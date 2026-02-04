Urban Odyssey

The MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 11) - How Power Actually Works: SPIN, SPLICE, and Global Control🕸️

Urban & Juxtaposition1 discuss the engine of power that has existed for millennia, how it genetically adapts to different populations, and how Secrecy, Fear & Perks of the job keep the system running
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Urban (theofficialurban) and Juxtaposition1
Feb 04, 2026

The Engine of Power is not what you think. In Episode 11 of the Matrix of Mendacity Masterclass, we pull back the curtain on how global authority remains hidden behind the illusion of decentralized change. Learn the technical definitions of SPIN (Segmented Polycentric Integrated Network) and SPLICE (Segmented Polycentric Loosely Integrated Coordinated Entities) and how they are used to manage every aspect of our digital and physical lives.

In this episode, we explore:

  • The “Spin Cycle”: How the Rand Corporation’s tactics paralyze communities through manufactured chaos.

  • The Omerta of Elites: Why “getting along to go along” is the primary code of modern banking and politics.

  • Kayfabe1 in Culture: How professional wrestling tactics are applied to political rivalries to maintain public theater.

  • The Universal Ledger2 3 : The move toward Real ID, CBDCs, and the ultimate control of your biological identity.

  • Centralized Authority: Why all roads—from NGOs to major religions—eventually lead back to Geneva, Switzerland.

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

The Masters of the Secret Combination (Mahanism): A Video Exposé

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 15, 2025
The Masters of the Secret Combination (Mahanism): A Video Exposé

Urban's original expose on the "Masters of the Secret Combination"

Read full story

Resources

  1. Urban & Juxta Dictionary: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

  2. Devil’s Dictionary Images: https://imgur.com/a/devils-dictionary-by-anab-whitehouse-rvm3d2i

    1. Download from Anab Whitehouse: https://anab-whitehouse.com/Devil's-Dictionary.pdf

  3. https://archive.org/details/juxtaposition-1-audio

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 27, 2025
Read full story
📊Tables & References📖

📊Tables & References📖

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 28, 2025
Read full story

Energy Harvesting Based WBANs (Wireless Body Area Networks)

Energy Harvesting Based WBANs (Wireless Body Area Networks)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jan 22
Read full story

China Social Credit System

COMING SOON TO A ‘Kamala Harris Liberty City™’ / ‘Donald Trump Freedom City™’ Near YOU!

Images

An older depiction of the Pyramid of Control by Fritz Springmeier
The World Hierarchy Pyramid by The Deep State Mapping Project - Use my Affiliate Link now to get your own charts & posters! https://dsmp.io/?aff=22

1

https://grokipedia.com/page/Kayfabe

2

https://iso20022.officialurban.com

3

https://www.weforum.org/stories/2026/01/davos-2026-annual-meeting-what-to-expect

