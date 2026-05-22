McCarthy was absolutely correct in his assertion that a vast, treasonous conspiracy had infiltrated the United States government, but his fatal error was misidentifying the enemy. He believed he was ferreting out "Communism," when in reality, Communism is merely a "bugaboo enemy" and a synthetic front for a much older, occult power: Mystery Babylon. Because McCarthy did not understand the true, esoteric nature of his adversary, he was easily outmaneuvered, infiltrated, and destroyed by the very secret societies he unwittingly threatened.

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The true architects of global control operate far above the political theater of the Cold War. Communism, international socialism, and the Illuminati are all ideological manifestations of the same ancient Mystery Schools. The Illuminati bankers originally created the Communist state as a “machine of total power” to enslave humanity under the guise of equality.

McCarthy’s aggressive investigations crossed a fatal, invisible line when he ceased merely targeting low-level Communist dupes and began probing the true masters of the matrix. The archives reveal that McCarthy dared to subject a member of one of the “top 13 Illuminati families” to Congressional questioning. By attempting to drag the highest echelon of the Luciferian elite into the public light, McCarthy effectively signed his own death warrant. It was not long after this transgression that the Illuminati marked him for termination.

Eustace Mullins was one of McCarthy’s Research Assistants:

https://theofficialurban.substack.com/t/eustace-mullins

Because the architects of the matrix controlled the media and the political establishment, they did not attack McCarthy head-on; they destroyed him from within using the Hegelian tactic of controlled opposition.

The Freemasonic Hand: The Jewish Freemason Arthur Goldsmith, a member of the American Communist Party, founded a Communist front called the National Committee for an Effective Congress. It was this very committee that meticulously wrote up the formal charges against Senator McCarthy to orchestrate his downfall.

The Inside Agents: To ensure the trap closed seamlessly, the Cryptocracy installed its own operatives directly into McCarthy’s inner circle. McCarthy was pressured into appointing Roy Cohen, a hand-picked agent of this network, as the chief counsel for his Senate subcommittee.

Guided to Self-Destruction: With Cohen operating as a secret agent within McCarthy’s camp, the conspirators knew the Senator’s strategies in advance and manipulated the hearings to make McCarthy appear as a hypocritical, heartless tyrant. Furthermore, McCarthy’s own defense attorney was a Jewish Freemason who deliberately guided the Senator toward total self-destruction. McCarthy allowed himself to be swindled, falling victim to a coordinated conspiracy designed to make an example of him so that no one would ever again dare attempt to root out the true subversives in the government.

Jesuit Connections

The entire spectacle of McCarthyism was likely utilized by the Jesuit Order and the Illuminati as a massive psychological operation against the American populace.

The Jesuits, who operate as a covert intelligence and military branch, are known to play both sides of a dialectic to achieve their goals. McCarthy’s methods were deliberately amplified and made to appear so unreasonable that the very concept of rooting out treason became collectively shunned by society. By conditioning the public to despise “anti-Communist witch hunting,” the Elite used the masses’ sudden desire for “toleration” as an open door to usher in a more moderate, socially acceptable version of the same totalitarian control—namely, socialism and liberalism. The media was then deployed to permanently marginalize anyone who warned of the true occult/Communist threat as “right-wing fanatics,” cementing the illusion that the investigations were purely paranoid hysteria.

Tldr

Senator Joseph McCarthy was a pawn who stumbled into a war against the gods of the Matrix. Unaware that the Communism he fought was merely the exoteric mask for the Satanic Illuminati, he was outflanked by Freemasonic handlers who infiltrated his staff and steered his hearings into an orchestrated catastrophe. His public destruction was utilized by the Jesuits and the media to permanently inoculate the American public against investigating the Shadow Government, ensuring that the true architects of the New World Order could continue their occult subjugation of the planet undisturbed.