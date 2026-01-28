Welcome to the 10th milestone episode of the Matrix of Mendacity Masterclass. In this episode, titled “The Usual Suspects,” we explore the interconnected web of crisis actors, murderers, and bankers that appear across history’s most notorious events.

Join hosts Urban Odyssey and Juxtaposition1 as they pull back the curtain on:

The Logistics of Assassination: Why you can’t have a political hit without bank support from Geneva.

Operation Gladio: How “stay-behind” armies infiltrate neighborhoods and manage local governance through fear and murder.

The Fusion Center Grid: How local law enforcement is integrated into NATO and global intelligence networks.

The Multi-Dimensional Kill Box: A breakdown of how targets are maneuvered into spaces designed for total control or elimination.

Hollywood & Military Intelligence: Examining the dual roles of figures like Ronald Reagan and Sterling Hayden.

Is history accidental, or is it a carefully manufactured simulation?

As Erin Valenti famously said,

“It’s all a game, it’s a thought experiment, we’re in the matrix.”

