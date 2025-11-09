Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

Know Your Enemy | Part 4: Macro Breakdown of the Fall [Rundown of Our Reality]

This is Part 4 of the "Know Your Enemy" series by Enoch (The Rundown of Our Reality).
rundownofourreality's avatar
rundownofourreality
Nov 09, 2025

Show Notes

Source Link: https://rumble.com/v71fg4g-know-your-enemy-part-4-macro-breakdown-of-the-fall.html

00:01 - Introduction
02:09 - Hyperinflation
09:56 - Weather Warfare
17:41 - MAGA Plan WW3
19:08 - Middle East War and Mass Migration
19:56 - Fall of World Economies
27:09 - You will Own Nothing and be Happy
1:09:00 - Disease Outbreaks and terror attacks and Social Credit Score
1:10:34 - A Paid Purge in History will be reintroduced today
1:31:38 - USA Civil War 2.0
1:41:04 - MAPS, Freemasonic Religions battle, SRA Soldiers, WW3
1:42:30 - False Light Saviors, Disclosure

Feel free to ask meaningful questions or make meaningful suggestions for me to elaborate upon in any topic.

Library in link below:
https://cloud.degoo.com/share/xHojT0sQrwzgLkNHmLcLJA
https://t.me/TheRundownOfOurReality1

Follow Enoch on Substack & Rumble!

Follow Enoch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheRundownOfOurReality?e9s=src_v1_cbl

You can follow Enoch (

rundownofourreality
) on Substack now, make sure you do so that you see all of his new content!

Enoch’s Latest Interview

Latest Interview: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2612135784?tt_content=vod&tt_medium=mobile_web_share

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2612135784?tt_content=vod&tt_medium=mobile_web_share

My Interview /w Enoch

♟️The Rundown of Our Reality

Urban Interviews Enoch (The Rundown of Our Reality)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 7
Urban Interviews Enoch (The Rundown of Our Reality)

Read full story

