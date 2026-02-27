Zionism & Jesuit Connections [Johnny Cirucci]

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1110Zionism & Jesuit Connections [Johnny Cirucci]A really great video that sums up the burning question on everybody's minds. 'What's the connection between Zionism and Jesuitism?'Urban (theofficialurban)Feb 27, 20261110ShareTranscriptSourceRedpill Drifter@RedpillDrifterZIONIST AND JESUIT CONNECTIONS When you realize the connections between Zionists and the Jesuits who run the CIA, you will quickly begin making connections as to how vast the conspiracy behind the JFK assassination. It is all connected folks. Research. 6:41 AM · Mar 23, 2025 · 21.4K Views23 Replies · 203 Reposts · 432 LikesMexico & the Civil WarMore on Barry Chamish (1952-2016)YouTube Playlists:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjASLIYhVcKuHbvSmxJnNogTKhcZtEMHMhttps://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5qpd0NQbYCe357m7r6AFRKhoqBQ8-x38Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks🤫Occult Ponerology🦹♂️Occult Ponerology is the scientific study, systematization, and application of spiritual, psychological, and institutional evil by a hidden elite to subjugate the human race.Occult Ponerology is the scientific study, systematization, and application of spiritual, psychological, and institutional evil by a hidden elite to subjugate the human race.SubscribeAuthorsUrban (theofficialurban)Recent PostsHow Edward VII Started World War I (Webster Tarpley, Feb. 19th 1995)10 hrs ago • Urban (theofficialurban)LEXICON ENTRY #02 - OCCULT PONEROLOGY: The Architecture of Macro-EvilFeb 26 • Urban (theofficialurban)The Venetian Conspiracy: The Hidden Origins of the British Empire & Modern Science [Webster Tarpley]Feb 25 • Urban (theofficialurban)Jesuit Reductions in Paraguay During the 17th Century: Guarani IndiansFeb 23 • Urban (theofficialurban)Vatican Assassins: The Jesuit Plot to Control the World & Hijack History (Documentary)Feb 22 • Urban (theofficialurban)The Roles of 'Hebrew,' 'Israelite' and 'Jew' in the Ancient Eleusinian Orgies [Mystery Dramas] of GreeceFeb 18 • Urban (theofficialurban)The Jesuit Plot to Destroy America: Lincoln, Mexico, and the Vatican’s Secret WarFeb 17 • Urban (theofficialurban)