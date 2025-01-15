The following begins on page 475 of The Illuminati Formula

In line with what is being done by the Illuminati around the world with their network of computers--the computers have access codes similar to 666 666 666, and back out and close down codes similar to 999 999 999. These are the codes that the UNIX universal system uses, and the Monarch slaves are being created with codes that interface with the UNIX system for computers. (On some systems if the computer is shutdown it will request an input code of 666fff666fff666fff666...This can then be reversed F6F6F6F6F6F6F6F6F6F6.)

The UNIX system is being used to allow the New World Order’s big BEAST computers to communicate with any known computer, including the minds of their Monarch mind-controlled slaves. In the 1960s, the U.S. Department of Defense began linking computers together into a superhighway now developed into the Internet. Hundreds of thousands of computers around the world are tied in. Like buildings in a city, each computer has its own unique address. Most of these addresses are registered at the Network Information Center in Menlo Park, CA. Individuals can also be registered at the NIC too. The U.S. Military links into the system with their Arpanet and Milnet networks, which tie together such divergent things as MIT computers, West Point computers, NORAD computers, Alr Force Systems Command Space Division computers at El Segundo, CA and U.S. Army DARCOM at Seckenheim, Ger. (to name a few). These are all being tied together to form one vast electronic brain.

There are nine secret BEAST computers of the New World Order, at the time this was written. "Big Bertha" is the nickname of the BEAST computer located at the secret military installation called Dreamland at the secret Groom Lake, NV test site facility. Papoose Lake is referred to as S-4. The other super-secret facilities in the area are named S-2, 8-6, and S-66. This area has become the Illuminati’s prime programming facility for turning out Monarch slaves, and the Monarch slaves which are turned out from this area have turned out to be the worst basket cases. In other words the programming is very severe which is carried out in this area. This area has also been used for the space program, for the U-2 & SR-71, for the CIA’s A-12 spy plane, for the Stealth fighters (Lockheed F-1 17A Attack plane) and bombers, the Aurora, and for the U.S. government’s "Above Top Secret" flying saucers. The Big Bertha computer (named after the Illuminati Mother-of-Darkness Bertha Krupp) can be talked to in half a dozen languages and will answer a person back in the language they speak

On a daily basis, airplanes fly into the Groom Lake facility. The callname of flights bringing workers and people go by the call name "Janet". About 12 Janet flights come into the facility everyday. These flights are usually Boeing 737s and arrive from places like a secure terminal run by EG&G at McCarran Alrport in Las Vegas and from the military’s Palmdale, CA facility. These 737s are unmarked except for a red stripe running down the fuselage. Large military C-130 arrive with cargo, and Illuminati dignitaries arrive in smaller twin-engine craft. Victims for the programming are brought in via planes, & other routes.

One of the BEAST computers occupies three floors of the headquarters of the European Economic Community building in Brussels, not far from the important Illuminati Mother-of-Darkness worldwide headquarters castle near the Fr.-Bel. border near Muno, Belgium. Another BEAST computer is in Luxembourg. In observing the operations of the Illuminati, it has been seen that telephone area codes are used as part of a mind-controlled slave’s code. We do not understand everything about their codes, but it does tie in with other things that are happening.

Every person in the world has been assigned an 18 digit tracking number, which consists of 3 groups of 6 numbers. The first 3 numbers assigned in the BEAST computer to everyone are 666. The next is one’s national code. The U.S. national code is 110. Then the next 3 numbers are your telephone area code, and then finally your 9 digit Social Security number. The code then is 666 + Nation code + Tel. area code + social security no. = BEAST I.D. no. for an individual.

According to Dwight Kinman’s book The World’s Last Dictator, 2nd ed., (Woodburn, OR: Solid Rock Books, p. 256) VISA has already begun issuing VISA cards using the BEAST 18 digit number. When an American makes a bank transaction on an autoteller within a matter of seconds the BEAST has been informed of the activity. These computers use UNIX.

The particular programs for the economic transactions just described are a worldwide computer network called SWIFT (Society For Worldwide Interbank Financial Transactions). The SWIFT works off of the UNIX system and can communicate with any computer. It was developed by AT&T and uses C language. (Bear in mind that there are dialects of UNIX, such as the standard AT&T UNIX and for instance Berkeley UNIX. The UNIX system uses both timesharing and multitasking.

The mind of a Monarch slave also does both multitasking and time sharing. One of the nice UNIX features, is "protected memory", which is also part of the Monarch programming. A kernal is what the UNIX programmers call a "protected person". It is very similar to the internal "person" (alter) who helps the Monarch slave’s programming functions

The big item about UNIX is that it has permissions granted. This is similar to the Monarch programming. Permissions are granted to 3 types of entities. The Top Programmer or "god" as he is called, of the UNIX System receives what is called the individual permission. The next permission is called group permission, and it is given to insiders who work with the system. The final permission type is the world, which has very limited access. The parallel between this and the Monarch programming is surprising. In some cases the programmers may have matched things on a one-to-one correspondence.

The Monarch program also has a Top Programmer who is called "god" to the System. He has total control over the system. His programming permissions can not be deprogrammed out by others who might want to usurp his power.

Hidden from the casual user of the UNIX system are the Daemons and Demons. The UNIX programmers decided to use the old english spelling for demon = Daemon. These are computer processes which work secretly behind the scenes and are given actual demonic names--some corresponding to actual names of historically known demons, such as Asmodeus. Asmodeus is also a demon which is placed into many Monarch slaves.

In the UNIX system these demons are treated like persons in the computer’s user director. Demons in the computer system do not have to log onto the computer, but they work behind the scenes and are given the same powers that people users are given. They are set up in the same structure as how the computer treats people. Permission in the UNIX system is granted using an 8 bit count with 0 through 7. The three kinds of permission are the read, write, and execute permissions. If no permission were granted in any way the UNIX system would indicate" "on the screen which means 000000 000 or nine 0’s.

The super user called god is given the code 777 which means super user. However, the permission of 666 gives the user the power to everything the 777 permission gives, except that the 777 permission allows the god the master programmer to execute not executable programs.

The Postmaster Demon is the head demon, and his permission level in UNIX is 666. (In the Monarch Programming "Mr. Postman" is a code word used internationally.) The most important part of the BEAST system is its communication power. The Electronic Mail System of the BEAST allows it to communicate worldwide, and along with electronic mail comes levels of permission to super user (god) is called Root.

A programmer on the Beast must get permission. His program must get permission. That program that gives permission must also get permission. In other words, there are levels of permission that must be gone through.

This is similar to the Monarch program. For instance, the alters personalities which would control the body during Illuminati gatherings have very tight access permission. It is very hard to access these hierarchy personalities. Both the UNIX system (and the Monarch programming) creates "children" by "spinning". The "child" spins off. When the "child" is finished it is "killed" in UNIX lingo.

When the programmers created child processes in the computer, they were having problems with the child processes killing the parent processes. The same type of problems have had to be dealt with in the Monarch programming. The initial programmer is often the biological parent of the child, and this parent is very responsible for extreme tortures being applied to the child who is being programmed--not to mention all of the expendible children, who are killed in front of the child to highlight the reality of the trauma. The natural reaction of the child being created is to hate the programmer.

Naturally, the Monarch programming had to overcome that natural tendency, which it does very successfully. The UNIX system uses an internal clock within its computer system. The UNIX clock is called CRON. CRON checks files to see if the programmer has put in any files to run. The UNIX system uses data bus lines, which are like the Monarch programming ribbons, which go through the system. These ribbons or data bus lines take information and commands from the computers to other computers.

Within the UNIX system, insiders have revealed that the Daemon (Demon) processes of all the UNIX systems have a security flaw. That flaw is that the Postmaster Daemon has access to them in spite of who the god is of that particular UNIX computer system. So while owners, who purchase UNIX systems think that they have exclusive control over their system, an external Postmaster Daemon coming from the Beast could use its permission levels to over ride the power of the local owner of the system.

The Monarch system has a similar feature, the Illuminati programmers know how to access the base or primal anchors to the programming and yank out any programming they want. All the slaves of these lesser groups such as the CIA, Church of Satan, Mafia, etc. can all be reprogrammed rather quickly to serve the Illuminati, if they are not already due to the Illuminati programmers extra knowledge on how to get into the base programming. In these many ways, the UNIX system serves both real computers and also for the internal computers of some slaves’ mind.

The slave’s system becomes a computer system. It functions as a series of computers that are connected to the master computer which is sunk into the mind at the lowest hypnotic level, which is a level often placed even below an internal "hell pit". To access the different computers, combinations of cards were used for the codes (numbers are also used. See Chapter 4.). Various parts of a Monarch system correspond to what any computer would have. A microprocessor register has 3 sections on a computer to make it functional. In Monarch Systems, you would find these 3 represented by