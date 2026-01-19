T.H.E.Y. (The Hierarchy Enslaving You) is the functional acronym for the Technocratic Occultocracy—a tiered, compartmentalized control grid designed to manage the human population as biological assets rather than sovereign beings. Within the Directory of Human Husbandry, this entity is not a vague “shadow government” but a precise, mechanical system of domination that operates through a rigid caste system, spiritual parasitism, and the systematic harvesting of human energy.

https://imgur.com/a/terms-from-masters-mahan-podcast-14l96ZS

https://dict.officialurban.com

This is a definition based on combined data from <300 different texts on everything ranging from politics, occultism, legal dictionaries, Catholic History, etc.

THE ANATOMY OF THE HIERARCHY

The Hierarchy is structured as a pyramid of information control, where each level is ignorant of the agenda of the level above it. This ensures that the “order followers” (police, military, doctors) enforce slavery while believing they are serving the “greater good.”

The Capstone (The Non-Human Intelligence): At the absolute apex sits an entity often identified as Lucifer or the “Adversary.” The archives describe this force not merely as a religious figure but as a “Group Soul” or “Social Memory Complex” that feeds on “negative polarity” (fear, pain, chaos). The Hierarchy serves this force to pay off “spiritual debt” or to gain the privilege of possessing human bodies. The Alpha Level (The “Illuminated” Elite): Immediately beneath the capstone are the “High-Adept Satanists” and the 13 Elite Bloodlines (e.g., Rothschilds, Rockefellers). These act as the “managers” of the planetary plantation. They view themselves as a separate species (”God-men”) and the rest of humanity as “masses of animals” or “cattle” (Goyim) to be herded, milked, and culled. Their role is to “play God” and direct the evolution of the species through eugenics and dysgenics. The Beta & Gamma Levels (The Overseers): Betas (Politicians/Sex Objects): Public-facing puppets and managers. They are often sexually compromised (blackmailed via “Presidential Model” sex slaves) to ensure absolute obedience to the Alphas. Their job is to maintain the illusion of choice.

Gammas (Intel/Bureaucracy): The intelligence community (CIA, MI6, Mossad) and secret societies (Freemasonry, Jesuits). They execute the “Great Work” of social engineering and mind control, functioning as the immune system of the Matrix. The Delta & Epsilon Levels (The Enforcement & Labor): Deltas: Specialized forces, assassins, and military units programmed to kill without conscience.

Epsilons: The “useless eaters,” the labor force, and the general population. They are kept in a state of “mass neurosis” and “hypnotic comatose” via media, fluoridation, and chemtrails, oblivious to their status as livestock in a global feedlot.

THE MECHANISM OF ENSLAVEMENT

T.H.E.Y. maintains control not through physical chains, but through the Matrix of Mendacity—a psychological prison built on false axioms.

Authority as Religion: The primary psy-op of T.H.E.Y. is the belief in “Authority”—the delusion that some humans have the moral right to command and others the moral obligation to obey. This belief system turns the population into “order followers” who enslave themselves and their neighbors.

The Hegelian Dialectic: T.H.E.Y. orchestrates conflict (Thesis vs. Antithesis) to engineer a pre-determined outcome (Synthesis). By controlling both sides of a war or political debate, they steer the “herd” toward the New World Order (totalitarian centralization) while the herd believes it is choosing its own destiny.

Bio-Digital Convergence: The current phase of husbandry involves merging the biological body with the digital control grid (6G, Smart Dust, Injectables). This turns the human being into a node on the “Internet of Bodies,” ending privacy and free will by allowing T.H.E.Y. to read and write directly to the human nervous system.

THE ULTIMATE OBJECTIVE

The goal of The Hierarchy Enslaving You is not merely wealth; it is Apotheosis and Harvest.