The Great Awakening Age & 33° Freemason Bible Study | Know Your Enemy [Rundown of Our Reality]

This is Part 4b of the "Know Your Enemy" series by Enoch (The Rundown of Our Reality). This series has been extremely popular here on Urban Odyssey. Make sure to follow Enoch!
rundownofourreality's avatar
rundownofourreality
Jan 23, 2026

Show Notes

Source Link: https://rumble.com/v74o2so-kye-the-great-awakening-age-and-33-freemason-bible-study.html

00:01 The Modern Doctrine of Deliverance Ministry
2:06 Externalization of the Hierarchy
5:56 Steve Harmon Externalization Deliverance Minister
14:34 Hierarchy of Light
19:57 Understanding Judgment
24:54 Intro into False Signs
30:21 Technology or Magic
33:02 Welcome to The Great White Brotherhood
59:18 The Great Awakening Age: Carolyn Hamlet
1:47:15 Starseeds and ascension
1:50:14 The Mark has always been here
1:59:47 Freemason Bible Study
2:19:17 Freemason Bible Study One World Religion
2:22:20 The Buddha you never knew
2:37:01 Freemason Bible Study

Feel free to ask meaningful questions or make meaningful suggestions for me to elaborate upon in any topic.

Library in link below:
https://cloud.degoo.com/share/xHojT0sQrwzgLkNHmLcLJA
https://t.me/TheRundownOfOurReality1

Follow Enoch on Substack & Rumble!

Follow Enoch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheRundownOfOurReality?e9s=src_v1_cbl

You can follow Enoch ( rundownofourreality ) on Substack now, make sure you do so that you see all of his new content!

My Interview /w Enoch

Know Your Enemy Series (Previous Parts)

Know Your Enemy | Part 3c: Spotting Deceivers - The Danger in Believing their Narratives [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 3c: Spotting Deceivers - The Danger in Believing their Narratives [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
October 13, 2025
Know Your Enemy | Part 3b: Spotting Deceivers [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 3b: Spotting Deceivers [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
October 1, 2025
Know Your Enemy | Part 3: Quick Review / Recap [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 3: Quick Review / Recap [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
August 31, 2025
Know Your Enemy | Part 2c: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 2c: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 5, 2025
Know Your Enemy | Part 2b: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 2b: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 4, 2025
Know Your Enemy | Part 2a: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part 2a: The Creators of False Doctrines [Rundown of Our Reality]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 3, 2025
Know Your Enemy | Part I: Definitions & Tactics [Rundown of Our Reality]

Know Your Enemy | Part I: Definitions & Tactics [Rundown of Our Reality]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 2, 2025
Whole Chessboard Documentary

Interview /w Enoch on Cause Before Symptom

