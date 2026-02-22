Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

Vatican Assassins: The Jesuit Plot to Control the World & Hijack History (Documentary)

A documentary that I had found a while back and saved but never shared. Please also see the other videos included in the post.
Feb 22, 2026

Why are the world’s most powerful leaders always seen at the Vatican? From Hitler to modern-day presidents, “all roads lead to Rome.” In this deep-dive, we uncover the hidden history of the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) and their meticulous plan for a world totalitarian government.

We explore the shocking connections between the Third Reich and the Catholic clergy, the real reason behind the Lincoln and JFK assassinations, and how ancient Roman law still governs us today through the “Matrix of Control.”

Vatican Assassins by Eric John Phelps: https://vaticanassassins.org/

Key Topics Covered:

  • The Founders’ Warning: Why John Adams and Thomas Jefferson feared the resurrection of the Jesuits.

  • The Lincoln Trial: How Abraham Lincoln’s fight against evil priests may have signed his death warrant.

  • The Daniel Prophecy: Decoding the little horn power and the feet of iron and clay.

  • Executive Orders: How FEMA and modern laws are designed for a global takeover.

Timestamps

00:00 All Roads Lead to Rome: The Vatican's Hidden Power 
04:00 Global Politics & Papal Influence 
07:45 The Founding of America & The Jesuit Response 
11:20 Rome: The Republic That Never Truly Fell 
15:00 World War II & The Third Reich Connection 
19:15 Napoleon, The Jesuits, and Despotic Power 
23:00 Abraham Lincoln vs. The Jesuit Order 
28:15 Prophecy & The Little Horn of Daniel 
34:00 Nebuchadnezzar's Dream: The Timeline of Empires 
41:00 Executive Orders & The Matrix of Control

