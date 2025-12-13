I came across this video showing the “WorldID™ Retina Scanning Orb” allowing people to sell their soul for a bit of Cryptocurrency. I thought the guy was definitely prepared in the way that he dealt with the situation. He has some other videos worth seeing as well.

“Watch Out for 666”

World ID Orb vs. Assassin’s Creed Apple of Eden

WorldID™ Orb

Apple of Eden, Legendary Weapon from Assassin’s Creed Game Series

Weird Prophetic Song from Early 1990s Warning About This 🤨🤔