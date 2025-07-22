The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

This excerpt delves into the disturbing world of mind control, particularly the "Monarch" programming, emphasizing how victims are indoctrinated into occult philosophies to prevent rebellion. It details the intricate concept of "internal computers" within a slave's mind,

This excerpt details how intelligence agencies and secret societies, particularly the Illuminati, employ sophisticated "external controls" to manipulate individuals, often from childhood, through a process known as Monarch mind-control. It outlines various tactics, including

A lot of the information here on Asset Control comes from the work of Fritz Springmeier

Click here for the Fritz Springmeier Google Drive

The Devil has a real kingdom. It exists on the Spiritual plane but it is as real for those who inhabit it as is the physical world that you and I live in here and now. It is nothing like modern religions portray it.

Demons are nothing more than fallen angels, as such, they too were made in the image of God and look like we do, but they are liars just like their master-demon Lucifer is a liar, and so they prefer to appear in disguise.

Their favorite disguises resemble something “beastly” because they know, when they look in the mirror that they are looking back at the face of God.

Since all of us have to interact with demons from time to time, it is useful to understand how they try and destroy us. Let's step into the darkness together and explore this topic... you will be glad to stop being ignorant.

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.