Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Free Companion Guide

PROJECT ORION: Video Presentation

Show Notes

Episode 05 - Principals of Satanic Human Control Introduction / Primer

Timestamp: 00:00:00 - 00:23:00

There are 5 Steps of Discipline used by the occult to control human minds and enslave their membership. These principles also work on the public at large, albeit more slowly. Here will we begin your illumination of these principles to help you better see with both of your eyes wide open. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode 06 - Principal No. 01: To Have No Needs

Timestamp: 00:23:00 - 00:44:31

All life has needs. They can be simple such as food, water, and shelter, but in truth they are deeper. We need nurture, protection, purpose, identity, love, forgiveness, and God, among many other needs. Needs are actually simple and most noticeable to those who don’t have them or need them. Need is a basic human tenet, and what the Luciferians want us to need is their “new normal.” The first principle of Satanic control is to remove ones "need" to have needs. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode 07 - Principal No. 02: To Have No WANTS

Timestamp: 00:44:31 - 01:02:24

In this episode we will explore the second principle of Satanic programming… to have no wants. All parents know that one of the lessons kids need to learn is to distinguish needs from wants. This is a normal lesson and is not an easy one. At first children, and sadly many immature adults, think that their wants are their needs. In terms of psychopaths, sociopaths, and extreme narcissists - it’s the same thing! The less self-absorbed among us know that wants are important but not always possible and that needs are paramount first. Luciferians need their children and all society to want only what they want them to want. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode 08 - Principal No. 03: To Have No WISH or HOPE

Timestamp: 01:02:24 - 01:26:16

Once a child (or a society’s) ability to determine their own needs and wants have been eliminated to the occult’s satisfaction, it is next necessary to remove any ability to trust in wishful thinking or hope. Let’s illuminate how they do this to their own (and try to do this to you and me) by stepping into the darkness or as the Luciferian’s warn “Keep one eye on Sagittarius.” This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode 09 - Principal No. 04: Survive at ANY COST (Social Darwinism)

Timestamp: 01:26:16 - 02:05:47

Having embraced the first 3 steps which are To Have No Personal Needs, To Have No Personal Wants, and To have No Personal Hopes, as their "nu-normal", the child is now ready to be force-fed the 4th step: That they are to choose survival at any cost. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode 10 - 5th & Final Principal: It IS RIGHT to Remain Silent

Timestamp: 02:05:47 - 02:32:05 (End)