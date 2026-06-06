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🎧Pandora's Box & mRNA Gene Editing [Dr. Rima E. Laibow]
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🎧Pandora's Box & mRNA Gene Editing [Dr. Rima E. Laibow]

Is human gene-editing opening Pandora’s Box? A collection of clips on the topic of mRNA primarily featuring Dr. Rima Laibow who predicted the COVID pandemic years before it happened.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 06, 2026

The Covid pandemic was the test run for an even more sinister plot to come. mRNA Vaccination - BELIEVE IT OR NOT!

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Source: https://rumble.com/v2rvofa-pandoras-box-mrna-gene-editing-believe-it-or-not.html

  • The Hagmann Report May 26, 2023

  • Jesse Ventura tru TV Dec 30, 2009

  • Dr. Rima E. Laibow MD

  • Dr David Martin, Covid Summit III May 3, 2023 - Concrete Evidence

  • Dr. Rima E. Laibow MD BREAKING FOX NEWS MAY 29, 2023

  • W.H.O. - The World Holocaust Organization.

  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General of the World Health Organization.

  • Dr. Rima E. Laibow - Flashback Feb 2010

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Jesse Ventura & Dr. Rima Laibow

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“Experimental Gene Therapy”

Bill Gates Presentation to CIA on Vaccine for Religious Fundamentalism (FundVax)

Bill Gates is a Religious Fundamentalist

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And Also: https://www.henrymakow.com/000447.html

Source Link: https://www.medicine.news/2024-12-21-yale-study-spike-proteins-covid-jabs-persist.html

https://nypost.com/2025/06/03/health/doctor-on-whats-causing-spike-of-stroke-cases-in-young-people/

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Documents Post-Vaccine Magnetism
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH…
Read more
a year ago · 299 likes · 109 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

“Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated”

Source: https://www.globalresearch.ca/breaking-study-anomalous-amyloid-microclots-found-in-100-of-the-covid-19-vaccinated/5906135

Conclusions

Although the authors frame their findings as “Long COVID,” the underlying data reveal something far more consequential:

  • 100% of vaccinated participants had amyloid microclots.

  • Large, fibrinolysis-resistant amyloid microclots were concentrated in the Long vaccine group.

  • No participant had laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.

  • Spike protein alone produced identical amyloid microclots in vitro.

  • With 94% vaccination uptake, the biological signal is overwhelmingly linked to spike exposure in a vaccinated population.

These findings carry serious public-health implications:

  • Every vaccinated individual in the study showed early-stage amyloid microclots, raising alarms about cumulative vascular injury across the entire globe.

  • The pathology mirrors the large white fibrous clots now documented by embalmers and forensic analysts.

And critically:

  • The CDC and federal public-health agencies must finally do their job and launch an immediate, transparent investigation into these findings.

  • Failing to intestigate the white fibrous clot situation constitutes a dereliction of duty.

  • Any platform delivering spike protein into human circulation must be immediately banned for human use.

See Episode #27 of the Masters Mahan Podcast

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