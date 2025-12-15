Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey
Power of Prophecy
Power of Prophecy #5025 /w Jerry Barrett - Information Overload #23 ft. Pat McShay
0:00
-59:30

Power of Prophecy #5025 /w Jerry Barrett - Information Overload #23 ft. Pat McShay

Originally Aired on Friday, December 12th, 2025
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Dec 15, 2025

https://texemarrs.com

Jerry on X: https://x.com/jerryradioguy

Pat McShay: https://x.com/j_mcshay

Show Date: December 12th, 2025

Texe Marrs Drive:⁠ ⁠https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17VWhqXyWxm3W6w9cM0q-HALRmAZwX-3P?usp=drive_link%E2%81%A0%E2%81%A0

Ready for more?

© 2025 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture