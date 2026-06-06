🎧Pandora's Box & mRNA Gene Editing [Dr. Rima E. Laibow]

The Covid pandemic was the test run for an even more sinister plot to come. mRNA Vaccination - BELIEVE IT OR NOT!
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Source: https://rumble.com/v2rvofa-pandoras-box-mrna-gene-editing-believe-it-or-not.html
The Hagmann Report May 26, 2023
Jesse Ventura tru TV Dec 30, 2009
Dr. Rima E. Laibow MD
Dr David Martin, Covid Summit III May 3, 2023 - Concrete Evidence
Dr. Rima E. Laibow MD BREAKING FOX NEWS MAY 29, 2023
W.H.O. - The World Holocaust Organization.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General of the World Health Organization.
Dr. Rima E. Laibow - Flashback Feb 2010
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Jesse Ventura & Dr. Rima Laibow
“Experimental Gene Therapy”
Bill Gates Presentation to CIA on Vaccine for Religious Fundamentalism (FundVax)
Bill Gates is a Religious Fundamentalist
And Also: https://www.henrymakow.com/000447.html
https://nypost.com/2025/06/03/health/doctor-on-whats-causing-spike-of-stroke-cases-in-young-people/
“Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated”
Conclusions
Although the authors frame their findings as “Long COVID,” the underlying data reveal something far more consequential:
100% of vaccinated participants had amyloid microclots.
Large, fibrinolysis-resistant amyloid microclots were concentrated in the Long vaccine group.
No participant had laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Spike protein alone produced identical amyloid microclots in vitro.
With 94% vaccination uptake, the biological signal is overwhelmingly linked to spike exposure in a vaccinated population.
These findings carry serious public-health implications:
Every vaccinated individual in the study showed early-stage amyloid microclots, raising alarms about cumulative vascular injury across the entire globe.
The pathology mirrors the large white fibrous clots now documented by embalmers and forensic analysts.
And critically:
The CDC and federal public-health agencies must finally do their job and launch an immediate, transparent investigation into these findings.
Failing to intestigate the white fibrous clot situation constitutes a dereliction of duty.
Any platform delivering spike protein into human circulation must be immediately banned for human use.