This extensive source explores the concept of "word magic" and how language, particularly English, is believed to be used by "Dark Forces" to control and enslave humanity. It asserts that occult meanings hidden within common words reveal a system designed to strip individuals of their natural rights, treat them as legal fictions or corporate entities through mechanisms like the birth certificate, and utilize their life force energy as "batteries" within an "artificial matrix." The text delves into the perceived manipulative nature of legal and religious systems, suggesting that traditional holidays and institutions are designed as magic rituals to maintain this control and harvest human energy. Ultimately, the source advocates for spiritual awakening, understanding one's natural rights under "Natural Law," and withdrawing consent from these perceived deceptive systems as the path to freedom.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the source explain the power of words and language?

The source emphasizes that words possess "magic powers" and can either enlighten or deceive. It suggests that words can easily deceive due to misinterpretation, rearrangement of letters to hide meanings, and multiple definitions. The source breaks down the word "language" into "lan gu age" to find deeper meanings, and connects "light" and "photon" to "gamma" and ultimately "grammar," defined as the art of inventing symbols to express thought. It also links "word" to "whir" and "spin," highlighting the idea that everything in the universe spins and words, like "whirred's," are used to create reality. The source encourages investigating a word's origins, prefix, suffix, and similar-sounding words to uncover its "true intent and meaning."

What is the significance of "junk DNA" according to the source?

The source asserts that "junk DNA" is misnamed by scientists because nature would not create something without function. It claims that these higher elements of our DNA are powerful and contain keys to unlocking memories of our "true history" and activating dormant spiritual abilities like telepathy.

How does the source connect the concepts of "world" and "word" to physical reality?

The source argues that the physical world, being made of matter, is composed of sound, frequency, and vibration, and was brought into existence through spoken words. It highlights the phonetic similarity between "world" and "whirled," connecting it to the spinning nature of atoms and the universe. It also links "word" to "whir," which relates to turning and rapid movement, further emphasizing the concept of spin as a fundamental aspect of reality.

How does the source reinterpret the meaning of concepts like "baptism," "covenant," and "lord"?

The source suggests that external "baptism" is a "dark magic spell." It breaks down "covenant" into "coven-ant," linking it to an assembly of witches and the concept of an "oath" or performing an action. "Lord" is defined as someone with authority, control, or power over others, a master or ruler. The implication is that participating in these acts through the given words is entering into agreements with powerful entities.

What is the source's perspective on external saviors and religious institutions?

The source argues that relying on an external savior and religious institutions for salvation and not standing up for one's "natural rights" is disrespecting oneself and God. It suggests that worshipping an external savior is an insult to God, implying that God's gifts of spiritual powers give individuals infinite potential, making external reliance unnecessary.

How does the source link maritime law, birth, and the concept of being a "product"?

The source draws extensive parallels between maritime law and the birthing process. It connects words like "ship," "vessel," and "body," suggesting a woman's body is a vessel. It links "berthed vessel" to "birthed," "shipping" to "citizenship" (citizen of a ship), "berth canal" to "birth canal," and "dock-ore" (doctor) to the process of delivering a baby/ore (product) from the vessel/ship onto the dock. It claims that birth certificates are "berth certificates" or "certificates of manifest," turning individuals into "products" under the jurisdiction of admiralty/maritime (commercial) law.

What is the source's interpretation of the legal system, government, and terms like "lawful" and "legal"?

The source views the legal system, particularly courts operating under admiralty/maritime law, as a "dead and fictional world" where people are treated as "properties and war criminals." It states that "lawful" pertains to natural, God-given rights, while "legal" pertains to rights given by man or the government. It asserts that lawful is above legal and that terms like "understand" and "person" are used to trick people into submitting to the court's jurisdiction. The source breaks down "government" into "govern-ment" ("rule the mind") and "cop" into words meaning "to take" or "to steal," portraying them as agents who operate unlawfully by enforcing legal statutes over lawful rights.

How does the source connect words like "mortgage," "debt," "dead," and "currency" to a system of energy extraction?

The source delves into the hidden meanings of these financial terms, linking "mortgage" ("mort gage" - "dead pledge") to making a promise to the "Dead" (Dark Forces and corporations/corpses). It connects "debt" phonetically to "dead" and refers to "sin" as a definition of debt. "Currency" is linked to "current sea" and "current-chi" (life force energy). The source argues that the debt-based commerce system, including mortgages and banks, are "vampiric systems" designed to drain mankind's "life force energy" and "sexual energy" to charge the "dead matrix" of the Dark Forces. Banks are described as lending the borrower's own value back to them as a loan, making borrowers the true creditors and engaging in fraud.

