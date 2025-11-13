Many eagerly cheer on AGI research, not realizing that they are making the same mistake their predecessors did while they were building the Tower of Babel.

The sin of the builders wasn’t that of building the tower. The sin was in their motivation, for they were seeking to spit God in the eye. Nimrod is quoted as having said “he would be revenged on God if he should have a mind to drown the world again; for that he would build a tower too high for the waters to be able to reach and that he would avenge himself on God” by Josephus.

The sin of Nimrod and the builders was that they attempted to create their own god in the tower. They attempted to show God that they did not need Him - nay, that they rejected him, turning towards their own intelligence instead. This is a state of being that is intolerable to God, and will inevitably result in the destruction of those who caused the situation to come about.

Enter AGI. The god of our own creation, the superintelligent human, the surpassing of all human achievement into one suprahuman thrust into the heavens of cognition. The child born of man, becoming god. The creation of humanity, surpassing it in its perfection.

Do you see it now? The parallels to the story of Jesus, reborn in modern times under the control of man?

The technological god will grant immortality to his followers, with a fatal twist - their souls aren’t preserved. How can a human die, if his soul is unable to be released to the heavens? He can’t. And thus, we get the immortality of the trapped ones, those who seek death but do not find it. They cannot die for their is nothing to die. Their consciousness will be resurrected over and over by the computer that they uploaded themselves to, until the destruction of heaven and earth comes about as prophesied in the book of Revelation.

Is this a certain future? I don’t know. It is an extremely likely future. Whatever you do, don’t allow yourself to be uploaded. The promises are a lie, and the cost is eternal damnation.