The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

Show Notes
Episode #22 - Asset Control #01
The Devil has a real kingdom. It exists on the Spiritual plane but it is as real for those who inhabit it as is the physical world that you and I live in here and now. It is nothing like modern religions portray it.
Demons are nothing more than fallen angels, as such, they too were made in the image of God and look like we do, but they are liars just like their master-demon Lucifer is a liar, and so they prefer to appear in disguise.
Their favorite disguises resemble something “beastly” because they know, when they look in the mirror that they are looking back at the face of God.
Since all of us have to interact with demons from time to time, it is useful to understand how they try and destroy us. Let's step into the darkness together and explore this topic... you will be glad to stop being ignorant.
This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.
Episode #23 - Asset Control #02
This is part 2 on the reality of Demons in our modern world and how they work to undermine you and yours. It is important that Part 1 (ep. 24) be understood before proceeding to Part 2 (this episode).
Previously we discussed the fallen angels known on earth as Demons. There is a lot of misinformation out there about them because that is the way liars like it. They have to hide behind their lies because the truth is too empowering to those they wish to manipulate and too painful for them to machinate on. They want to keep us from focusing on their plans.
We have seen how red flag events, and bread and circuses have been used from the start to focus us on the wrong things and to waste our time on amusement and basic comforts. It is no different when it comes to demons and actually it is no different when it comes hell and our after life. Let's explore Part 2 now.
This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.
