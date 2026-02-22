Vatican Assassins: The Jesuit Plot to Control the World & Hijack History (Documentary)

Why are the world’s most powerful leaders always seen at the Vatican? From Hitler to modern-day presidents, “all roads lead to Rome.” In this deep-dive, we uncover the hidden history of the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) and their meticulous plan for a world totalitarian government.

We explore the shocking connections between the Third Reich and the Catholic clergy, the real reason behind the Lincoln and JFK assassinations, and how ancient Roman law still governs us today through the “Matrix of Control.”

Vatican Assassins by Eric John Phelps: https://vaticanassassins.org/

Key Topics Covered:

The Founders’ Warning : Why John Adams and Thomas Jefferson feared the resurrection of the Jesuits.

The Lincoln Trial : How Abraham Lincoln’s fight against evil priests may have signed his death warrant.

The Daniel Prophecy : Decoding the little horn power and the feet of iron and clay.

Executive Orders: How FEMA and modern laws are designed for a global takeover.

