When the Saints Rebel: Why God Chose LOVE Over LOGIC [Cause Before Symptom]

Why would a perfect God create beings He knew would rebel against Him? This deep dive explores the profound difference between the cold “logic of perfection” and the divine “logic of love.” Host James Carner discusses why free will—and the rebellion it guarantees—is the most sacred, dangerous, and necessary part of creation.

Drawing insights from the Ethiopian Canon (Books of Adam and Eve, Enoch, Sirach, and Jubilees), this message reframes our entire understanding of God. We are not his servants, but his children. Earth is not a prison, but a classroom. And suffering is not a punishment, but the curriculum.

In this discussion, you will learn about:

The fundamental difference between the angelic rebellion (a choice from full knowledge) and humanity’s fall (a choice from infancy).

Why God allows suffering as part of a “curriculum of love” to teach wisdom, empathy, and gratitude.

How the Parable of the Prodigal Son reveals the complete architecture of God’s relationship with creation.

The final rebellion: Why Revelation prophesies that saints will rebel after the thousand-year millennium.

Why God is not a tyrant who demands control, but a Father who waits patiently for His children to return.

Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro: Uncovering the Real Cabal 00:01:42 The Ethiopian Canon Project 00:07:50 Breaking News: Trump, Homeless & Censorship 00:16:45 Main Topic: When the Saints Rebel 00:21:51 Why God Allows Rebellion: The Price of Free Will 00:27:29 The Final Rebellion: After the Millennium 00:43:57 Angels vs. Humans: Knowledge vs. Nurture 00:53:45 The Prodigal Son: God’s Model for Restoration 01:08:44 The Logic of Love vs. The Logic of Perfection 01:31:53 The Father Who Waits: Love Never Forces

