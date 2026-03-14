🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP Eps. #13-16]

These bloodlines are much more 1) Much more recent (chronology), 2) American offshoots of the European Nobility (Guelphs vs. Ghibellines), Medici, Caetani, Borgia, Della Rovere, etc., and 3) According to Leuren Moret of Persian/Zoroastrian origins.

Audio Podcast Source Link (Created by Thomas Wolfe)

Masters Mahan Podcast

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Show Notes

Fritz Springmeier Google Drive

These episodes use the Springmeier Genealogical Classification i.e Fritz Springmeier’s research presented in Bloodlines of the Illuminati - I have compiled all of Fritz Springmeier’s works and made them available for free.

Click here for the Fritz Springmeier Google Drive

The John Todd Collins Tapes

I have also made the John Todd Collins tapes available which are referenced during the Collins Bloodline segment.

Pastor James Carner’s Research & Presentations on the Zoroastrian Bloodlines

Episode #13 - Part One

Timestamps: 00:00:00 - 00:31:53

The family histories we are about to illuminate and summarize can be difficult to fully validate. Luciferians live in Mythos and work hard to create a personal, and family story, that screams of the unique and fantastical. In short, they make up family conquests and rags-to-riches stories to hide their true origins and benefactors as well as to push their master’s agenda. Before beginning it is important to understand that these families have a deep and vested interest in hiding their true origins and motivations. They have paid marketers and historians millions to invent Mythos about them. Most of these family mythoses are rag-to-riches stories of hard work in following the American Dream. In this they are exactly like Scoorge McDuck. The process became easier for them when the world fully embraced fiat currency instead of a gold or silver standard. Today they can print money on demand and give it to whomever they want to make rich. More on that at another time. In this episode we will use the Springmeier-occult genealogical categorizations as it is one of the clearest to understand. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

See Pastor James Carner’s information on the Li Bloodline’s relation to the ‘Dent’ family and the Breakspear Bloodline

Episode #14 - Part Two

Timestamps: 00:31:53 - 01:10:00

This is part 2 of 4. The family histories we are about to illuminate and summarize can be difficult to fully validate. Luciferians live in Mythos and work hard to create a personal, and family story, that screams of the unique and fantastical. In short, they make up family conquests and rags-to-riches stories to hide their true origins and benefactors as well as to push their master’s agenda. Before beginning it is important to understand that these families have a deep and vested interest in hiding their true origins and motivations. They have paid marketers and historians millions to invent Mythos about them. Most of these family mythoses are rag-to-riches stories of hard work in following the American Dream.

This episode is part 2. You really should listen to ep. 13 (part 1) before this one. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.



We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Citations

George HW Bush Gerald Ford Funeral:

JFK Brain Missing: https://www.historicmysteries.com/unexplained-mysteries/jfks-missing-brain/618/

https://www.loc.gov/resource/mgw2.021/?sp=201&st=text

https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Washington/06-02-02-0435

Episode #15 - Part Three

Timestamps: 01:10:00 - 01:51:53

This is part 3 of 4. The family histories we are about to illuminate and summarize can be difficult to fully validate. Luciferians live in Mythos and work hard to create a personal, and family story, that screams of the unique and fantastical. In short, they make up family conquests and rags-to-riches stories to hide their true origins and benefactors as well as to push their master’s agenda. Before beginning it is important to understand that these families have a deep and vested interest in hiding their true origins and motivations. They have paid marketers and historians millions to invent Mythos about them. Most of these family mythoses are rag-to-riches stories of hard work in following the American Dream. This episode is part 3. You really should listen to ep. 13 & 14 (parts 1-2) before this one. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Citations

https://bibliotecapleyades.net/bb/fama_fraternitis.htm

https://michaelruark.wordpress.com/2015/12/19/family-of-god-desposyni-des-po-zee-knee/

https://christian-restoration.com/fmasonry/32nd.htm

Episode #16 - The Judas Clause & Part Four

Timestamps: 01:52:09 - 02:41:29

This is part 4 of 4 on the elitist Illuminati Bloodlines. We have three more Illuminati Bloodlines to discuss, so how is that possible? 13 + 3 is more than 13 blood sucking adrenochrome addicts, right? If Satan wants there to be 13, how can there be 16? How does that make any sense. Do I really need to say it again? Have you already forgotten what I told you to remember? This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Citations

Finkelstein Interview: https://rumble.com/v5425ac-interview-with-rabbi-abraham-finkelstein.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Henry Makow Article on Rosenthal Interview: https://www.henrymakow.com/2023/04/Rabbi-Abraham-Finkelstein-Interview-Jewish-Psy-Op.html

Reynolds Family Article: https://payseurs.com/reynolds/

Kappy: https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/05/kappy-death-of-a-great-soul.html

Pike Letter to Mazzini: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/reading/pike-letter.html

https://rsc.byu.edu/book-mormon-alma-testimony-word/three-most-abominable-sins

Bablon Working Ritual Paper: https://mega.nz/file/Q6UQEbrA#Yv9P7sWPxBvTzmy_3PNzqrX-Wx-xalyU93qla91eIns

Trump Bloodline

https://jewishstandard.timesofisrael.com/donald-trump-is-the-messiah/

https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-recording-parnas-and-fruman-compare-trump-to-messiah/

Bimbo Breakdown: https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/bimbos-initiation-an-old-cartoon-about-masonic-initiation-video/

Full Bimbo Video:

Rosenthal Interview: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BR9kbKW5iN5rdJQGnnWZFCjI0LZSSke9/view?usp=drive_link