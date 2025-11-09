Know Your Enemy | Part 4: Macro Breakdown of the Fall [Rundown of Our Reality]

Source Link: https://rumble.com/v71fg4g-know-your-enemy-part-4-macro-breakdown-of-the-fall.html

00:01 - Introduction

02:09 - Hyperinflation

09:56 - Weather Warfare

17:41 - MAGA Plan WW3

19:08 - Middle East War and Mass Migration

19:56 - Fall of World Economies

27:09 - You will Own Nothing and be Happy

1:09:00 - Disease Outbreaks and terror attacks and Social Credit Score

1:10:34 - A Paid Purge in History will be reintroduced today

1:31:38 - USA Civil War 2.0

1:41:04 - MAPS, Freemasonic Religions battle, SRA Soldiers, WW3

1:42:30 - False Light Saviors, Disclosure

Feel free to ask meaningful questions or make meaningful suggestions for me to elaborate upon in any topic.

Library in link below:

https://cloud.degoo.com/share/xHojT0sQrwzgLkNHmLcLJA

https://t.me/TheRundownOfOurReality1