Know Your Enemy | Part 4: Macro Breakdown of the Fall [Rundown of Our Reality]

00:01 - Introduction
02:09 - Hyperinflation
09:56 - Weather Warfare
17:41 - MAGA Plan WW3
19:08 - Middle East War and Mass Migration
19:56 - Fall of World Economies
27:09 - You will Own Nothing and be Happy
1:09:00 - Disease Outbreaks and terror attacks and Social Credit Score
1:10:34 - A Paid Purge in History will be reintroduced today
1:31:38 - USA Civil War 2.0
1:41:04 - MAPS, Freemasonic Religions battle, SRA Soldiers, WW3
1:42:30 - False Light Saviors, Disclosure
