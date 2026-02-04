The MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 11) - How Power Actually Works: SPIN, SPLICE, and Global Control🕸️

The Engine of Power is not what you think. In Episode 11 of the Matrix of Mendacity Masterclass, we pull back the curtain on how global authority remains hidden behind the illusion of decentralized change. Learn the technical definitions of SPIN (Segmented Polycentric Integrated Network) and SPLICE (Segmented Polycentric Loosely Integrated Coordinated Entities) and how they are used to manage every aspect of our digital and physical lives.

In this episode, we explore:

The “Spin Cycle”: How the Rand Corporation’s tactics paralyze communities through manufactured chaos.

The Omerta of Elites: Why “getting along to go along” is the primary code of modern banking and politics.

Kayfabe in Culture: How professional wrestling tactics are applied to political rivalries to maintain public theater.

The Universal Ledger : The move toward Real ID, CBDCs, and the ultimate control of your biological identity.

Centralized Authority: Why all roads—from NGOs to major religions—eventually lead back to Geneva, Switzerland.

Resources

Urban & Juxta Dictionary: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/ Devil’s Dictionary Images: https://imgur.com/a/devils-dictionary-by-anab-whitehouse-rvm3d2i Download from Anab Whitehouse: https://anab-whitehouse.com/Devil's-Dictionary.pdf https://archive.org/details/juxtaposition-1-audio

China Social Credit System

COMING SOON TO A ‘Kamala Harris Liberty City™’ / ‘Donald Trump Freedom City™’ Near YOU!

Images

An older depiction of the Pyramid of Control by Fritz Springmeier