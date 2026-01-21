Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

The MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 09): Inside the Iranian Revolution & The Geneva Connection ft. Jennifer Small

Join us for a groundbreaking episode of the MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Juxtaposition1 and Urban (theofficialurban)
Jan 21, 2026

On this historic date, we are joined by special guest Jennifer Small, a former UPI reporter who witnessed the build-up to 1979 Iranian Revolution.

In this episode, we peel back the layers of history to reveal the orchestrated nature of regime changes, from Vietnam to Tehran. We dive deep into the “Pyramid of Power,” exploring how global banking, think tanks, and organizations like the UN, NATO, and the World Economic Forum operate from their hub in Geneva to shape world events. Discover the connection between corporate hierarchies, the “Godfather” strategy of consent, and the hidden mechanisms of control.

View the Imgur Album from this Episode: https://imgur.com/a/matrix-of-mendacity-episode-09-NQ2YzhE

