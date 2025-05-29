This source, The Law of One: Book V: Personal Material, provides fragmented excerpts and commentary from the ongoing channeled communication with an entity named Ra. The text explores various topics, including the potential for negative entities to mimic positive ones during channeling, the importance of challenging entities with one's highest principle, and the nature of the "original thought" as the basis of creation. The personal commentaries reveal the human struggles and dedication of the research group (Carla, Don, and Jim), touching on challenges like physical ailments, relationship dynamics, and the difficulties of disseminating the Law of One teachings while resisting the allure of mundane or sensational information like UFO sightings and the potential for negative entity interference in daily life. Ultimately, the fragments and reflections emphasize the central tenet of living in love and persistent service to others despite life's inevitable suffering and confusion.

Law of One Deep Dives

Resources

0:00 -19:27

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the importance of challenging entities that wish to channel?

The sources emphasize the critical need for an instrument (channel) to challenge any entity seeking to communicate. This is done by demanding to know if the entity comes in the name of the highest principle the instrument holds dear, such as Jesus the Christ, service to others, or the Christ consciousness. This act of challenge creates a "wall of light" that entities of negative polarity cannot easily penetrate, ensuring the safety and purity of the contact.

What is the Ra group's process for attempting contact with a channel?

The Ra group describes their contact process as entering the energy field at a "slight angle towards the back of the top of the head in a narrow but strong area of intensity." They note that they are unable to offer "conditioning" due to their own transmitting limitations. The channel needs to be able to feel this specific vibration to speak their thoughts. The process can be met with resistance from the channel, and Ra is willing to move on to another instrument if contact is not preferable for the initial channel.

What is the source of the UFOs mentioned by Ra, and what are their capabilities?

According to Ra, the UFOs discussed are technological achievements of current Earth peoples, specifically from military complexes of various nations. These craft are not intended for the service of mankind but for potential destructive use. They utilize the Earth's electromagnetic field for energy and are equipped with psychotronic and particle beam weaponry. These weapons have been used to alter weather patterns and enhance planetary vibratory change.

Are these human-made UFOs piloted?

No, Ra states that these craft are not piloted by occupants. They are controlled by computer from a remote source.

How does the use of substances like LSD and marijuana affect channeling abilities?

Ra indicates that substances can affect channeling. While LSD can energize or speed up vital forces, making it "positive to a certain extent," it is not recommended for the instrument due to the toll it takes on vital energies afterward. Marijuana is considered unhelpful for service due to distortions towards "chemical lapses within the mind complex causing lack of synaptic continuity," though the instrument in question had not used it during the channeling service.

How does sexual energy transfer relate to the instrument's ability to channel?

The sources suggest that for the instrument, sexual energy transfer can aid vital energy and the contact with Ra. This is not universally true for all third-density beings; for many, undeveloped spiritual circuitry could be overwhelmed by such energy. However, for this specific instrument, having integrated mind, body, and spirit energies in sexual expression, transferring sexual energy also means transferring spiritual energy, which is beneficial for the contact. Social interaction and companionship are also considered beneficial due to sensitivity to subtle energy transfers.

What is the significance of the instrument's physical ailments and pain?

The instrument's physical distortions, including pain, are deeply connected to her pre-incarnative choices and balancing process. These limitations, while uncomfortable, are viewed as catalyst for learning compassion for self and others. Accepting limitations and learning to receive love and acceptance from others are highlighted as crucial for alleviating pain and maintaining the ability to serve as a channel. Ra notes that the instrument's will to serve is very strong but needs to be balanced with knowledge of her physical limitations.

How can the support group best aid the instrument and the contact?

The support group plays a vital role in maintaining the harmony necessary for the contact. Their support is crucial for the instrument to continue serving. Specific suggestions include maintaining harmony within the group, providing praise and thanksgiving, and aiding the instrument in accepting help and acknowledging limitations. Physical care, including providing appropriate dwelling conditions (like controlling humidity), exercise, nutrition, and ensuring adequate rest, is also emphasized as essential.

Briefing Document: The Law of One: Book V: Personal Material

This document provides a detailed overview of "The Law of One: Book V: Personal Material," drawing upon the provided excerpts from the book. This volume contains fragments from the 106 sessions with Ra that were omitted from the first four books due to their predominantly personal nature. The intention behind publishing this material later was to use these personal experiences to illustrate the general application of the Law of One principles to all seekers of truth.

Purpose and Content of Book V

"The Law of One: Book V" consists of fragments omitted from the initial four books of the series, along with commentary by Jim McCarty and Carla L. Rueckert. The primary reason for the initial omission was the concern that readers might become overly interested in the personalities involved rather than focusing on the information itself. By publishing this personal material later, the authors hoped to demonstrate how the principles discussed in the Ra contact apply to individuals with normal human emotions, strengths, and weaknesses.

The content of Book V delves into various personal challenges, health issues, relational dynamics within the channeling group, and specific incidents that occurred during the Ra contact sessions, often revealing more about the human experience of the channel (Carla Rueckert), the questioner (Don Elkins), and the scribe (Jim McCarty). It includes reflections from Jim and Carla on their experiences and the material presented.

The Ra Contact and the Group

The Ra contact occurred through a group comprising Don Elkins (questioner), Carla L. Rueckert (instrument/channel), and Jim McCarty (scribe/support). The harmony between these three individuals was the primary factor that allowed Ra to speak through their group. They began as a group seeking to serve others at the end of 1980 and were amazed to become part of the Ra contact within three weeks. The death of Don Elkins in November 1984 marked the end of the Ra contact. The remaining members, Carla and Jim, did not consciously seek a third person to reestablish contact, believing that surrendering their will to the Greater Will was the most appropriate path for service. They saw Don's death as a potential sign that the Ra contact was complete.

The group used what they called "tuned trance telepathy" to communicate with Ra. This involved Carla entering a trance state where her spirit was apparently cared for by Ra while Ra used her body from a distance to form words responding to Don's questions. Ra noted they had only gross control over her body, sometimes having difficulty repositioning her hands when she experienced pain flares.

The harmony within the group was stable due to the three members living together, which was a critical ingredient in establishing and maintaining the contact. Ra emphasized harmony as a basic requirement for the contact, recommending that anyone attending a session have the appropriate attitude for seeking and be in harmony with the existing members.

Nature of the Communication with Ra

Ra communicated through a "narrow band vibration" or wavelength. This meant that only information of the purest and most precise nature concerning the evolution of mind, body, and spirit could be successfully transmitted on a sustainable basis. Asking questions of a "transient nature" (specific, mundane, or related to conspiracy theories) was likened to trying to run a finely-tuned engine on crude petroleum. Such questions could cause the contact to go out of tune and eventually be lost or replaced by negative entities. Ra preferred the question-and-answer format as it allowed the group's free will to decide what information to seek, rather than Ra determining the choice through a lecture method.

Tuning the group and challenging the contact were processes utilized to ensure a positive connection and prevent negative entities from mimicking the source. Tuning involved each individual refining their desire to serve others. Challenging involved mentally demanding to know if the entities came in the name of a high principle, creating a "wall of light" against negative polarity entities. Carla used this method for the first two sessions, but subsequently went into trance involuntarily and was unable to challenge in that way; instead, the group used a ritual of walking the Circle of One and group meditation for tuning.

Ra's communication style was noted as technical, representing an attempt to create a neutral vocabulary for metaphysical issues. Even when answering specific questions, Ra would word responses to maximize accuracy of nuances, which sometimes worked against simple, lucid prose.

Key Personal Themes and Topics

The book explores several recurring personal themes and topics through the experiences of the group members:

Wanderers

The concept of Wanderers is discussed, describing entities who incarnate on Earth from higher densities (typically fifth or sixth) to be of service, despite suffering from a forgetting process and experiencing physical ailments due to the vibrational mismatch with Earth's third density. Carla notes that Wanderers often desire a spiritual home, identity, and way of service. Ra identified all three group members (Don, Carla, Jim) as Wanderers on a mission. Two were of sixth-density origin, and one of fifth-density origin harvestable to sixth who chose to return due to a loving association. A significant portion of sixth-density Wanderers on Earth are from Ra's social memory complex, with others from groups that aided Atlantis and South America. Wanderers heal themselves through realizing the intelligent infinity within, which requires conscious awareness of spiritual reality. Carla encourages Wanderers to connect with other awakened consciousnesses.

Health Issues

The physical health of the instrument, Carla, was a significant concern throughout the contact. She experienced chronic rheumatoid arthritis, kidney problems, allergies, and low physical energy. Ra suggested these limitations were pre-incarnatively chosen to provide an inner focus for her meditative work and prepare her for channeling, rather than allowing outer expression that might dissipate inner orientation. Acceptance of these limitations was key to easing her pain. Physical exercise, nutrition (grains, vegetables, occasional meat), social intercourse, sexual activity (in green ray or above), contemplating silence, and experiencing beauty (singing, nature) were recommended to aid her vitality and condition. Ra cautioned against martyrdom and encouraged her to accept help from the support group and value herself.

Jim experienced a kidney problem (lipoid nephritis/minimal change syndrome) which Ra linked to a combination of his metal/emotional tendency towards "negative wisdom" (separation from other-self), an insect bite, and subsequent physical cleansing without adequate liquid intake. Healing involved seeking medical aid (Stuart Graves), metaphysical aid (Bob), ingesting potassium (bananas), contemplating "contumely," and maintaining harmonious group support and meditation.

Psychic Greetings and Negative Interference

The group experienced "psychic greetings," which they saw as opportunities for growth rather than attacks. These greetings were negative entities amplifying the group's own free-will choices distorted towards service-to-self thought or behavior. Poor choices (lack of love, disharmony) could be magnified by negative entities, draining positive efforts. Dealing with psychic greetings involved seeing the self and others as the Creator, giving thanksgiving, opening the heart, knowing the light, and having faith. Resisting or fighting them polarized towards service-to-self. Negative entities (Orion group) attempted to interfere with the contact and debilitate the instrument. These entities stood ready to fill any lapse in care regarding tuning and challenging.

Martyrdom and Service

Carla had a tendency towards martyrdom, a strong desire to be of service, which sometimes led her to exceed her physical limits, potentially shortening the duration of the contact. Ra suggested that reserving some vital energy would allow the service to continue longer. They noted that while her pure, unreserved opening was helpful, adding wisdom (knowing limitations) would enhance her service. True service comes not from striving for a specific outcome but from the attitude of "Not my will, but Thy will". Service is most central in the being, allowing love and light to radiate through oneself, rather than just the doing.

Relationships and Group Dynamics

The relationships within the group were strong and true, based on deep love and fellowship, seen as critical to the contact. However, human distortions and lack of complete openness, particularly on Don's part regarding his fears and doubts about Carla's fidelity and his mental condition, led to misunderstandings, confusion, and eventually contributed to the group's dissolution and Don's death. The group learned the importance of communicating fears and doubts openly. Jim and Carla continued to work together after Don's death, fueled by the blessing of carrying on his work.

Specific Incidents and Phenomena

LSD Use: Carla's two experiences with LSD were intended as programming devices for unity with the Creator. Ra noted that the substance produced extreme vital energy initially but caused a dramatic drop-off, leading to "spotty contact" and requiring abrupt session endings. The Orion group planned this, hoping to make the instrument less positive or cause misuse of energy transfer, but her use of the substance as a programmer for service and thankfulness countered this. The group decided against further use of illegal substances during the contact.

UFOs and Transient Information: The group initially inquired about UFO landings, government knowledge, secret bases, and the Orion group. Ra confirmed that US military had secret craft based on Tesla's technology, some located undersea, on the moon, and moving about or in the skies. These were weapons, controlled remotely, not for transport. The Orion group's purpose was conquest, involving programming entities or landing underground. However, Ra consistently emphasized that this information was "totally unimportant" and of a "transient nature," a potential stumbling block for spiritual evolution by distracting from eternal truths. Pursuing transient information could lead to a positive contact being replaced by a negative one.

Silver Flecks: Small, shiny pieces appearing occasionally, identified by Ra as subjective signposts created by the entity itself, in cooperation with inner planes, indicating the appropriateness or importance of a thought or teaching. They were first noticed by Andrija Puharich with Uri Geller and later by Carla. This phenomenon ended after Don's death.

Tunguska Crater: Caused by the destruction of a Confederation "drone" that malfunctioned. It was a small device powered by fission, designed to listen to Earth peoples' technical advances. Its destruction was localized to avoid infringing on free will.

Spontaneous Combustion: Ra stated this was not caused by nuclear power. It was described as random occurrences, a "window phenomenon," not necessarily related to the individual entity.

Sexual Energy Transfer: Ra explained that sexual activity could aid the instrument's vital energy and the contact. For entities like Carla, whose body and spirit were integrated in sexual action, it allowed spiritual as well as physical transfer. Sexual intercourse could be a "Holy Eucharist of red ray," a sacramental experience of "pure love" and the creator's vibration. The orgasm was a potential triggering mechanism for contacting intelligent infinity when mind, body, and spirit were integrated at the indigo level.

Psychic Signals: Don experienced clairaudient signals, including a negative tone in the left ear and a positive tone in the right ear or above the head. He was also open to negative thought-forms, word-forms, and visions but seemed able to discriminate. Sharing experiences with the group, meditating in love, and expressing compassion for the sender were means of nullifying negative signals.

Jim's Frontal Lobes Experiences: Described as pre-conscious experiences of pleasure and pressure, feeling like an orgasm in the brain, sometimes with voices/visions. Ra linked this to indigo-ray work, the opening of the gateway to intelligent infinity, and the integration of mind, body, and spirit.

Guides: Jim had a message from an entity named Angelica, identified by Ra as a female-polarized guide persona. Each entity has several guides available, typically male and female personas and an androgynous one. Aid is often given symbolically.

Ball Lightning: Both Carla and Don experienced ball lightning as children. Ra stated this was a visit by their "peoples" (fellow Wanderers/Confederation) to wish them well.

The Crucifixion of Esmerelda Sweetwater : A book written by Don and Carla before the Ra contact, which seemed to anticipate many of their later experiences, including a misplacement of the instrument's mind/body/spirit complex by a negative entity. Ra confirmed the book's significance as a link to people and activities the group experienced.

Crystals: A small crystal used by Carla during sessions, charged by a friend, was deemed beneficial as long as the charger functioned positively. Carla found some crystals disturbing to wear due to her sensitivity. They need to be handled with care, cleansed, and magnetized for personal use.

Housing Issues and Moves: The group's difficulties finding and moving to new houses in Atlanta (including the Lake Lanier house) were intertwined with interpersonal disharmony, physical health problems (Carla's allergies, Jim's kidney issue), and negative entity interference. Cleansing rituals using salt, water, and sometimes garlic or onion were recommended for new residences.

The Hawk: The appearance of a hawk after viewing a potential house was a significant event for the group. Jim and Carla initially saw it as a confirmation, but Don doubted. Ra declined to give a clear interpretation, invoking the Law of Confusion and suggesting that shared subjective phenomena were meaningful primarily to those who shared the experience. They hinted that not all winged creatures have archetypal meaning and questioned what bird comes to affirm for Ra or warn.

Cats: The group's cats, particularly Gandalf, were seen as beloved companions and treated as children. Gandalf, identified as harvestable third density, was vulnerable to psychic attack and experienced cancer linked to unresolved anger (possibly due to the addition of new cats). Any mind/body complex can develop cancer from anger. Gandalf also experienced issues with old age, including dimming eyesight. Ra offered recommendations for aid, focusing on praise and thanksgiving and noting that the cat might graduate or reincarnate to be with loved ones.

Aging and the Yellow-Ray Body: The yellow-ray physical body is necessary for mind/body/spirit complexes to pursue evolution. Prior to the veil of forgetting, entities still experienced aging and death, as it prevented attachment to the physical vehicle once learning was complete. After the veil, the body became more explicitly an "athanor for the mind," a device to accelerate evolution by providing catalyst.

Challenges and Limitations of the Contact

The Ra contact faced challenges due to the human element and external interference:

Instrument's Health: Carla's chronic health issues often limited session length and frequency, requiring careful monitoring and energy conservation.

Negative Interference: The Orion group and other negative entities actively sought to disrupt the contact and debilitate the instrument by amplifying the group's distortions and creating psychic greetings.

Law of Free Will/Confusion: Ra strictly adhered to the Law of Free Will, which often meant they could not provide specific information or advice that would infringe upon the group's choices or learning process. Providing information that removed the spiritual strength gained through personal struggle and learning was considered a disservice.

Lessons Learned by the Group

Through their experiences, the group learned:

The importance of focusing on non-transient, eternal truths related to the evolution of mind, body, and spirit, rather than transient, mundane information.

The critical role of harmony, unconditional love, acceptance, and forgiveness within the group and towards self and others, including negative entities.

The value of challenges and difficulties (catalyst) as opportunities for growth and polarization.

The importance of expressing one's basic nature (love, wisdom, power) regularly; not holding on to it but giving it away.

To approach seemingly negative qualities like anger not by repressing them but by seeing them as potentials for balance and opportunities to know the self as Creator.

The value of intuition, contemplation, and regular meditation in the spiritual journey.

Don Elkins' Death

Don Elkins' death in November 1984 marked the end of the Ra contact. He experienced significant mental, emotional, and physical deterioration in the months leading up to his death. Carla perceived this as a period where he was able to complete an "incarnational course of how to open his heart," balancing his great wisdom with compassion. A factor potentially contributing to his decline was a perceived "inappropriate compassion" and energy transfer between Don and Carla. Carla felt that Don's unexpressed fears about her fidelity and his increasing paranoia contributed to his final breakdown. Ultimately, Don died by suicide during a standoff with police. Despite the tragic circumstances, Carla and Jim received waking visions of Don appearing joyful and assuring them that "all was well" and had occurred appropriately. They continue to give praise and thanksgiving for his life and death.

Epilogue

The epilogue by Jim and Carla reiterates the personal nature of Book V and the hope that their experiences illustrate the general application of the Law of One for other seekers. They emphasize that despite the widely varying expressions of the journey, the underlying purpose for all is the same: for the many portions of the One to know themselves and the One as One. They include Ra's parting words from Session 104 as a final thought: "We leave you in appreciation of the circumstance of the great illusion in which you now choose to play the pipe and timbrel and move in rhythm. We are also players upon a stage. The stage changes. The acts ring down. The lights come up once again. And throughout the grand illusion and the following and the following there is the undergirding majesty of the one infinite Creator. All is well. Nothing is lost. Go forth rejoicing in the love and the light, the peace and the power of the one infinite Creator. I am Ra. Adonai". Carla adds reflections on her own healing journey since Don's death, emphasizing learning wisdom, accepting self, and continuing service. She encourages other groups to maintain communication, joy, and faith, and to refuse making deals with negative entities.