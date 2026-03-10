🔥The Vice of Kings:⛓️‍💥 How Sexual Liberation is Used for Political Control

Is sexual liberation actually an expansion of human freedom, or is it a sophisticated mechanism of political control? In this deep-dive presentation, we explore the disturbing convergence between socialism, occultism, and the engineering of modern culture.

A perfect representation of this concept. Prometheus in chains. Freedom as slavery.

In this video, you will discover:

The Physics of Vice: Why a population driven by impulse is easier to manipulate and rule.

The Kinsey Syndrome: The dark history of Alfred Kinsey and his role in desensitizing society.

Joseph Unwin’s Research: The anthropological proof that civilizational power is directly tied to sexual restraint.

The Fabian Strategy: How gradualism and infiltration are used to silently capture modern institutions.

Breaking the Spell: Why the elite promote moral deregulation for the masses while maintaining their own networks of power.

Primary Sources

Libido Dominandi (Sexual Liberation & Political Control) [E. Michael Jones]

This text explores the provocative thesis that sexual liberation is not an expansion of human freedom, but rather a sophisticated mechanism of political control used by the state and cultural elites to manage the masses. By tracing a historical lineage from the Enlightenment and the Marquis de Sade through twentieth-century figures like Wilhelm Reich and Alfred Kinsey, the author argues that promoting unrestricted desire eventually bypasses human reason and renders individuals easier to manipulate. This system operates by first encouraging addiction and moral breakdown, then exploiting the resulting isolation and loss of self-control to ensure social compliance. Central to the narrative is the subversion of traditional institutions—specifically the Catholic Church and the nuclear family—which the author views as the primary obstacles to this form of psychological and political hegemony. Ultimately, the work suggests that modern “liberties” serve as a covert form of bondage, where appetite replaces law as the instrument of rule.

The Vice of Kings: How Socialism, Occultism & the Sexual Revolution Engineered a Culture of Abuse (Jasun Horsley)

In The Vice of Kings, Jasun Horsley maps a disturbing convergence between his own family’s elite history and a broader culture of abuse engineered by the British establishment. He explores how the Fabian Society, intelligence programs like MKULTRA, and progressive social movements functioned as tools for social engineering, often normalizing predatory behavior under the guise of liberation. By synthesizing autobiographical excavation with investigative research into figures like Aleister Crowley and Jimmy Savile, the author argues that organized child abuse is not a peripheral glitch but an intrinsic feature of a secret superculture that rules through trauma. Ultimately, the text serves as a testimony of defiance against institutional silence, aiming to expose the intergenerational mechanisms of power and the "mind-forg'd manacles" that maintain the status quo.

The History of the Fabian Society (Edward R. Pease)

The actual logo of the Fabian Society, probably nothing to worry about.

Edward R. Pease’s historical account details the early development and intellectual evolution of the Fabian Society, an influential British organization dedicated to the reconstruction of society through democratic and non-revolutionary means. The text highlights how prominent figures like Sidney Webb and Bernard Shaw shaped the group’s identity by moving away from Marxist radicalism and toward a strategy of permeation, influencing established political parties through rigorous research and practical policy proposals. Key themes include the society’s commitment to socializing rent and capital, its internal debates over issues like women’s suffrage and education reform, and its role in establishing the London School of Economics. Ultimately, the narrative serves as a record of how the Fabians sought to eliminate poverty and the anarchy of competition by applying scientific inquiry and common sense to the governance of a modern industrial state.

Commerce IS Sex

Joseph Unwin’s Works

Google Drive

Urban’s Video on the Parasite Pill E-Book

The Engineered Soul: A Strategic Case Study of Psychosexual Research in Progressive Social Modification (1880–1980)

The Fabian Blueprint: Gradualism and the “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” Strategy

The strategic foundation of modern social engineering is rooted in the methodology of the Fabian Society, established in 1883. Central to their success was the doctrine of gradualism—a tactic of incremental, “peaceful” social revolution that prioritized the “permeation” of existing institutions over open conflict. This strategy, symbolized by their logo of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, allowed elite interests to co-opt both the political Left and Right. By positioning themselves as “humble folk whom nobody suspects of power,” the Fabians sought to transition society toward a “scientifically planned” model. This was not merely a political shift but a biopolitical one, where the state regarded the populace as a “human resource” to be managed through evolutionary management and social efficiency.

1.1. Institutional Infiltration and the London School of Economics (LSE): The LSE, founded by Fabians Sidney and Beatrice Webb, Graham Wallas, and George Bernard Shaw, served as the primary “human resource” hub for the burgeoning managerial class. The school anchored Fabian economics into global governance, as evidenced by its alumni and funding sources. Strategic Funding: The Rockefeller Foundation and Laura Spelman Foundations heavily financed the LSE, which was dubbed “Rockefeller’s baby” in the 1920s and 30s. Global Governance Alumni: Jawaharlal Nehru (India), Lee Kuan Yew (Singapore), Pierre Trudeau (Canada), and various British Prime Ministers, including Tony Blair. Institutional Continuity: Historical institutionalism is evidenced by the “Sheriff of Hull” office, held by Alec Horsley in 1954 and later by Virginia Bottomley (an LSE governor for 31 years). Peter Mandelson, linked to LSE-aligned think tanks, currently holds the related office of High Steward of Kingston upon Hull. Economic Nexus: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank were influenced by LSE-linked economists like John Maynard Keynes.

1.2. The Hegelian Synthesis of Social Stress: Fabian methodology utilized the Hegelian principle that history—and evolution—accelerates under conditions of stress and crisis. By managing a succession of crises, “scientific” managers facilitated the transition from a political society to a corporate, managed society. A primary example of this “providential” timing occurred in 1956; on the exact day Northern Dairies went public, the nationalization of the Suez Canal induced a market stress that kept share prices low, allowing elite insiders and the Mackintosh Group to consolidate significant holdings. This biopolitical connection viewed the majority as a “social problem group,” necessitating a governing class that could apply “scientific management” to human development.

This institutional foundation provided the necessary cover and academic legitimacy for more radical experiments in psychosexual modification, moving social engineering from the economic sphere into the very soul of the individual.

The Ideological Catalyst: Havelock Ellis and the Invention of the “Sexual Child”

In the late 19th century, the emerging field of sexology served as a strategic “dissolvent” of traditional patriarchal and religious authority. By reframing sexual behavior through the lens of scientific research, sexologists like Havelock Ellis provided a mechanism to bypass traditional morality, clearing the way for state-managed behavioral modification.

2.1. Normalizing Deviance through “Scientific Objectivity”: Havelock Ellis, a founding member of the Fellowship of the New Life, authored the influential Studies in the Psychology of Sex. Ellis used a “plea for tolerance” to argue that deviations from the norm were harmless. Crucially, he was among the first to argue for the recognition of “sexual manifestations in infants,” suggesting that sexual experimentation was a natural part of adolescence. This “scientific objectivity” served as the tactical basis for future school curricula. The long-term outcome of this research is evidenced by modern academic normalization, such as the Cornell University “Sexual Child” syllabus (Ellis Hanson, 1990s), which sought to “undermine preconceived notions” of childhood innocence and study the “erotic fascination with children” as a ubiquitous cultural phenomenon.

2.2. The Literary Transition – From Research to Narrative: The “sexual child” concept was transitioned from medical journals into the cultural mainstream via high literature. Ellis’s research, specifically his “Russian sex masterpiece”—a case study of a man seeking child prostitutes—served as a direct inspiration for Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita.

This transition from theory to narrative effectively “primed” the cultural psyche, preparing the way for the physical practice of these theories in the “progressive” educational environment.

The Laboratory of the “New Life:” Progressive Schooling as Behavioral Engineering [Frankfurt School]

Progressive schools such as Abbotsholme and Bedales acted as isolated laboratories—”monasteries” for a new secular faith. Within these environments, children were treated as “rungs on a biological ladder” rather than individuals, subjected to a neo-pagan perspective that viewed them as soldiers in genetic combat.

3.1. The Abbotsholme Prototype and Occult Symbolism: Founded by Cecil Reddie (a Fabian), Abbotsholme integrated Fabian ideals with Theosophy and Wiccan influences. The school’s symbol—a pentagram —reflected a departure from Christian education. Analysis of “anomalous memories” from this environment reveals intentional psychological modification techniques aligned with these occult influences: Trance Induction: Rituals involving pouring water into the ears of students during the night to induce altered states. Physical Shock: Hyperventilation followed by torso-squeezing to trigger fainting or altered consciousness. Night Rituals: Reports of running through fields at night under sheets, suggesting ritualized isolation and behavioral cues.

3.2. Grith Fyrd and the “Sensory” vs. “Resistive” Dichotomy: The Grith Fyrd movement applied Wilfred Trotter’s “herd instinct” theories to human organization through a meta-biological approach . Under the direction of Norman Glaister, students were classified into a dichotomy that facilitated a hereditary governing class: The “Sensory” (Leaders): Defined as the “nervous system” of the body politic—men of ideas who function as the “brain.” The “Resistive” (Masses): The motor action of the social body—those intended to be “docile, industrious, and contented.” This dichotomy utilized the nervous system vs. motor action metaphor to justify the management of the many by the “sensitive” few.



The “back to nature” movement of the 1930s, with its emphasis on “woodcraft” and sexual liberation, served as a direct precursor to the intelligence-led counterculture operations of the 1960s, where these experimental methods were scaled for the general population.

The Institutionalization of Abuse: Psychiatric Social Work and Child Care Networks

The professionalization of “Child Guidance” at the LSE created a standardized, state-sanctioned gateway for intervention into the family. By training “Psychiatric Social Workers” (PSWs), the managerial class established a network that could monitor and “adjust” the minds of children under the guise of mental hygiene.

4.1. The Tavistock/LSE Nexus: Financed by the Commonwealth Fund (linked to Rockefeller interests), the LSE established the first diploma in Mental Health in 1929. These child guidance clinics eventually became the Tavistock Institute , focusing on group dynamics and “socially destructive conventions.” Mental Hygiene as Control: Used as a euphemism for the “systematic training” of children starting in infancy. The Wood Report (1929): This critical historical artifact defined the “lowest 10% in the social scale” as a “subnormal” or “social problem group” requiring segregation and management. Hereditary Stratification: The system assumed “feeble-mindedness” was a group trait, justifying permanent state oversight of “subnormal” families to prevent “social evils.”

4.2. The “Paedophile Information Exchange” (PIE) and State Complicity: During the 1970s and 80s, predatory networks were shielded by a “pseudo-liberal” cover within the UK care system. High-impact political facts from the source reveal deep institutional integration. Institutional Shielding: The National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL) allowed PIE to affiliate. Harriet Harman , as a legal officer for the NCCL, wrote a paper backing certain PIE demands, lending the group an air of human rights legitimacy. Naïve Interpretation of Gay Rights: Pro-pedophilia arguments were framed as “sexual liberation,” making it taboo for “liberal” colleagues to challenge them. State Access: Figures like Peter Righton were integrated into Home Office research and social work training, while others like Jimmy Savile were granted literal keys to secure hospitals like Broadmoor by health managers and politicians, including David Owen.



The normalization of “child sexuality” provided the intellectual cover necessary for institutionalized exploitation, reframing abuse as “sexual research.”

Strategic Synthesis: The “Scientific Outlook” and the Species Divide

The ultimate aim of 20th-century social programming, as articulated in Bertrand Russell’s The Scientific Outlook, was a world where education, biochemistry, and psychoanalysis ensure a “docile and contented” populace. Russell envisioned a future where breeding and education would cause the gulf between classes to widen until they became “almost different species.”

5.1. New Criticism and Cognitive Compartmentalization: The “New Criticism” movement (William Empson, I.A. Richards) served the goal of self-objectification. By teaching “close reading”—the study of literature as a self-contained object decontextualized from its history—scholars implemented a Prussian-style compartmentalization technique. This “boxing” of information neutralized holistic or traditional continuity, making individuals easier to manage within a “scientifically planned” state by discouraging contextual thinking.

5.2. The Convergence of Intelligence and Counterculture: The “psychedelic revolution” was a managed operation involving a nexus of intelligence and media assets. The Tots and Quots Connection: Solly Zuckerman’s scientific dining club served as the intersection where Tom Harrisson (Mass Observation) and Julian Huxley socialized, linking “Propaganda for Science” to intelligence networks. MKULTRA Collaboration: William Sargant (MI5/MKULTRA) collaborated with Robert Graves—who helped edit brainwashing manuals—to explore the “mechanics of the mind.” The Century Club and Time-Life: R. Gordon Wasson, a VP at J.P. Morgan and member of the exclusive Century Club, “discovered” the magic mushroom. This narrative was disseminated through Henry Luce’s Time-Life media empire, a known outlet for intelligence (Mockingbird) operations. Strategic Entheogens: Hallucinogens were used as tools to modify the psyche, shifting a generation away from political resistance toward internal exploration.



Conclusion: The Mind-Forg’d Manacles The century of psychosexual research from 1880 to 1980 reveals that “sexual liberation” and “progressive education” were not ends in themselves, but strategic instruments of modification. These movements functioned as “mind-forg’d manacles,” used to engineer a managed, post-individual society. By dismantling the family unit and traditional morality through “scientific” research, social engineers established a culture where the individual is reduced to a “human resource” in a state of perpetual evolutionary management. As William Blake observed in the streets of London, these manacles are not physical, but forged within the mind through the systematic “work of civilization” conducted in the laboratories of the managerial elite.

