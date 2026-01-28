Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey



Transcript

The MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 10) - The USUAL SUSPECTS

Urban & Juxtaposition1 host their 10th show together and discuss how many of the "usual suspects" are, in reality, a patsy for bankers and corporate executives, all backed by Gladio kill teams.
Urban (theofficialurban) and Juxtaposition1
Jan 28, 2026

Welcome to the 10th milestone episode of the Matrix of Mendacity Masterclass. In this episode, titled “The Usual Suspects,” we explore the interconnected web of crisis actors, murderers, and bankers that appear across history’s most notorious events.

Join hosts Urban Odyssey and Juxtaposition1 as they pull back the curtain on:

  • The Logistics of Assassination: Why you can’t have a political hit without bank support from Geneva.

  • Operation Gladio: How “stay-behind” armies infiltrate neighborhoods and manage local governance through fear and murder.

  • The Fusion Center Grid: How local law enforcement is integrated into NATO and global intelligence networks.

  • The Multi-Dimensional Kill Box: A breakdown of how targets are maneuvered into spaces designed for total control or elimination.

  • Hollywood & Military Intelligence: Examining the dual roles of figures like Ronald Reagan and Sterling Hayden.

Is history accidental, or is it a carefully manufactured simulation?

As Erin Valenti famously said,

“It’s all a game, it’s a thought experiment, we’re in the matrix.”

Thank you Mindy Greenwood, Chattahoochee Lee, deb dawson, Jennifer Small, Laurielue, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Chapters

00:00:00 Introduction: The Matrix of Mendacity Milestone 
00:01:51 Why "The Usual Suspects"? Recurring Names & Connections 
00:03:10 The Logistics of Assassination: Banks & Military Support 
00:05:35 Case Studies: From Sharon Tate to Jonestown 
00:08:05 Professionalism vs. Amateurism in High-Level Operations 
00:11:02 Operation Gladio: The "Army Left Behind" 
00:15:18 Localization & The Fusion Center Grid 
00:21:58 Private Contractors & The Privatization of Intelligence 
00:34:21 Investigative Failures: Seven Agencies & Zero Results 
00:40:41 The Multi-Dimensional Kill Box Defined 
00:46:33 Asset Control & Targeted Victims 
00:55:58 The Hollywood Connection: Actors as Military Operatives 
01:22:40 Ego Death & Living with the Truth 
01:50:10 Conclusion: It’s All a Game

Discussion about this video

