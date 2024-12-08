One may notice that I end the majority of my posts with an exhortation to the reader, telling them that if they attempt to do some of the things I do, they will promptly have their frontal cortex rearranged by my buddy Greg.

Meet Greg

Some may say that I’m just trying to prevent others from getting in on the action. Others may say that I’m far too cautious when boldness is required. There’s a saying about boldness in magic - There are old wizards, and there are bold wizards, but there aren’t very many old bold wizards.

As such, I have decided to put together a list of reasons why it won’t end well, so I won’t feel bad when Greg turns you into a permanent resident of the psych ward .

First, is pure and raw talent. If you had it, you’d know. And so would many other people. When someone is born with a spark of talent, it makes waves in the astral realm. “Gifted and Talented teachers” will be knocking on your parent’s door before you even learn how to walk. Every aspect of your life would be scrutinized and carefully directed to make sure that your talent didn’t fall into enemy hands. And even if they somehow missed you the first time around, your first working would immediately cause eyes to snap to you. I still remember the instant feeling of being watched and the “teacher” who showed up a few days later.

If you don’t have raw talent and power, you are not able to step into the pure realm of magic. You are left with the dirty occult side, wherein you bargain with entities for power or attempt to command them to do your will.

One thing most occult practitioners understand is that demons are big magical batteries. The thing they don’t understand, is that any energy you pull from them must be paid back thricefold. Since you don’t have any magical energy to repay them, they will instead feed upon you and your house. They will eat your memories, your emotions, and your life force.

Does that sound like a good deal to you?

The second thing is that you lack the necessary training and protection. Let me illustrate it like so: most higher demons are capable of manifesting a lightning bolt that will blow a football-sized chunk of earth out of the ground. What exactly is your protection against that? An imaginary thought bubble? Do you really think that this will protect you from entities that can strangle you while you sleep?

You people are incredibly gullible. Which brings me to my next point - all of the training material out there is fake. At best, it’s harmless. The majority of it exists to open portals for demons to screw with you. The Monroe Gateway Method is one of those. Do you really think that nicely asking the demons to stay away is going to protect you? The point of it is to leave you feeling secure to the point where you step into the astral realm entirely and one of them steals your body.

The same applies to all the grimoires out there. I’ve looked over them, and can say with confidence that every single one is completely made up. Yes, the basic spells are usually accurate enough, but any moderately complex working will leave you to rapidly discover who the master in the relationship is.

When I perform workings, I don’t use any spells, invocations, sigils, or any of that nonsense. It’s all garbage that’s been cooked up to sell cruft to a gullible audience. Magic is real, but what you think of as “magic” isn’t. There’s quite a market for $10 etsy love spells. Know what? They’re all fake. So are the $100 ones. Money kills magic. It is forbidden to take money for an intercession. Anyone that’s trying to sell you something is doing just that - selling you something.

To summarize - if you had any actual talent or ability, someone would have already taken you in and trained you. As you don’t, you are simply opening the door to becoming Greg’s latest plaything. And he doesn’t play nice.

Love,

Stove