When the Saints Rebel: Why God Chose LOVE Over LOGIC [Cause Before Symptom]

Originally aired November 1st, 2025, on Pastor James Carner's "Cause Before Symptom" LIVE show which airs every night at 9pm PST or 12am Midnight EST
James Carner's avatar
James Carner
Nov 03, 2025

Why would a perfect God create beings He knew would rebel against Him? This deep dive explores the profound difference between the cold “logic of perfection” and the divine “logic of love.” Host James Carner discusses why free will—and the rebellion it guarantees—is the most sacred, dangerous, and necessary part of creation.

Drawing insights from the Ethiopian Canon (Books of Adam and Eve, Enoch, Sirach, and Jubilees), this message reframes our entire understanding of God. We are not his servants, but his children. Earth is not a prison, but a classroom. And suffering is not a punishment, but the curriculum.

In this discussion, you will learn about:

  • The fundamental difference between the angelic rebellion (a choice from full knowledge) and humanity’s fall (a choice from infancy).

  • Why God allows suffering as part of a “curriculum of love” to teach wisdom, empathy, and gratitude.

  • How the Parable of the Prodigal Son reveals the complete architecture of God’s relationship with creation.

  • The final rebellion: Why Revelation prophesies that saints will rebel after the thousand-year millennium.

  • Why God is not a tyrant who demands control, but a Father who waits patiently for His children to return.

This episode also features breaking news on Trump, the DNC, and censorship, plus a major update on James’s groundbreaking translation of the Ethiopian scriptures.

Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro: Uncovering the Real Cabal 
00:01:42 The Ethiopian Canon Project 
00:07:50 Breaking News: Trump, Homeless & Censorship 
00:16:45 Main Topic: When the Saints Rebel 
00:21:51 Why God Allows Rebellion: The Price of Free Will 
00:27:29 The Final Rebellion: After the Millennium 
00:43:57 Angels vs. Humans: Knowledge vs. Nurture 
00:53:45 The Prodigal Son: God’s Model for Restoration 
01:08:44 The Logic of Love vs. The Logic of Perfection 
01:31:53 The Father Who Waits: Love Never Forces

Download Pastor Carner's books FOR FREE: https://jamescarner.com

View other posts by Pastor Carner on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/james-carner

