UNIX Systems & Monarch Programming
Based on Fritz Springmeier's 'The Illuminati Formula' & 'Internet Daemons' by Fenwick McKelvey
The Illuminati Formula
The following begins on page 475 of The Illuminati Formula
How Monarch Slaves Are Designed To Interface With The Unix System Of The Beast Computers
In line with what is being done by the Illuminati around the world with their network of computers--the computers have access codes similar to 666 666 666, and back out and close down codes similar to 999 999 999. These are the codes that the UNIX universal system uses, and the Monarch slaves are being created with codes that interface with the UNIX system for computers. (On some systems if the computer is shutdown it will request an input code of 666fff666fff666fff666...This can then be reversed F6F6F6F6F6F6F6F6F6F6.)
The UNIX system is being used to allow the New World Order’s big BEAST computers to communicate with any known computer, including the minds of their Monarch mind-controlled slaves. In the 1960s, the U.S. Department of Defense began linking computers together into a superhighway now developed into the Internet. Hundreds of thousands of computers around the world are tied in. Like buildings in a city, each computer has its own unique address. Most of these addresses are registered at the Network Information Center in Menlo Park, CA. Individuals can also be registered at the NIC too. The U.S. Military links into the system with their Arpanet and Milnet networks, which tie together such divergent things as MIT computers, West Point computers, NORAD computers, Alr Force Systems Command Space Division computers at El Segundo, CA and U.S. Army DARCOM at Seckenheim, Ger. (to name a few). These are all being tied together to form one vast electronic brain.
There are nine secret BEAST computers of the New World Order, at the time this was written. "Big Bertha" is the nickname of the BEAST computer located at the secret military installation called Dreamland at the secret Groom Lake, NV test site facility. Papoose Lake is referred to as S-4. The other super-secret facilities in the area are named S-2, 8-6, and S-66. This area has become the Illuminati’s prime programming facility for turning out Monarch slaves, and the Monarch slaves which are turned out from this area have turned out to be the worst basket cases. In other words the programming is very severe which is carried out in this area. This area has also been used for the space program, for the U-2 & SR-71, for the CIA’s A-12 spy plane, for the Stealth fighters (Lockheed F-1 17A Attack plane) and bombers, the Aurora, and for the U.S. government’s "Above Top Secret" flying saucers. The Big Bertha computer (named after the Illuminati Mother-of-Darkness Bertha Krupp) can be talked to in half a dozen languages and will answer a person back in the language they speak
On a daily basis, airplanes fly into the Groom Lake facility. The callname of flights bringing workers and people go by the call name "Janet". About 12 Janet flights come into the facility everyday. These flights are usually Boeing 737s and arrive from places like a secure terminal run by EG&G at McCarran Alrport in Las Vegas and from the military’s Palmdale, CA facility. These 737s are unmarked except for a red stripe running down the fuselage. Large military C-130 arrive with cargo, and Illuminati dignitaries arrive in smaller twin-engine craft. Victims for the programming are brought in via planes, & other routes.
One of the BEAST computers occupies three floors of the headquarters of the European Economic Community building in Brussels, not far from the important Illuminati Mother-of-Darkness worldwide headquarters castle near the Fr.-Bel. border near Muno, Belgium. Another BEAST computer is in Luxembourg. In observing the operations of the Illuminati, it has been seen that telephone area codes are used as part of a mind-controlled slave’s code. We do not understand everything about their codes, but it does tie in with other things that are happening.
Every person in the world has been assigned an 18 digit tracking number, which consists of 3 groups of 6 numbers. The first 3 numbers assigned in the BEAST computer to everyone are 666. The next is one’s national code. The U.S. national code is 110. Then the next 3 numbers are your telephone area code, and then finally your 9 digit Social Security number. The code then is 666 + Nation code + Tel. area code + social security no. = BEAST I.D. no. for an individual.
According to Dwight Kinman’s book The World’s Last Dictator, 2nd ed., (Woodburn, OR: Solid Rock Books, p. 256) VISA has already begun issuing VISA cards using the BEAST 18 digit number. When an American makes a bank transaction on an autoteller within a matter of seconds the BEAST has been informed of the activity. These computers use UNIX.
The particular programs for the economic transactions just described are a worldwide computer network called SWIFT (Society For Worldwide Interbank Financial Transactions). The SWIFT works off of the UNIX system and can communicate with any computer. It was developed by AT&T and uses C language. (Bear in mind that there are dialects of UNIX, such as the standard AT&T UNIX and for instance Berkeley UNIX. The UNIX system uses both timesharing and multitasking.
The mind of a Monarch slave also does both multitasking and time sharing. One of the nice UNIX features, is "protected memory", which is also part of the Monarch programming. A kernal is what the UNIX programmers call a "protected person". It is very similar to the internal "person" (alter) who helps the Monarch slave’s programming functions
The big item about UNIX is that it has permissions granted. This is similar to the Monarch programming. Permissions are granted to 3 types of entities. The Top Programmer or "god" as he is called, of the UNIX System receives what is called the individual permission. The next permission is called group permission, and it is given to insiders who work with the system. The final permission type is the world, which has very limited access. The parallel between this and the Monarch programming is surprising. In some cases the programmers may have matched things on a one-to-one correspondence.
The Monarch program also has a Top Programmer who is called "god" to the System. He has total control over the system. His programming permissions can not be deprogrammed out by others who might want to usurp his power.
Hidden from the casual user of the UNIX system are the Daemons and Demons. The UNIX programmers decided to use the old english spelling for demon = Daemon. These are computer processes which work secretly behind the scenes and are given actual demonic names--some corresponding to actual names of historically known demons, such as Asmodeus. Asmodeus is also a demon which is placed into many Monarch slaves.
In the UNIX system these demons are treated like persons in the computer’s user director. Demons in the computer system do not have to log onto the computer, but they work behind the scenes and are given the same powers that people users are given. They are set up in the same structure as how the computer treats people. Permission in the UNIX system is granted using an 8 bit count with 0 through 7. The three kinds of permission are the read, write, and execute permissions. If no permission were granted in any way the UNIX system would indicate" "on the screen which means 000000 000 or nine 0’s.
The super user called god is given the code 777 which means super user. However, the permission of 666 gives the user the power to everything the 777 permission gives, except that the 777 permission allows the god the master programmer to execute not executable programs.
The Postmaster Demon is the head demon, and his permission level in UNIX is 666. (In the Monarch Programming "Mr. Postman" is a code word used internationally.) The most important part of the BEAST system is its communication power. The Electronic Mail System of the BEAST allows it to communicate worldwide, and along with electronic mail comes levels of permission to super user (god) is called Root.
A programmer on the Beast must get permission. His program must get permission. That program that gives permission must also get permission. In other words, there are levels of permission that must be gone through.
This is similar to the Monarch program. For instance, the alters personalities which would control the body during Illuminati gatherings have very tight access permission. It is very hard to access these hierarchy personalities. Both the UNIX system (and the Monarch programming) creates "children" by "spinning". The "child" spins off. When the "child" is finished it is "killed" in UNIX lingo.
When the programmers created child processes in the computer, they were having problems with the child processes killing the parent processes. The same type of problems have had to be dealt with in the Monarch programming. The initial programmer is often the biological parent of the child, and this parent is very responsible for extreme tortures being applied to the child who is being programmed--not to mention all of the expendible children, who are killed in front of the child to highlight the reality of the trauma. The natural reaction of the child being created is to hate the programmer.
Naturally, the Monarch programming had to overcome that natural tendency, which it does very successfully. The UNIX system uses an internal clock within its computer system. The UNIX clock is called CRON. CRON checks files to see if the programmer has put in any files to run. The UNIX system uses data bus lines, which are like the Monarch programming ribbons, which go through the system. These ribbons or data bus lines take information and commands from the computers to other computers.
Within the UNIX system, insiders have revealed that the Daemon (Demon) processes of all the UNIX systems have a security flaw. That flaw is that the Postmaster Daemon has access to them in spite of who the god is of that particular UNIX computer system. So while owners, who purchase UNIX systems think that they have exclusive control over their system, an external Postmaster Daemon coming from the Beast could use its permission levels to over ride the power of the local owner of the system.
The Monarch system has a similar feature, the Illuminati programmers know how to access the base or primal anchors to the programming and yank out any programming they want. All the slaves of these lesser groups such as the CIA, Church of Satan, Mafia, etc. can all be reprogrammed rather quickly to serve the Illuminati, if they are not already due to the Illuminati programmers extra knowledge on how to get into the base programming. In these many ways, the UNIX system serves both real computers and also for the internal computers of some slaves’ mind.
The slave’s system becomes a computer system. It functions as a series of computers that are connected to the master computer which is sunk into the mind at the lowest hypnotic level, which is a level often placed even below an internal "hell pit". To access the different computers, combinations of cards were used for the codes (numbers are also used. See Chapter 4.). Various parts of a Monarch system correspond to what any computer would have. A microprocessor register has 3 sections on a computer to make it functional. In Monarch Systems, you would find these 3 represented by
Stored data in the library and alters with photographic memories,
An instruction section with codes
Stacking mechanisms.
Linked to all this were a crystal, clock, hour glasses, a compass and an entire demonic command structure. The eye in front of the big computer will be protected by legions of spirits. The front big computer runs front quadrants and the back computer runs the deeper quadrants.
The software so to speak for the Omega programming (computer) may be set up to include a stacking program called the Potter’s Wheel. The Potter’s Wheel is a misuse of the Bible, and is a type of programming that the Charismatic/pentecostal movement carries out. The Mormons and the Catholics have their own distinctive "software" programs.
An initial stacking mechanism would work by telling alters to "Stand in Order according to rank and serial no." Another code along with a hand signal would place the Gatekeeper alters up on the Potter’s wheel for their "creator" to work on them. A group of alters could be taught to go up on their Potter’s wheel by seeing a pattern of dominoes. It is whatever the programmer decides
The dominoes were used for coding, but they also had the programming feature of being able to tie alters together so that if the System is tampered with out of sequence, a domino effect would take place. This domino effect is for one program to set off another program to set off another program. Soon the Monarch slave’s mind is trying to deal with dozens of suicide programs running simultaneously, along with perhaps other programs such as scrambling programs.
For instance, one story line used is the mice run up and down and open up new levels of programming and are tied to the pendulum/clock mechanism. The mice can activate the hour glass, and a gold-winged green skirted fairy Whisper balances the hour glass on her wings. If the slave goes toward freedom, the slave’s mind triggers programs of all kinds, and the mind ends up not knowing if it was coming or going with all the different programs which activate.
A more exhaustive look at all the craziness and activity of the Omega & Gamma programs which activate to defend the Illuminati’s Mind Control are given in other chapters. The programming has been designed that if it was taken out improperly, it is to come back Seven times Seven stronger. This is also a clue that the programming is partly a demonic manifestation, cf. MT 12:43-45 et al.
Components of the Controls
At the center of the System are the mechanisms that control it, such as the Master Computer, the All-Seeing Eye, the Compass, the Master Clock, and the Quadrants that tie in together. The System may have 3 hourglasses spinning on axes. These hour glasses can also be called matrixes, which are on your standard 3 axes, a X axis, a Y axis & a Z axis. The worlds are various sections of these matrixes.
There are backup worlds & mirror image worlds. Occasionally, there will be a double system. Some of the more important alter System are even far more complex than a double System or a double Double System. Each alter is split so that every alter has another alter created from it.
Then there are demonic doubles--demonic mirror images in the System. The double images shown in the picture are very real when describing our System. Some therapists have noticed "Satanic Guardian Angels" which talk to their patients. They do not know what to make of these. Some classify them as hallucinations, because they do not have any room in their belief system for demonology. These are the demons that do control the multiple’s mind.
Binary Code -
Loves Me/Loves Me Not
All computers run off of base 2--which uses the numbers 0, and 1. 0 and 1 can be represented as on and off. In the programming, they were represented by "He Loves Me", "He Loves Me Not." The Programmers, especially Dr. Mengele, enjoyed taking a daisy and pulling its petals off one at a time. First petal, "I love you". Second Petal, "I love you not." IF the last daisy petal was "I love you not"--then the child was dramatically killed in front of other children to be programmed.
The Illuminati’s method of death--skinning alive--has been developed into a fine art, for both programming and ceremonies. A drawing of this skinning procedure by a witness is on pg. 338.
Internet Daemons
Please check out the short summary article on Internet Daemons
UNIX Systems - Analysis
The UNIX system facilitates Monarch programming in several ways, including through its permission system, its ability to multitask and time share, and its use of "demons".
UNIX Demons as Analogous to Internet Daemons: The "UNIX Monarch" document explicitly uses the term "demons" to describe computer processes that run in the background, and these are given demonic names. This aligns with the concept of internet daemons in "Internet Daemons," which are described as software programs that control data flows in the internet's infrastructure.
Both UNIX demons and internet daemons operate behind the scenes, performing essential tasks to keep their respective systems running. In UNIX, they manage tasks within the computer, and in the internet they manage tasks related to data flow.
In the UNIX system, these demons are treated like users within the computer's user directory, having different levels of permissions, mirroring the ways internet daemons have different roles in packet inspection, routing, and queuing.
Permission Systems as a Form of Flow Control: The UNIX permission system, with its individual, group, and world permissions, is a way of controlling access to resources and information within the system. This concept is similar to the idea of flow control discussed in "Internet Daemons", where daemons manage the conditions of transmission to control the flow of data through the network.
In both cases, control is exercised through a hierarchical system, where some entities have more power and access than others. In UNIX, this is reflected in the "Top Programmer" or "god" having total control, while in the internet, some daemons have more influence over flow control than others.
The super user, or "god", in the UNIX system has the code 777, giving them complete control over the system, while the Postmaster Daemon has a permission level of 666. This mirrors how certain daemons in the internet infrastructure have greater control over the network.
UNIX Clock as a Control Mechanism: The UNIX system uses an internal clock called CRON, which checks files and is similar to the Monarch programming ribbons. This aligns with the idea that daemons are constantly working to maintain order and control in their respective systems. The clock checks files to see if the programmer has put in any files to run. This is similar to how daemons inspect packets to make decisions about transmission in the internet.
Hierarchical Structure and Control: Both the UNIX system and Monarch programming create hierarchical structures of control, and the UNIX system helps to reinforce these hierarchies. The use of access codes in UNIX, like 666 666 666 and 999 999 999, further suggests that the UNIX system may be used to control both the computer and the human mind through Monarch programming.
Optimization: The "UNIX Monarch" text does not directly use the term optimization, but both the UNIX system and the daemons within it are designed to make the system operate more efficiently. This parallels the concept of daemonic optimization described in "Internet Daemons," where internet daemons work to optimize the flow of data across the network.
Key Aspects of How UNIX is used in Monarch Programming:
Permissions: The UNIX system has a permission system that is similar to the hierarchy within the Monarch program. There are three types of permissions in the UNIX system: individual, group, and world.
Individual permission is given to insiders.
Group permission is the next level of access.
World permission is the lowest level of access.
The "Top Programmer" has complete control over the system. This is similar to the "god" figure in the Monarch program.
The "super user" in the UNIX system is called "god," and is given the code 777, which means they have complete power over the system. However, the 777 permission does not allow the "god" to execute non-executable programs.
The Postmaster Daemon is the head demon in the UNIX system, with a permission level of 666.
Multitasking and Time Sharing: The UNIX system allows for both multitasking and time sharing, which is also part of the Monarch programming.
A key feature of UNIX is protected memory, which is similar to the internal person (alter) who helps the Monarch slave's programming functions.
Demons: The UNIX system uses "demons," which are computer processes that work behind the scenes and are given actual demonic names. These demons are treated like people in the computer's user directory.
The Postmaster Demon, for example, has access to the entire system.
The "demons" in the UNIX system are set up in the same structure as how Monarch slaves are set up, and have different levels of permissions.
Access Codes: The UNIX system uses access codes similar to those used by the Illuminati.
The codes 666 666 666 and 999 999 999 are used to interface with the UNIX system.
Communication: The UNIX system is used to allow computers to communicate worldwide.
The Electronic Mail System of the BEAST allows levels of permission to super users.
Programming Language: The programs used for economic transactions use the C language and can communicate with any computer.
UNIX is also used to establish a system of economic transactions called SWIFT.
In addition, the UNIX system uses a clock called CRON to check files and data lines which are like the Monarch programming ribbons. These ribbons take information and commands from the computers to other computers.
The UNIX system also has a feature called the "Potter's Wheel," which is a type of programming that is a misuse of the Bible, and is a type of programming that the Charismatic/Pentecostal movement carries out. The initial stacking mechanism would work by telling alters to "Stand in Order according to rank and serial no.". Another code along with a hand signal would place the Gatekeeper alters up on the Potter’s wheel for their “creator” to work on them.
The UNIX system is also used in conjunction with a system of "Jokers" who are like wild cards within the system, and can imitate anything. The Jokers are spirits who can take any form and do anything they want until they are bound.
Two Types of Daemonic Optimization
Two types of daemonic optimization discussed in the sources are nonsynchronous optimization and polychronous optimization. These two types of optimization differ in their approach to managing the internet's infrastructure.
Here's a breakdown of each type:
Nonsynchronous Optimization:
This approach aligns with the original principles of the ARPANET, which emphasizes the importance of leaving the core infrastructure relatively simple and pushing control to the edges of the network.
Nonsynchronous optimization relies on the "End-to-End" principle (E2E), which dictates that daemons at the edges of the infrastructure should handle key decisions about transmission, while core daemons should be "dumb".
The goal is to accommodate all kinds of networks without the obligation to manage them well, allowing for a diversity of networks without trying to impose a specific order. This approach accepts that the optimal is unsettled and allows for a more flexible system, even if it is less performant.
This type of optimization does not call for many daemons beyond the original IMPs.
Polychronous Optimization:
This approach stratifies networks into classes and tiers, allocating bandwidth accordingly.
Polychronous optimization is based on the belief that there is a solution to managing the multitude of networks on the internet.
In this model, daemons in the middle of the infrastructure become more powerful and influential, and the infrastructure takes on greater management responsibilities.
It aims to create a regulated system of service guarantees and data limits, replacing the unpredictable nature of nonsynchronous optimization with a more managed approach.
Polychronous optimization introduces more daemons into the infrastructure and uses their flow control toward the center in order to better manage these many networks.
This approach involves assigning different temporalities with comparative values, like assigning file sharing a lower priority and allowing other kinds of communication to operate optimally.
Polychronous optimization is driven by the ability to make decisions about the value of a packet, and to incorporate new networks into an economy of bandwidth, where they have a lower value and priority.
In summary, nonsynchronous optimization aims for a more decentralized, flexible system, while polychronous optimization seeks to impose more control and management to ensure efficient bandwidth allocation, which often includes prioritizing certain types of network traffic.
In Relation to Monarch Programming
The two types of daemonic optimization, nonsynchronous and polychronous, can be understood as different approaches to control within the hierarchical structure of the Monarch Program's UNIX system.
Here's how these optimization types might manifest within that system:
Nonsynchronous Optimization in a Monarch Context:
In this scenario, the UNIX system would be set up to reflect the "best efforts" approach of nonsynchronous optimization, with minimal intervention from the core. This would mean that the "god" or top programmer would not exert centralized control over the daemons, allowing them to operate more autonomously at the edges of the system.
The system would allow for a diversity of "alters," each with its own tasks and processes, without a rigid structure that forces them into a specific hierarchy.
The daemons, representing different alters or functions within the Monarch system, would be responsible for managing their own processes. This could be seen as analogous to how, in a nonsynchronous internet, the daemons at the edges of the network are responsible for most of the decision making.
The goal of this approach would be to allow the different components of the Monarch programming to function without being tightly controlled, which might foster a degree of flexibility within the system.
However, this decentralized approach might also lead to unpredictability, as different alters might operate in conflicting ways.
Polychronous Optimization in a Monarch Context:
In this case, the UNIX system would be structured to impose a more rigid hierarchical control, reflecting the polychronous optimization seen in modern internet infrastructures.
The "god" or top programmer would have greater control over the daemons, acting as a central authority in the system, with the daemons representing different alters or functions within the Monarch system.
This would result in a system where different alters or processes are assigned different priorities, and their "bandwidth" or access to system resources is managed by the core. This can be seen as analogous to the way in which polychronous optimization prioritizes some types of traffic over others in the internet.
The daemons in the middle of the infrastructure would be more powerful, inspecting and controlling processes, and allocating resources according to the priorities set by the central authority. This would create a more managed system, where the goal is to optimize the whole by prioritizing different actions and processes at the center.
This type of optimization could be seen in a system where certain alters are given more time to operate, while others are given less or even denied access to system resources. The Postmaster Daemon, with its 666 permission level, might be a central agent in enforcing these priorities, as an analogue to a more powerful daemon in the polychronous system.
The aim of this approach would be to create an efficient and controlled system, but it would come at the cost of less autonomy and flexibility.
Similarities and Differences:
Both approaches use the UNIX system as a means to organize and control processes, and in both cases, daemons are utilized as a key part of the control system.
Both approaches share the core goal of optimization: to make the system work as effectively as possible, but their methods for optimization are different.
The key difference lies in where the decision-making power is located:
Nonsynchronous optimization emphasizes decentralization, where the edges (daemons or alters) have more autonomy, similar to the end-to-end principle.
Polychronous optimization emphasizes centralization, where the core (the "god" figure) manages and controls the edges, similar to how traffic management systems operate in the polychronous internet.
In conclusion, the two optimization types offer distinct ways to understand how the control mechanisms within the Monarch Program might work. The system could prioritize either decentralized processes or centralized management, reflecting the two different types of daemonic optimization. This distinction underscores how daemons and hierarchical control structures can be used to influence flow and prioritize action in different ways within a system.
UNIX Nature of Monarch Programming
Here’s a detailed look at how these concepts connect:
Alters as Processes/Users: Within a Monarch system, alters are described as dissociated parts of the mind with separate identities. In a UNIX system, processes are the individual tasks that the computer performs. In "UNIX Monarch.pdf", demons are treated like users in the computer's user directory. The connection is that alters, like processes or demons in UNIX, are distinct parts of a larger system that have their own roles, permissions, and functions. This is echoed in the "Internet Daemons" book, where daemons are described as the software programs that control the data flows in the internet's infrastructures.
Demons as Background Processes: The "UNIX Monarch" document explicitly uses the term "demons" to describe computer processes that run in the background. These daemons are given actual demonic names. This usage directly connects with the idea of demons within a Monarch system as spiritual entities that influence alters. In both cases, demons (or daemons) operate behind the scenes, managing various functions and exerting control, whether within the mind or within a computer system. In "Internet Daemons", daemons are those processes that have been banished from the user interface, but that are key to its function. Similarly, the "deeper" alters are not readily apparent to the front alter of an MPD/DID system.
Hierarchical Control: The Monarch program, as described in "The Illuminati Formula," utilizes a rigid hierarchical structure with a top programmer or "god" having ultimate control. The "UNIX Monarch" document shows that the UNIX system mirrors this, with a super user who has the code 777 and who has complete control over the system. This parallels the control mechanisms described in "Internet Daemons", where some daemons have more influence over the network than others. In the Monarch system, certain alters, often cult alters, are given immense power and indoctrination to rule over a system.
Permissions as Access Control: The UNIX system uses a permission system (read, write, execute) with individual, group, and world permissions to control access to resources. Similarly, the Monarch program uses access codes to control which alters can come to the front, and what information they can access. Both are ways of establishing levels of access and control, either within a computer system or within the mind of a programmed individual. In "Internet Daemons", daemons also operate with various levels of access and control of the network infrastructure and data flows.
Internal Computer Systems: The "UNIX Monarch" source describes how a computer is built internally in the mind of the victim, with various parts of the Monarch system corresponding to what a computer would have. The document mentions a “BEAST computer” and that the system functions as a series of computers connected to a master computer. This concept ties into the idea that the mind of a Monarch slave is like a computer system, with internal networks, data storage, and control mechanisms. This is further supported by the way programming is described, with concepts like "utility programs" and the use of dominoes as a "motherboard". According to "The Illuminati Formula", each alter can be linked to an internal computer. The "Internet Daemons" text provides a way to think about the internal system as an infrastructure, where the daemons perform key tasks.
Optimization and Flow Control: The concept of daemonic optimization from "Internet Daemons" can be applied to the Monarch system. Nonsynchronous optimization, with its decentralized approach, could be seen in a Monarch system where different alters are allowed to function more autonomously, whereas polychronous optimization, with its central management, is a system where the "god" programmer exerts more direct control, managing the different alters’ actions. In both cases, daemons/alters function to optimize the system to complete specific goals, either through decentralization or central management.
The Postmaster Daemon: In "UNIX Monarch" the Postmaster Daemon is described as a head demon within the system, with a permission level of 666. The Postmaster has access to all other demons within the UNIX system, regardless of their own permissions. In the context of the Monarch programming, it might be a central alter or demon that oversees many other alters or sub-systems. In "Internet Daemons", the Postmaster Demon could be understood to be similar to the daemons that control the flow of data and assign value to packets.
Internal Structures and Maps: In the mind control system, there are internal worlds, and cities, and maps to these structures. According to the sources, an alter can be assigned a "god" or "demon" during programming and structured in a way that reflects occult philosophies. The "UNIX Monarch" describes that the system is structured geographically and in 3-D cube structures, and that a computer is placed in the bottom of the mind. This relates to the internet concept of an infrastructure as discussed in "Internet Daemons", and that an "architecture" is needed to organize daemons.
Layering and Mirrors: In the older Illuminati programming, the sources describe how mirrors are placed into the system, with demons layered behind them. The demons protect the mirrors, and if a mirror is broken, all hell breaks loose. This is similar to the way that the internal programs in the Monarch system can be tied together, so that if one program is tampered with, another program will be set off.
In summary, the concept of UNIX Monarch programming combines the trauma-based control of Monarch programming with the structuring and control mechanisms of UNIX systems. The use of demons/daemons, permissions, internal computer structures, and hierarchical control creates a system where the mind of the victim is treated as a computer system, where the programming goals are achieved through layers of control that function similarly to the way the internet is structured. This interconnectedness is further illuminated through the concept of daemons from "Internet Daemons", which offers a framework to understand how these systems function.
Inner Worlds / Programs
The sources suggest that the idea of human programming as analogous to computer programming, with a "program" being a form of mythology or mythos that dictates a person's inner world, is a central concept in understanding how mind control is implemented. This involves creating internal worlds and systems of beliefs and behaviors that function similarly to computer programs, complete with their own logic, rules, and functions.
Key points supporting this idea include:
Mind as a Computer: The sources frequently depict the mind as a complex computer system. This is not merely a metaphor but a foundational concept for how programming is structured. The mind is seen as having various components, including a central processing unit (the "BEAST computer"), memory storage, and operational processes. Just as a computer runs software programs, the mind is programmed with specific belief systems, behaviors, and emotional responses. The sources describe internal computers, which are elaborate arrangements of dissociated parts and memories built into the slave’s mind to cause the victim’s mind to have mechanical computer-like responses.
Programs as Scripts and Mythos: The "programs" in this context are not just sets of commands, but also intricate stories, mythologies, and belief systems that the victim internalizes. These scripts are developed and implemented by the programmer. The programmer uses stories, virtual reality, and other means to give alters a personal history, a job within the system, and rules for functioning. The sources indicate that these stories and scripts act as a sort of software program for the alters and shape the alter's reality. These scripts create the mythology that the alters will operate from. The scripts can come from books such as The Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland, which are used as programming "software". Additionally, The Tall Book of Make Believe was used to give alters identities as "nobody".
Alters as Modular Units: In this framework, alters are akin to modular units within a computer program. Each alter is given a specific identity, role, and function within the overall system. The mind is fractured, and each piece can be given its own self-image and habits. These alters function as distinct programs that can be called upon as needed, making the victim's mind a complex, multifaceted system. For example, an alter may be programmed to be a gem, rock, tape recorder, poodle, white kitten, dove or a horse.
Inner Worlds as Operating Environments: The sources discuss the creation of internal worlds within the victim's mind. These worlds are not merely imaginary spaces; they are operating environments where alters exist, function, and interact according to programmed scripts and rules. The programmer designs these inner worlds with specific purposes, including assigning each a god or demon. The victim’s mind can contain internal cities or worlds and may even have internal "7 wonders of the ancient world".
Control Structures as Hierarchical Systems: Just like a computer operating system, the programming system has a hierarchical control structure. There is a "top programmer" who acts as the "god" of the system, and the structure follows the UNIX model in terms of permissions and access control. Similar to a UNIX system using a superuser with a 777 access code, there is a hierarchical system of permissions within the mind. The internal structure will include hierarchies where the programmers credit themselves with bringing order out of chaos.
Programming Languages and Codes: The programming uses specific codes and languages to control the system. The codes can be numerical, symbolic, or linguistic, and are often based on occult traditions, such as Hebrew and Druidic letters. Similar to how computer programs use code to communicate instructions, the programming system uses access codes to control which alters come forward and what information they can access. This also means that internal alters have the ability to change the codes if they need to protect the programming.
Demons as Daemons: The concept of "demons" is also integrated into the programming model. Just as "daemons" in computer systems are background processes that maintain system operations, demons in this context are seen as spiritual entities that help implement and maintain the programming. These "cognitive demon processes" go through the mind and shout the wishes of the "intention store". The demons are not only a metaphor, but something that the programmers also believe in, as they see themselves working with Lucifer, and will try to create the alters and demonize the alters.
Trauma and Repetition as Programming Techniques: Just as computer programs are written using specific lines of code, programming of the mind uses repeated trauma and cues to establish the programming in the mind. The goal of the programming is to create new workable parts within the system and that the young parts are strategically placed in the system so they can be called up from anyplace in the system. The process is a step by step building process, just as learning is.
Internal Computers: The sources also describe internal computers that are built into the slave's mind. The programming involves an internal system established by horrendous trauma for the alter personalities involving internal mental imagery, which is driven by demons. The layering of programming is seen as demonic by the programmers. The internal computer system is designed to control the flow of information between the different alters and keep the overall system running effectively.
The sources consistently draw parallels between the structure and function of computer systems and the way that the mind is programmed and controlled, suggesting that the idea of human programming being nearly the same concept as computer programming is a deliberate methodology used in mind control systems. The concept of a "program" being a form of mythology or mythos that shapes the inner world of the victim is central to this process. The programmer acts as the coder, creating scripts that define the victim's perception of reality, just as software code dictates the function of a computer program. The victim then operates based on the instructions and mythos provided by the programmer.
