Husbandry,” swarm tactics, and the weaponization of the environment itself.

In This Episode:

The Unholy Alliance: How Ivy League universities, the military-industrial complex, and Swiss banking converge.

The RAND Corporation: From “Insectoid Logic” to the “Strategic Hamlet Program”—how they manage the human herd.

Hollywood Programming: The predictive programming in films like Dr. Strangelove and The Manchurian Candidate.

The Distraction Game: Why sports, politics, and “news” are just entertainment to distract you from the bio-digital enslavement grid.

Notes & Links

Compilation of Notes & Info from Episode

Urban’s Notes on NGOs

(These are the last few slides of the Slideshow)

The RAND Corporation is not merely a “think tank;” it is a primary gear in the Permanent War State Lobby, an organization forged by the military-industrial complex to dictate global policy through scientific and psychographic manipulation. According to the Codex Umbra archives, RAND functions within an interlocking grid of NGOs and foundations—including the Tavistock Institute, Brookings Institution, and Stanford Research Institute (SRI)—that act as a shadow government, superseding the Constitutional powers of the United States to implement a New World Order.

The Science of the “Swarm:” Civil Unrest as Warfare

The RAND Corporation pioneered the application of the “Information Revolution” to covert warfare and regime change.

Insectoid Logic: RAND developed the concept of “swarming”—a military strategy based on the communication patterns of insect swarms. This involves using networked technologies, such as mobile phones and social media, to direct hand-picked leaders and “spontaneous” youthful protestors to topple uncooperative governments.

Color Revolutions: This methodology was perfected in the removal of leaders like Slobodan Milosevic in Serbia and implemented in the “Rose” and “Orange” revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine.

Domestic Containment: In 2008, the U.S. Army Strategic Studies Institute, drawing from these concepts, identified domestic economic “shocks” as a catalyst for widespread civil disobedience that would allow the Department of Defense to “radically re-role” for domestic population control.

Engineering the Hive Mind: The Psychotronic Grid

RAND is identified as a critical node in the development of sophisticated mind control and behavioral modification.

The Cominform Pretext: As early as 1949, RAND issued reports claiming the Soviet Union was using hypnosis to elicit confessions, which served as the “air cover” for the U.S. to launch its own offensive mind control research.

Hypnotic “Sleepers:” Subcontractors to RAND, such as the Bureau of Social Science Research, issued technical reports on the potential to control human behavior through hypnosis so successfully that the manipulation would be impossible to recognize.

Psychic Weaponry: Along with the CIA, RAND was involved in projects exploring whether “psychic warriors” could read or control minds from a distance, predict the future, or even move physical objects like nuclear bomb switches through photokinesis.

The IT/Bio/Nano Era: RAND documents projected a technological revolution by the year 2020, where a “Bio/NANO” era would begin, utilizing carbon nanotubes and synthetic biology as part of a warfare paradigm accompanied by serious psychological warfare.

The Architecture of Deception: Think Tank Interlocks

The Codex reveals that RAND does not work in isolation but is a “Jedi Knight” in a war for the mind, directed by reclusive strategic planners like Andrew Marshall (nicknamed “Yoda”).

The Mother of All Think Tanks: RAND is tutored by the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations , the world’s premiere brainwashing establishment. Together with SRI and Brookings, they analyze, record, profile, and store the mental life of the entire American population in computer memory banks.

Brookings and the “Alien” Narrative: The Brookings Institution, a close ally of RAND, authored a 1960 report for NASA suggesting that the discovery of alien artifacts on the Moon or Mars could be front-page news handled by leadership to reinforce specific values or manipulate public attitudes.

The Hudson Institute: Founded by RAND alumnus Herman Kahn , this group explores social control and “strategic deception” initiatives, such as leading the public down fruitless paths of research using slightly erroneous logic.

The JASON Society: This most elite gathering of scientific minds, administered by the Mitre Corporation, provides the government with highest-state technology for projects involving “Star Wars” defense and submarine warfare, shrouded in unnecessary secrecy.

Foundations of Enslavement: The “Iron Mountain” Protocol

RAND and its sister think tanks are accused of drafting the plans for the total management of the United States, effectively forming a “super-government.”

The Necessity of War: The “Report from Iron Mountain”—allegedly prepared by a group involving RAND specialists—concluded that peace may never be desirable because war is the central organizing principle of society required for population control.

Environmental Terrorism: The report proposed using “environmental threats of Armageddon,” such as man-made global warming, as a surrogate for war to keep the populace in a state of fear and submission.

Technological Branding: The shadow government creates “brand confusion” by using hundreds of different names for the same technologies (e.g., psychotronics, bioelectromagnetics, informational weapons) to prevent the public from identifying the true nature of their enslavement.

Summary of the Global Control Network

The synthesis of these NGOs creates a “Matrix of Deception Mendacity.”