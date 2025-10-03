🎶DIGITAL IDs: "Watch Out for 666"🎵

What’s worse is that this is a pretty catchy song if I’m being honest.

In a vision of the future, I saw in a vivid dream that the hour is soon coming when men will become machines.

A New One-World Order will rise and then demand that all the world’s people receive their scientific brand.

I saw a tiny, pre-programmed computer chip, so thin. Implanted in men’s foreheads, underneath their skin linking all its bearers to the system’s central brain; the master computer that over them will reign.

Watch Out for 666, and the computer chip that is designed to strip you of your self-control.

Don’t sell your soul.

Men’s thoughts will be programmed by this new technology. Those who take the number are slaves, they’ll always be.

So, hearken to this warning, if it’s life and love you choose then you’ll follow the truth and that mark you will refuse.

Watch Out for 666, and the computer chip that is designed to strip you of your self-control.

Don’t sell your soul……

Don’t sell your soul……

Watch Out for 666