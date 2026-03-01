YOU ARE AMALEK: Part One [Documentary]

The purpose of this post is to provide the true definition of “Amalek” as it is being used openly and simultaneously being portrayed as an insignificant statement.

It is willfully ignorant to claim it is only an “archetypal” enemy, all of the history we have access to paints a completely different picture.

This document is a collection of excerpts from a historical polemic titled Entdecktes Judenthum, which attempts to catalog and critique various Jewish religious traditions, Talmudic legends, and theological perspectives concerning Christianity. The text highlights a perceived symmetry between earthly and heavenly realms, asserting that what is learned in schools below is mirrored in the firmament, and details mystical narratives involving figures like Moses and the daughters of Zelophehad. A significant portion of the work focuses on hostile interpretations of Jesus, whom the text claims is referred to in Jewish liturgy by derogatory terms such as the “Hanged One” (Talui) or a “branch of adultery,” while also documenting the use of names like Edom or Amalek to symbolize Christendom. Furthermore, the source recounts elaborate Talmudic fables and folklore, ranging from the giant stature of biblical figures like Og of Bashan to the magical properties of the Shamir stone used by Solomon. Ultimately, the purpose of this compilation is to provide an exhaustive, critical exposure of Jewish literature to argue that it contains blasphemies against the Christian faith and irrational myths that deviate from the written Law.

This text is an extensive collection of excerpts and translations from Jewish Rabbinical and Kabbalistic literature, intended to document and analyze Jewish theological beliefs, messianic expectations, and legal views concerning non-Jews. It systematically explores a variety of esoteric and mystical concepts, such as the transmigration of souls (Gilgul), the nature of Paradise and Hell, and the specific roles of angels and spirits in the world. A significant portion of the work focuses on eschatology and the Messianic age, describing the anticipated destruction of “Edom” (historically interpreted as Rome or Christendom) and the eventual restoration of the Temple and the Jewish people. Additionally, the source details traditional Jewish attitudes toward apostasy and ritual purity, while often framing these doctrines through a critical lens that highlights historical tensions and religious polemics between Jewish communities and the Christian world. Ultimately, the purpose of this compilation is to serve as a comprehensive, though often adversarial, survey of internal Jewish traditions regarding the fate of the soul and the ultimate destiny of nations.

Who is Amalek?

Based on the provided sources, Amalek historically refers to the “arrogant kingdom” or people who came against the Israelites with hostility when they departed from Egypt. However, within the context of these texts, the term is used symbolically and maliciously by Jewish writers to signify several concepts:

A Byname for Christendom and Christians

The terms “Amalek,” “Amalekites,” “seed of Amalek,” and “children of Amalek” are used as veiled, derogatory names for Christians and the Christian world as a whole. The texts frequently use the name Amalek interchangeably with “Esau” and “Edom,” explicitly stating that “by Esau and Amalek one people, namely the Christians, is to be understood”.

Demonic Associations and the Enemy of God

Amalek is characterized as the ultimate “enemy of God” and the “root of the ancient serpent”. The term is used to symbolize the Jézer hará, which is the evil inclination or corrupt nature. Furthermore, the chief devil, Sammaël—whom the texts claim rules over Christians—is given the title “Prince of Amalek” and is sometimes identified as Amalek himself. The texts also assert that the souls of Amalekites (which includes apostates and Christians) become devils after they die.

The Target of Ultimate Extermination

The sources place heavy emphasis on the biblical commandment to “blot out the memory of Amalek”. Because Jewish teachings equate Christians with Amalekites, the author claims they believe this commandment to pursue, make war upon, and exterminate Amalek applies directly to Christians.

According to these interpretations: