Into the Darkness: An Introduction to Luciferianism & Elite Occultism [MMP EPS 1-4]

Episode #01: Something is Wrong..

Something very strange is going on. People from all walks of life and from every corner of our planet feel it. Something is wrong! Those with faith in Biblical prophecy suffer less with the problem as they look to the Bible and their faith for grounding, but even they have questions. They feel it too. We all do: Something is wrong! It is the intention of this short podcast to enter into the darker side of human history with the hope that it might be “a guidebook” to what is happening and to what has happened to get us here. We can’t promise that it won’t be blunt, disturbing, and world shattering, but we can promise that it will be the truth; at least as much of the truth that can be gleaned from the maze of lies meant to disguise it. When you do feel like your foundation is made of sand, remember the words of Jesus Christ when He said, “Ye shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.” This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode #02: The Butt of Every Joke

Luciferians believe that in order to be born into the occult, a second spirit (a demonic host), has to be birthed into your body. This episode explains that process as they understand it.

Episode #03: Sexual Inur Endos

Luciferians believe that in order to be born into the occult, a second spirit (a demonic host), has to be birthed into your body. This episode expands on the previous one exploring their desired result in more detail. If you have not listened to Ep. 2 yet, listen to that one before this one, or don't and follow Lucifer's first law to: "Do what thou wilt."

Episode #04: The Union of the Snake